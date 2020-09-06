Joplin Municipal Court

• David A. Carlisle, 26, Lee's Summit, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.

• Alma L. Sherrick, 39, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.

• Bryan C. Henson, 29, Ozark, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Holly A. Hirsch, 43, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Richard V. Walker, 34, Neosho, was fined $150 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jacob P. Hensley, 42, Joplin, was fined $231 for improper lane usage.

• Jeffrey L. Snider, 50, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Robert A. Crahan, 43, Joplin, was fined $281 for failure to stop.

• Sara Lu S. Dilka, 22, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.

• Gabriel Gonzalez, 19, Commerce, Okla., was fined $231 for failure to obey traffic signals.

• Jenia L. Hanson, 23, Neodesha, Kan., was fined $231 for following too closely.

• Richard D. Kenkel, 49, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.

• Savanna Ward, 18, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.

• Joseph F. Bermudez, 49, Neosho, was fined $121 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Jonathan Jaramillo, 23, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.

• Jasmine Sanchez-Reyes, 17, Carthage, was fined $231 for failure to yield.

• Matthew Slavens, 21, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $231 for following too closely.

• Jonathan M. Zimmerle, 26, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Sandra S. Freeman, 72, Loma Linda, was fined $231 for failure to yield.

• Robert M. Nevels, 32, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.

• Samuel E. Statham, 18, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• James C. Hembree III, 30, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.

• James L. Boyer, 36, Webb City, was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.

• Michael C. Yarga, 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.

• Tiffany Dedmon, 45, Crystal Springs, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.

• Samantha L. Edgmond, 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.

• Brandon L. Rhody, 26, Joplin, was fined $281 for domestic assault.

• Wayne A. Vanderpool, 48, Republic, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• Sandra L. King, 26, Carl Junction, was fined $281 for larceny.

• Megan B. Deitrick, 19, Miami, Okla., was fined $256 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Jimmy W. Mills, 61, Joplin, was fined $134 for disturbing the peace.

• Brandon P. Marvin, 23, Joplin, was fined $100 for failure to display license plates.

• Lage N. Grigsby, 23, Carthage, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Nickoles A. Householder, 29, Joplin, was fined $131 for failure to display license plates.

• Joseph Clark, 27, Girard, Kan., was fined $231 for following too closely.

• Sharla M. Hart, 59, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.

• Emily A. Adams, 31, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.

• Dustin A. Showalter, 22, Joplin, was fined $206 for resisting lawful detention.

• Annette N. Philliber, 43, Joplin, was fined $256 for larceny.

• Thomas L. Holcomb, 49, Webb City, was fined $384 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to stop.

• Patrick W. Sargent, 40, Joplin, was fined $491 for failure to provide financial responsibility and larceny.

• Alma L. Karr, 39, Joplin, was fined $281 for trespassing and larceny.

• Leo E. L. Dixon, 28, Joplin, was fined $481 for harassment and misuse of the emergency telephone system.

• John M. Aldrighetti, 35, Joplin, was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.

• Jennifer L. Anderson, 36, Joplin, was fined $412 for trespassing and assaults.

• Joseph E. Careaga, 50, Springfield, was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Rikki J. Maute-Dardenne, 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for receiving stolen property.

• Joseph R. Blinzler, 43, Joplin, was fined $131 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.

• Karen M. Holsinger, 50, Joplin, was fined $531 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Christopher J. Philliber, 42, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.

• Sandra M. Feezell, 43, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kourtney B. Wilson, 31, Carthage, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Nathaniel A. Stevenson, 33, Joplin, was fined $423 for failure to provide financial responsibility and domestic assault.

• Wayne A. Moore, 48, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.

• Clarence L. Ackerson II, 51, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.

• Jody C. Spillman, 48, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.

• Lori L. Knight, 58, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Travis M. Kain, 36, Carthage, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.

• Floyd L. Hackett, 33, Joplin, was fined $562 for prohibited manner of driving or riding, disturbing the peace and loitering on closed parking lots.

• Randall L. Cox, 51, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.

• Ralph E. Robinson Sr. 46, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.

• Jerold P. Mitchell, 32, Noel, was fined $131 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.

• Ernest L. Bresee Jr., 43, Duenweg, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.

• Hector A. Navarro, 66, Joplin, was fined $631 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.

• Anastasia R. Green, 21, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of marijuana.

• Sean C. Creasy, 31, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Keelan N. Hearns, 17, Quapaw, Okla., was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.

• Barbara J. Rupar, 71, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.

• Mellissa L. King, 47, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.

• Monica R. Millman, 45, Joplin, was fined $106 for driving a motorcycle without a motorcycle license.

• Jeremy L. Warren, 44, Neosho, was fined $231 for following too closely.

• Dalton A. Denny, 20, Joplin, was fined $131 for failure to stop.

• Beth L. Gabern, 33, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $281 for failure to obey traffic control signals.

• Tommy W. Rayburn, 51, Joplin, was fined $331 for tampering with vehicles and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• David S. Williams, 65, Saginaw, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.

• Dean A. Kennedy, 32, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.

• Paul E. Brockman, 44, University Place, Wash., was fined $147 for speeding.

• Elisha H. Bennett, 22, Carterville, was fined $431 for possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny.

• Tonya L. Wilson, 44, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• William K. Olson, 38, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Tess C. Hultman, 21, city unavailable, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

