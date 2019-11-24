Joplin Municipal Court
• Crystal G. Clapper, 39, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to yield.
• Clinton W. Newby, 65, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Jacob L. Dominguez, 34, Webb City, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cameron B. Adams, 21, Joplin, was fined $381 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jake A. Logan, 21, Joplin, was fined $256 for speeding.
• Heather R. Lankford, 46, Seneca, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Michelle N. Martin, 30, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Amanda L. Parks, 29, Joplin, was fined $281 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alliyah D. Baken, 18, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Kelly Peterson, 56, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Matthew S. Welch, 35, Joplin, was fined $252 for failure to stop and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Angela L. Sparks, 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Robert C. Booker, 20, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Patrick T. Stevens, 29, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Randy C. Lowe, 60, Seneca, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• David L. Shuttes, 31, Carthage, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Kevin W. Lindsey, 45, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Anthony S. Danley, 29, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Christopher C. Shockley, 39, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Pamela R. Chandler, 42, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Levi S. Thornton, 19, Columbus, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Ronnie R. Hoskins, 30, Webb City, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kristina D. Spangler, 31, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Kevin W. Lindsey, 45, Joplin, was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Jessica A. Coder, 35, Joplin, was fined $292 for failure to display license plates and driving without a license.
• Indica A. Johnson, 32, Joplin, was fined $317 for failure to provide financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dustin L. Boyd, 48, Joplin, was fined $281 for resisting an officer.
• Melissa D. England, 32, Joplin, was fined $302 for driving without license plates.
• Maddelyn L. Pace, 19, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Niccara L. Varelo, 29, Mount Vernon, was fined $431 for larceny.
• Von R. Alford, 18, Aurora, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• David E. Riker, 22, Joplin, was fined $331 for speeding.
• Brenda L. Rousseau, 60, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Breonna R Knorpp, 21, Joplin, was fined $281 for failure to yield.
• Deshaunta D. Morrison, 12, Neosho, was fined $281 for failure to yield.
• Skye L. Musick, 24, Purdy, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Mindy S. Fisher, 34, Joplin, was fined $281 for failure to stop.
• Sarah E. Rasmussen, 20, Carl Junction, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Terrah R. Nichols, 33, city unavailable, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Dale E. Moore Jr., 40, Joplin, was fined $106 for disturbing the peace.
• Danielle M. Thurman, 33, Quapaw, Okla., was fined $441 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jason Leggett, 21, Carl Junction, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Robert Morton, 80, Carl Junction, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Kenneta D. Willis, 24, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• David J. Heath, 56, St. Joseph, was fined $501 or failure to provide financial responsibility, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to display license plates.
• Wahib E. Niangadou, 25, Independence, was fined $416 for failure to stop, driving without a license and failure to provide identification.
• Emiliano Perez Jr., 22, Joplin, was fined $306 for larceny.
• Alicia D. Heimann, 33, Joplin, was fined $150 for domestic assault.
• River W. Taylor, 25, Webb City, was fined $150 for trespassing.
• Tearra D. Sloan, 21, Carl Junction, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Tristen P. Yates, 21, Carl Junction, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Parker R. LaTurner, 20, Goodman, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Kayley D. Hall, 19, Joplin, was fined $131 for following too closely.
• Mandy M. Robinette, 36, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Kelsey J. Pedersen, 19, Neosho, was fined $256 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• James A. Quallate, 32, Joplin, was fined $331 for resisting lawful detention.
• Emily S. Maxwell, 35, Sarcoxie, was fined $192 for failure to display license plates.
• John L. Barbre Jr., 32, Neosho, was fined $681 for disturbing the peace.
• Dennis J. Kleckner, 42, Joplin, was fined $262 for disturbing the peace and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Staica C. Harrison, 32, Joplin, was fined $225 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Charles W. Lamb III, 27, Carterville, was fined $425 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and disturbing the peace.
• Jessica L. Davis, 32, Joplin, was fined $662 for failure to provide identification.
• Johnathon T. Montgomery, 26, Carthage, was fined $631 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Rachel T. Riley, 42, Joplin, was fined $631 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Matthew W. Oxford, 36, Joplin, was fined $804 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Damion A. Deisley, 24, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Christian D. Mitzner, 23, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Bobbi A. Bronson, 41, Jasper, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Rusty A. Swartz, 49, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Elizabeth A. Hagins, 37, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Robert T. Erman, 18, Joplin, was fined $562 for disturbing the peace.
• Randall G. McNally II, 28, Carl Junction, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Wendi J. Douglas, 47, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Gavon J. Newton, 37, Joplin, was fined $281 for trespassing.
• Delbert R. Harrison III, 34, Webb City, was fined $281 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ticylee R. Browning, 43, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Garth P. Lacey, 26, Joplin, was fined $362 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kristain G. Jarosz, 39, Joplin, was fined $1,007 for driving while intoxicated and disturbing the peace.
• Shawn G. Logsdon, 46, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Machelle C. Hagston, 21, Adair, Okla., was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Amy R. Sadler, 42, Carl Junction, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Logan J. Busick, 18, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Mark A. Rose, 29, Joplin, was fined $381 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Dalton A. Crown, 26, Miami, Okla., was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Danny R. Elliott, 29, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Quaeshawn D. Clark, 23, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Angie R. Palmer, 65, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Trevor D. Campbell, 22, Joplin, was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Alfred L. Baker, 53, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Briley S. Beck, 22, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Julia C. Estep, 38, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.
• Mariah A. Ebbinghaus, 25, Neosho, was fined $531 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jessica L. Davis, 32, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Casey I. Comeau, 19, Carthage, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Nancy I. Burkhart, 75, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Anthony C. Leung, 63, West Covina, Calif., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Terry L. Laurance, 54, Carl Junction, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Elissa R. Anderson, 17, Joplin, was fined $275 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Amber C. Meza, 43, Oronogo, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Kathryn A. Barr, 65, Oronogo, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tracy R. Sneed, 56, Ponca City, Okla., was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Marcella S. Newman, 76, Webb City, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Deshaun O. Williams, 22, Webb City, was fined $342 for following too closely and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Miguel A. Lopez-Perez, 39, Joplin, was fined $181 for speeding in a school zone.
• Robert C. Howard, 21, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Ameer Alzahrani, 31, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Clarence O. Mason, 66, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Breonna S. Muldoon, 21, Joplin, was fined $452 for failure to provide financial responsibility, failure to display license plate and careless driving.
• Steven D. Sutherlan, 18, Joplin, was fined $892 for failure to provide financial responsibility and following too closely.
• Charles D. Stillions, 67, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving without a license.
• Christopher M. Brouillard, 18, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to stop.
• Seth I. Toland, 26, Joplin, was fined $252 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Samuel J. Bergen, 21, Joplin, was fined $131 for noisy animals.
• Ashley B. Ebbs, 43, Webb City, was fined $252 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Jerald D. Hibberd, 79, Sheldon, was fined $231 for failure to yield
• Virginia T. Davis, 30, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Manjinder Singh, 25, city unavailable, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kari L. Gary, 42, Joplin, was fined $256 for trespassing.
• Ashlai N. Luellen, 30, Joplin, was fined $276 for assaults.
• William C. Neely, 29, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Shelby E. Cochran, 19, Oronogo, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.