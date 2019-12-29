Joplin Municipal Court
• Eric D. Harrison, 47, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Justice P. Jones, 21, Carterville, was fined $206 for purchase of alcoholic beverages for a minor.
• Dakota J. Hutchison Wiles, 27, Joplin, was fined $206 for disturbing the peace.
• Timothy L. Anderson, 45, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• John E. Helman, 46, Iola, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Jessica A. Isom, 23, Joplin, was fined $142 for following too closely.
• Stormy M. Teeters, 20, Anderson, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Paul Velasco, 52, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Keith L. Fisher, 27, Goodman, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Zachariah R. Boyd, 17, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ryan E. Gust, 37, Neosho, was fined $206 for careless driving.
• Robert L. Cory, 32, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Cody D. Galbraith, 29, Joplin, was fined $356 for speeding in a school zone.
• Matthew M. Vaughan, 46, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Shannon M. Frost, 50, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Richard V. Walker, 33, Neosho, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Jacob A. Blair, 26, Joplin, was fined $381 for trespassing and resisting an officer.
• Darryl W. Thorp, 30, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Dominick A. Iseli, 18, Joplin, was fined $225 for careless driving.
• Shelly R. Yeager, 46, Carterville, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Jonathon L. Cook, 34, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Leslie R. Henson, 28, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Timmie W. Crandall, 41, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Joseph D. Crouch, 31, Duenweg, was fined $150 for resisting an officer.
• Gregory D. McMartin, 55, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Donny R. Cook, 25, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Patricia J. Smith, 61, Joplin, was fined $256 for possession of marijuana.
• Aaron L. King, 28, Joplin, was fined $181 for vandalism.
• Shannon L. Coulson, 48, Joplin, was fined $252 for driving without license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Branden S. Haverly, 37, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joy N. Parkman, 53, Neosho, was fined $225 driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Bobby A. Yarbrough, 36, Joplin, was fined $231 for assaulting an officer.
• Philip E. Winkle, 58, Winnsboro, Texas, was fined $225 for failure to provide identification.
• Marjorie L. Rymko, 66, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace and trespassing.
• Jennifer L. Anderson, 35, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Kal M. Johnson, 47, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Kyler S. Kemp, 20, Joplin, was fined $281 for possession of marijuana.
• Larry T. Wise, 20, Verona, was fined $150 for failure to provide identification.
• Prentiece Hackett, 55, Joplin, was fined $131 for trespassing.
• Nancy B. Crawford, 47, Duenweg, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Aaron L. King, 28, Joplin, was fined $100 for resisting an officer.
• Stacy N. Cox, 35, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Phillip E. Miller, 30, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $226 for trespassing.
• Jonathan M. Sheafer, 24, Neosho, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Dianne K. Carder, 55, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to provide identification.
• Michael P. Ball, 35, Neosho, was fined $456 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Corey A. Marshall, 31, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to provide identification.
• Kyle D. Dumas, 36, Joplin, was fined $110 for driving without license plates.
• Jared M. Maddox, 37, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Chevy L. Groves, 29, Galena, Kan., was fined $906 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Dean L. Casey, 61, Joplin, was fined $606 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• James S. Nicholson, 53, Seneca, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Amanda R. Ortega, 39, Bentonville, Ark., was fined $256 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Diane K. Carder, 55, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to provide identification.
• Michael A. Barnett Jr., 36, Joplin, was fined $281 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Chelsea C. Rowland, 25, Seneca, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Orien T. Cox, 25, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Austin D. Wright, 28, Carl Junction, was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Benjamin G. Sammons, 20, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Addison M. Ipock, 19, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jeremy L. Conway, 40, Alba, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Breah M. Elmer, 21, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Monica L. Short, 34, Joplin, was fined $156 for trespassing.
• Joshua T. Thomas, 35, Girard, Kan., was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Darrin R. Coles, 47, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Branden L. Pritchett, 39, Alba, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Nancy Wyckoff, 76, Altamont, Kan., was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Joshua B. Cochran, 25, Carthage, was fined $281 for following too closely.
• Delilah J. Price, 66, Pierce City, was fined $131 for driving without license plates.
• Larry G. Maynard, 17, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving without license plates.
• Kelly A. Otis, 18, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Jeremy D Head, 36, Joplin, was fined $206 for trespassing.
• Barry S. Meyer, 50, Joplin, was fined $206 for trespassing.
• Samantha N. Nail, 24, Joplin, was fined $106 for failure to display license plates.
• Michael L. Kilgore, 37, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Gabriel J. Avila Montonera, 19, Joplin, was fined $225 for speeding.
• Samantha D. Becker, 22, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Dale Blankenship, 37, Marionville, was fined $137 for speeding in a school zone.
• Jeffrey T. Dampier, 48, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Catherine A. Chenault, 32, Carl Junction, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jaden B. Durling, 19, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• William R. Hively, 31, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Rufus T. Powell, 59, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.