Joplin Municipal Court
• Ira G. Allman, 45, Anderson, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brandy S. Reynolds, 37, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Barbara J. Black Pope, 41, Webb City, was fined $242 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Hannah S. Peterson, 20, Webb City, was fined $281 for following too closely.
• Jeffrey B. Mace, 50, Pierce City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Mary L. Johnson, 19, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Heather G. Blair, 26, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• John H. Gourley, 64, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Edward J. Delancy, 25, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Roger N. Davis, 76, Galena, Kan., was fined $231 for improper lane usage.
• Mary J. Hampton, 38, Springfield, was fined $476 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Colt C. Blunk, 36, Joplin, was fined $206 for following too closely.
• Jerald D. Soles, 41, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Carol J. Buntin, 70, Carthage, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Ernest L. Bresee, 66, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Summer M. Taylor, 35, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Hannah S. Peterson, 20, Webb City, was fined $281 for speeding.
• Jodi D. Cook, 34, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Lonnie B. Dobbs, 58, Clarksville, Ark., was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Justis L. Dyer, 25, Webb City, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Nicklewis S. Ross, 35, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Jordan A. Fuimaono, 21, Wyandotte, Okla., was fined $281 for purchase of alcoholic beverages for a minor and public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Ursula C. Henson, 31, Joplin, was fined $207 for careless driving.
• Michelle L. Reece, 37, Neosho, was fined $181 for speeding in a school zone.
• Elaine N. Bezold, 31, Joplin, was fined $521 for potentially dangerous dogs or other animals.
• Sage Northern, 18, Diamond, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Natalie N. Goodhue, 20, Joplin, was fined $856 for following too closely and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Ayzia Walker, 17, Quapaw, Okla., was fined $247 for driving without a license and speeding.
• Breanna G. Butcher, 20, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Anthony A. Wolsey, 36, Weir, Kan., was fined $147 for speeding.
• Nicholas A. Zamniak, 45, Neosho, was fined $225 for speeding.
• Kevin R. Dyer, 34, Disney, Okla., was fined $281 for disturbing the peace and assaults.
• Josalynn R. Boykin, 42, Joplin, was fined $417 for failure to provide financial responsibility, driving without a license and failure to display license plates.
• Matthew J. Carpenter, 34, Joplin, was fined $381 for disturbing the peace.
• Anthony M. Turk, 25, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Frederick B. Utter Jr., 38, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace and trespassing.
• Rodney G. Obrien, 40, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Charles T. Glover, 43, Joplin, was fined $830 for larceny.
• Jacob T. Thompson, 25, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of marijuana.
• James D. Putman, 54, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• John T. Marble, 45, Joplin, was fined $231 for vandalism.
• Blake A. Lamb, 27, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Andrea L. Nikodim, 32, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Wendy J. Garrison, 51, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Ronald D. Wheeler, 38, Joplin, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Jacob T. Thompson, 25, Joplin, was fined $150 for assaults.
• Mark A. Curl, 54, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Kevin W. Lindsey, 45, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting lawful detention.
• Jason A. Chambers, 37, Webb City, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• James A. Thompson, 22, Joplin, was fined $531 for disturbing the peace.
• Robert M. McCorcle, 29, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Aaron M. McBride, 34, Joplin, was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.
• Corey D. Allen, 26, Joplin, was fined $475 for disturbing the peace and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ethan T. Schepers, 22, Joplin, was fined $1,709 for driving while intoxicated, disturbing the peace and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tanner L. Paradeis, 24, Sarcoxie, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Johnathan W. Brodie, 25, Seneca, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Jared J. Harvey, 40, Joplin, was fined $281 for assaults.
• Steven C. Flores, 24, Joplin, was fined $281 disturbing the peace.
• Joey Simmy, 20, Carthage, was fined $250 for possession of alcoholic beverages by a minor.
• Lina Crowder, 56, Joplin, was fined $131 for failure to comply with nuisance notices.
• Mark A. Myers, 46, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $826 for driving while intoxicated.
• Caleb J. Roland, 35, Joplin, was fined $531 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Scott A. Walker, 40, Joplin, was fined $1,061 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and driving while intoxicated.
• Jason R. Bresee, 31, Joplin, was fined $531 for disturbing the peace and failure to provide identification.
• Mariah A. Ebbinghaus, 25, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Billy L. Mills, 59, Joplin, was fined $662 for trespassing and larceny.
• Dominque L. Romero, 28, Joplin, was fined $556 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Kimberly Gamez, 20, Webb City, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Randall A. Gonzales, 24, Joplin, was fined $606 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Robert L. Cruz, 38, hometown unavailable, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Sarah L. Shepherd, 39, Joplin, was fined $206 for speeding.
• Dalton T. Noel, 30, Joplin, was fined $256 for speeding.
• Keith A. Stephenson, 17, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of marijuana.
• Jazmyn M. Tharp, 20, Joplin, was fined $181 for assaults.
• Keyara R. Covey, 20, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Timothy B. McReynolds, 36, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Hunter J. Richardson, 20, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Sophine A. Russell, 36, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Lisa M. Stevens, 39, Oronogo, was fined $242 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Dallas W. Smithson, 26, Springdale, Ark., was fined $281 for vandalism.
• Roberta R. Brown, 33, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Michael N. Kowacich, 20, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Patricia N. Mcnab, 41, Joplin, was fined $431 for larceny and resisting an officer.
• Adam L. Moore, 26, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Namirata Susarla, 35, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ally R. Bracken, 18, Webb City, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Robby G. Cross, 42, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.