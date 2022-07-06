A Joplin couple are facing child endangerment charges after police responded to a report Saturday morning of two preschool-age children wandering out in the street unsupervised and found the mother asleep inside their house where some methamphetamine and a drug pipe were found.
Jasmine F. Berry, 30, and Truell J. Hendrix, 37, were charged with first-degree child endangerment with respect to their 4-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy.
Police Sgt. Jason Stump said neighbors reported seeing the children wandering outdoors unsupervised about 9 a.m. Saturday. Officers found Berry asleep inside the family's home with a drug pipe near her and placed her under arrest, Stump said.
A walk-through of the residence revealed some unsanitary living conditions and turned up a small amount of methamphetamine, police said. The meth was determined to belong to Hendrix, and he was charged with felony drug possession as well as endangerment, according to police.
