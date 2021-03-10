A Joplin couple are being held on charges that they assaulted two women Sunday morning at a residence on West 15th Street.
Amanda M. Caldwell, 39, and Corbin A. Caldwell, 45, are charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action, with April 14 set as the date for their initial arraignment in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Capt. Will Davis said police were called at 8:43 a.m. Sunday to the 3000 block of West 15th Street after an assault of Norma Landers, 57, and a second victim, Shanna English, age not available.
Davis said Landers, who had been hit with a fist and baton, was bleeding from injuries to her face, and English was left with a swollen cheek. He said they were doing some packing of belongings at the residence when the Caldwells purportedly came in, attacked them and fled.
Police later located the suspects and arrested them.
