A Joplin chiropractor has been indicted by a federal grand jury that accused him of receiving and distributing child pornography, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Missouri.
Eric Hedman, 39, was charged with a single-count indictment returned May 24 under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield.
That indictment was unsealed and made public Tuesday upon Hedman’s arrest and initial court appearance.
Hedman, who operated his own practice at Hedman Chiropractic at the time of the offense, is charged with one count of receiving and distributing child pornography between Jan. 1 and Dec. 12, 2022.
This case was investigated by the Southwest Missouri Cybercrimes Task Force.
