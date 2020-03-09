A judge sentenced a Carthage man Monday to some shock time in prison when he pleaded guilty to robbing a convenience store in Joplin.
Kyle A. Canterbury, 31, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court in Joplin to first-degree robbery in a plea agreement calling for shock incarceration with an underlying 10-year sentence.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea agreement and assessed Canterbury 10 years with the sentence to be served in the state's shock incarceration program and the court to review the matter after 120 days for possible placement of the defendant on probation.
In the early morning hours of June 21, 2019, Canterbury entered the Kum & Go store at 2307 W. Seventh St. with his shirt pulled up over his face and told the clerk on duty that he had a gun. He purportedly pushed the clerk toward the cash register and demanded money. A probable-cause affidavit states that he then fled the business with more than $100 taken from the register.
Police located Canterbury a short time later near Sixth Street and Monroe Avenue wearing clothing that matched the description of the robber. He also had some cuts and scratches and grass stains on his clothes. Money believed to have been that taken in the robbery was recovered from some bushes nearby.
Canterbury had entered the store twice that night before deciding to try to rob the business. According to the affidavit, he told police he did not know why he committed the crime. He said he never actually had a gun. But if the clerk said he told him that he did have a gun, that was probably true, Canterbury purportedly told police.
