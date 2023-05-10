Midwest Materials in the 1200 block of West Junge Boulevard reported the theft of $7,400 worth of property in a burglary committed overnight Sunday.
Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said someone cut a fence on the south side of the Midwest Materials property to access a building and take an assortment of power tools, a welder and a generator.
The burglary remained under investigation Wednesday without any arrest having been made.
