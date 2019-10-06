JOPLIN COURT RECORD
• Scott D. Degroat, 35, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Jocelyn N. Garcia, 20, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Mary G. Harbaugh, 46, Carterville, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Steven C. Fierro, 27, Carthage, was fined $451 for speeding, failure to provide financial responsibility, and driving without license plates.
• Aaron M. Taylor, 28, Joplin, was fined $437 for vandalism.
• Anastasia R. Green, 20, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of marijuana.
• Mikal Young, 22, Kansas City, was fined $206 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kathryn K. Bescher, 36, Sparta, was fined $618 for larceny, failure to provide financial responsibility, and improper-lane usage.
• Michael J. Schmitt, 66, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Megan L. Olson, 26, Galena, Kan., was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Emily Burlingame, 17, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Joseph A. Martin, 34, Joplin, was fined $412 for trespassing.
• William P. Talent, 72, Carl Junction, was fined $207 for careless driving.
• Adam D. Whittington, 22, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Shannon K. Forkner, 44, Joplin, was fined $426 for driving without license plates, failure to provide financial responsibility, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kennith O. Weiderhold III, 45, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Freddie R. Phillips, 63, Joplin, was fined $206 for trespassing.
• Corinne K. Cole, 49, Joplin, was fined $106 for loitering on closed parking lots.
• Jerry L. Franklin, 47, Joplin, was fined $431 for larceny and trespassing.
• Timothy J. Clark, 46, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Michael K. Alleger, 38, Joplin, was fined $206 for trespassing.
• Keesha D. Holman, 30, Joplin, was fined $206 for trespassing.
• Michael R. Cartner, 35, Joplin, was fined $131 for resisting an officer.
• Joseph S. Clark, 18, Joplin, was fined $326 for failure to stop and driving without a license.
• Kathryn E. Schriner, 56, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• David Dodson, 58, Joplin, was fined $441 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, and failure to use signals.
• Brandi L. Marts, 39, Galena, Kan., was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Samantha G. Jarosz, 17, Joplin, was fined $302 for failure to yield and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Joshua D. Miller, 24, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kaytra R. Kaufhardt, 20, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Charles W. Littlefield, 49, Lincoln, Ark., was fiend $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Michael L. Minor, 41, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Gregory D. Gimlin, 63, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to stop.
• Pamela R. Houk, 64, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Caresse D. Williams, 33, Purcell, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jacinto J. Salazar, 43, Carl Junction, was fined $256 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Emmilia N. Hudson, 20, Joplin, was fined $267 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without license plates.
• Kimberly A. Sapp, 60, Joplin, was fined $121 for failure to display license plates.
• Kevin R. Masters, 49, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Makayla S. Hurn, 22, Fairview, was fined $226 for failure to yield.
• Joyce Hardcastle, 63, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Karen S. Hall, 75, Arma, Kan., was fined $206 for failure to yield.
• Roger A. Beaty, 57, Sarcoxie, was fined $142 for driving on sidewalk or over curb.
• Matthew W. Griffin, 29, Joplin, was fined $181 for assaults.
• Leah M. Benner, 32, Joplin, was fined $131 for possession of marijuana.
• Jessica D. Parker, 27, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Destiny C. Conrow, 19, Carl Junction, was fined $206 for larceny.
• Amy D. Pogue, 32, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Sabastian M. Stanek, 27, Joplin, was fined $521 for trespassing and disturbing the peace.
• Kevin M. Miller, 23, Joplin, was fined $100 for trespassing.
• Leah M. Benner, 32, Joplin, was fined $100 for resisting an officer.
• Amber L. Hall, 33, Joplin, was fined $131 for domestic assault.
• Leeanne Doyle, 28, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Jamaal D. Thomas, 39, Joplin, was fined $581 for disturbing the peace.
• Floyd L. Hackett, 32, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.
• Angela D. Robinson, 36, Joplin, was fined $956 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ralph R. Schell, 76, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Marcus L. McCleary, 31, Joplin, was fined $381 for disturbing the peace.
• Andrew J. Draves, 22, Joplin, was fined $281 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Devin L. Dooly, 51, Pleasant Hill, was fined $726 for driving while intoxicated.
• James E. Pace, 26, Joplin, was fined $891 for driving while intoxicated and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Donald W. Sikes Jr., 45, Leawood, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Chase M. Emery, 40, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Matthew J. Yoder, 31, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Rachael M. Miller, 24, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to yield.
• Clifford E. Peterson, 36, Iola, Kan., was fined $281 for larceny.
• Keirstan M. Peterson, 20, Iola, Kan., was fined $281 for larceny.
• Nakia Palmer, 19, Humbolt, Kan., was fined $226 for failure to yield.
• Andrew C. Gabbert, 57, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Nicholas Travlos, 20, Joplin, was fined $441 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Melissa J. Sweet, 35, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Destiny C. Conrow, 19, Carl Junction, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Adam T. Grover, 20, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Kevin T. Smith, 27, Webb City, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Lane M. Ferraro, 42, Frontenac, Kan., was fined $284 for improper-lane usage and failure to use signals.
