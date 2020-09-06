Joplin Municipal Court
• David A. Carlisle, 26, Lee's Summit, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Alma L. Sherrick, 39, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Bryan C. Henson, 29, Ozark, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Holly A. Hirsch, 43, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Richard V. Walker, 34, Neosho, was fined $150 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jacob P. Hensley, 42, Joplin, was fined $231 for improper lane usage.
• Jeffrey L. Snider, 50, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Robert A. Crahan, 43, Joplin, was fined $281 for failure to stop.
• Sara Lu S. Dilka, 22, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Gabriel Gonzalez, 19, Commerce, Okla., was fined $231 for failure to obey traffic signals.
• Jenia L. Hanson, 23, Neodesha, Kan., was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Richard D. Kenkel, 49, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Savanna Ward, 18, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Joseph F. Bermudez, 49, Neosho, was fined $121 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jonathan Jaramillo, 23, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Jasmine Sanchez-Reyes, 17, Carthage, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Matthew Slavens, 21, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Jonathan M. Zimmerle, 26, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sandra S. Freeman, 72, Loma Linda, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Robert M. Nevels, 32, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Samuel E. Statham, 18, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• James C. Hembree III, 30, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• James L. Boyer, 36, Webb City, was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Michael C. Yarga, 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.
• Tiffany Dedmon, 45, Crystal Springs, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Samantha L. Edgmond, 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Brandon L. Rhody, 26, Joplin, was fined $281 for domestic assault.
• Wayne A. Vanderpool, 48, Republic, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Sandra L. King, 26, Carl Junction, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Megan B. Deitrick, 19, Miami, Okla., was fined $256 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jimmy W. Mills, 61, Joplin, was fined $134 for disturbing the peace.
• Brandon P. Marvin, 23, Joplin, was fined $100 for failure to display license plates.
• Lage N. Grigsby, 23, Carthage, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Nickoles A. Householder, 29, Joplin, was fined $131 for failure to display license plates.
• Joseph Clark, 27, Girard, Kan., was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Sharla M. Hart, 59, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Emily A. Adams, 31, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Dustin A. Showalter, 22, Joplin, was fined $206 for resisting lawful detention.
• Annette N. Philliber, 43, Joplin, was fined $256 for larceny.
• Thomas L. Holcomb, 49, Webb City, was fined $384 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to stop.
• Patrick W. Sargent, 40, Joplin, was fined $491 for failure to provide financial responsibility and larceny.
• Alma L. Karr, 39, Joplin, was fined $281 for trespassing and larceny.
• Leo E. L. Dixon, 28, Joplin, was fined $481 for harassment and misuse of the emergency telephone system.
• John M. Aldrighetti, 35, Joplin, was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.
• Jennifer L. Anderson, 36, Joplin, was fined $412 for trespassing and assaults.
• Joseph E. Careaga, 50, Springfield, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Rikki J. Maute-Dardenne, 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for receiving stolen property.
• Joseph R. Blinzler, 43, Joplin, was fined $131 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Karen M. Holsinger, 50, Joplin, was fined $531 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher J. Philliber, 42, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Sandra M. Feezell, 43, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kourtney B. Wilson, 31, Carthage, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nathaniel A. Stevenson, 33, Joplin, was fined $423 for failure to provide financial responsibility and domestic assault.
• Wayne A. Moore, 48, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Clarence L. Ackerson II, 51, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Jody C. Spillman, 48, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Lori L. Knight, 58, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Travis M. Kain, 36, Carthage, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Floyd L. Hackett, 33, Joplin, was fined $562 for prohibited manner of driving or riding, disturbing the peace and loitering on closed parking lots.
• Randall L. Cox, 51, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Ralph E. Robinson Sr. 46, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Jerold P. Mitchell, 32, Noel, was fined $131 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Ernest L. Bresee Jr., 43, Duenweg, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Hector A. Navarro, 66, Joplin, was fined $631 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Anastasia R. Green, 21, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of marijuana.
• Sean C. Creasy, 31, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Keelan N. Hearns, 17, Quapaw, Okla., was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Barbara J. Rupar, 71, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Mellissa L. King, 47, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Monica R. Millman, 45, Joplin, was fined $106 for driving a motorcycle without a motorcycle license.
• Jeremy L. Warren, 44, Neosho, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Dalton A. Denny, 20, Joplin, was fined $131 for failure to stop.
• Beth L. Gabern, 33, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $281 for failure to obey traffic control signals.
• Tommy W. Rayburn, 51, Joplin, was fined $331 for tampering with vehicles and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David S. Williams, 65, Saginaw, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Dean A. Kennedy, 32, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Paul E. Brockman, 44, University Place, Wash., was fined $147 for speeding.
• Elisha H. Bennett, 22, Carterville, was fined $431 for possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny.
• Tonya L. Wilson, 44, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• William K. Olson, 38, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tess C. Hultman, 21, city unavailable, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
