A 54-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges that he sexually abused a girl under 12 years old.
Lawrence M. Graham, of Jasper, was ordered bound over for trial on three counts of statutory sodomy and one count of molestation of a child under 12. Judge Joseph Hensley set Graham's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 17.
The case came to light April 4 when the girl involved told a school principal that Graham had been touching her inappropriately and that the abuse had been taking place for some time, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges.
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department was notified and an investigation was opened, during which the girl made further disclosures in an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin.
