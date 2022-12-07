For a third time in less than three weeks, thieves broke into a convenience store on Range Line Road in Joplin early Monday morning and made off with a variety of merchandise.
The break-in at the Zips In and Out store at 1201 S. Range Line Road took place sometime between 1:30 and 4 a.m. Monday.
The burglars, believed to be juveniles, once again broke the glass in the front door of the store to gain entry and steal food, alcohol, soft drinks and tobacco products. Damage to the door was estimated at almost $3,000.
The store had been hit by burglars Nov. 21 and Nov. 24.
