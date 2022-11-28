Joplin police are investigating two break-ins in four days at a convenience store on Range Line Road.
Capt. William Davis, with the Joplin Police Department, said burglars struck the Zips In and Out store at 1201 S. Range Line Road during the early morning hours on Wednesday and Saturday.
The glass in the front door of the store was broken to gain entry and steal cigars, vape products and alcohol both times. Store alarms were triggered at 2:58 a.m. Wednesday and again at 3:56 a.m. Saturday, but responding officers were unable to locate any suspects on either occasion.
Davis said store surveillance video showed three suspects involved in each of the burglaries. Repair of the store's door cost $900 the first time and was estimated at another $2,000 after Saturday's break-in, he said.
No arrests had been made in the case by Monday.
