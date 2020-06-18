A Joplin couple waived preliminary hearings Thursday on charges that they neglected the wife’s 86-year-old mother, leaving her confined to a filthy bed and suffering from infected sores, malnutrition and kidney failure.
Elissa A. Bedell, 58, and Don D. Bedell, 59, waived hearings in Newton County Circuit Court and were ordered to stand trial by Asssociate Judge Joe Hensley. The judge set Don Bedell’s initial appearance in a trial division of the court for July 15 and Elisa Bedell’s for Aug. 3.
The couple were arrested on the charges Jan. 7 after an investigation by the Joplin Police Department.
A probable-cause affidavit states that a detective went to the home they shared with Elisa Bedell’s elderly mother to check out a report of possible abuse of an elderly victim. The detective wrote in the affidavit that she could detect an odor of urine, feces and decomposition coming from their house in the 2600 block of South Kansas Avenue as she was speaking with Elisa Bedell outside the residence.
Inside, the detective purportedly discovered dirty clothes strewn about the floor and furniture, and dirty dishes accumulating in the kitchen. She also noted cockroaches “all over the floors, walls, counter tops and furniture.”
The detective described an “overwhelmingly strong” odor that hit her as she entered the bedroom where the mother was confined. The woman appeared to have lain on one side of the bed so long that it had collapsed on that side. She was taken to Freeman Hospital West with “severely infected bedsores, wounds and obvious signs of kidney failure,” according to the affidavit.
Elisa Bedell’s power of attoreny was revoked by the court the day after her arrest pending the outcome of her criminal charge. Both she and her husband are charged with second-degree domestic assault.
