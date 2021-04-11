Joplin Municipal Court
• Dylan G. Neely, 36, Joplin, was fined $1,153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Samuel B. Shannon, 66, Joplin, was fined $131 for lane use on multilane roadways.
• Gurwinder Singh, 37, Lamont, Calif., was fined $238 for larceny.
• Monica M. Thurman, 47, Leon, Iowa, was fined $238 for failure to stop.
• Amy M. Raulston, 34, Joplin, was fined $238 for failure to stop.
• Amber M. Saunders, 28, Joplin, was fined $163 for speeding.
• Terri E. Jones, 52, Joplin, was fined $121 for failure to display license plates.
• Wayne E. Flynn, 59, Joplin, was fined $146 for failure to stop.
• Dedrian C. Clary, 40, Joplin, was fined $146 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Sissy M. Robbins, 49, Joplin, was fined $188 for larceny.
• Felisha M. Selbe, 26, Carl Junction, was fined $313 for driving without license plates and resisting an officer.
• Marvin E. Ward Jr., 27, Joplin, was fined $1,050 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and vandalism.
• Joeille M. McClellan, 55, Joplin, was fined $281 for assaults.
• Nickolous R. Grimes, 23, Carthage, was fined $146 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Brendan F. Feely, 31, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Michael D. Gates II, 52, Joplin, was fined $196 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Dawn M. Wolford, 42, Neosho, was fined $581 for failure to provide identification.
• Michelle D. Hedge, 46, Joplin, was fined $1,226 for driving while intoxicated and failure to provide identification.
• Gregory J. Wilson, 29, Joplin, was fined $581 for disturbing the peace.
• Alexander Marsh, 18, Joplin, was fined $238 for disturbing the peace.
• Nicholas E. Carter, 42, Webb City, was fined $275 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Guinn A. Grantham, 18, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Christian U. Slankard, 29, Joplin, was fined $318 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• James A. McIlonie, 37, Lebanon, Tenn., was fined $338 for failure to provide identification.
• Brandi L. Hall-Greenage, 45, Joplin, was fined $338 for failure to display license plates and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Dusty M. Nicholls, 36, Monett, was fined $153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Joy L. Foster, 47, Joplin, was fined $238 for trespassing.
• Ricki J. Winstead, 31, Sarcoxie, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Samuel L. Hayes, 46, Joplin, was fined $338 for disturbing the peace.
• Phoenix A. Dickerson, 30, Joplin, was fined $712 for failure to provide identification.
• Tyler D. Palmer, 34, Miami, Okla., was fined $153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Maleigha R. Montee, 24, Joplin, was fined $188 for disturbing the peace.
• Terri E. Jones, 52, Joplin, was fined $188 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Whitney D. Lacey, 33, Joplin, was fined $338 for failure to provide identification.
• Nathan S. Baker, 27, Joplin, was fined $325 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to display license plates.
• Macey E. Caldwell, 17, Joplin, was fined $416 for disturbing the peace.
• Ashley M. Ayon, 23, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Christophor E. Copher-Graves, 32, Joplin, was fined $738 for vandalism.
• Glenn J. Makowski, 52, Webb City, was fined $188 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Franceska A. Florez, 29, Webb City, was fined $188 for speeding.
• Sharan J. Singh, 27, South Richmond Hill, New York, was fined $!88 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Michael F. Cline, 29, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Manvir S. Bhatti, 33, Shawnee, Kansas, was fined $213 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
