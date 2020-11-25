NEOSHO, Mo. — A 30-year-old defendant waived preliminary hearings Wednesday on drug trafficking charges stemming from two arrests over the past 15 months.
Rita M. Glasgow, whose last address listed on court records a year ago was in Joplin, waived the hearings in Newton County Circuit Court on charges pertaining to arrests that followed vehicle pursuits on Sept. 28, 2019, and on March 8, 2020. In both instances, she was charged with second-degree trafficking in drugs and resisting arrest.
Judge Christine Rhoades set Glasgow's initial appearance in a trial division on both cases for Dec. 8.
A Newton County deputy tried to stop a vehicle Glasgow was driving in September 2019 for having expired plates. She purportedly sped off but crashed the car on McClelland Boulevard at McClelland Park and was arrested. The deputy said he found a box in her purse that contained two bags of marijuana and a third bag containing two rocks of methamphetamine, along with three syringes, a drug pipe and other bags commonly used in the distribution of drugs, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The defendant was involved in a pursuit in March of this year that began in Cherokee County, Kansas, and ended in Newton County when her vehicle gave out and she was forced to stop on Missouri Highway 86 near Denver Lane. Again, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia purportedly were found in the vehicle, although the affidavit filed in that case does not state how much meth was seized.
