Joplin Municipal Court

• Eric D. Harrison, 47, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.

• Justice P. Jones, 21, Carterville, was fined $206 for purchase of alcoholic beverages for a minor.

• Dakota J. Hutchison Wiles, 27, Joplin, was fined $206 for disturbing the peace.

• Timothy L. Anderson, 45, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• John E. Helman, 46, Iola, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• Jessica A. Isom, 23, Joplin, was fined $142 for following too closely.

• Stormy M. Teeters, 20, Anderson, was fined $231 for failure to yield.

• Paul Velasco, 52, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.

• Keith L. Fisher, 27, Goodman, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.

• Zachariah R. Boyd, 17, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ryan E. Gust, 37, Neosho, was fined $206 for careless driving.

• Robert L. Cory, 32, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Cody D. Galbraith, 29, Joplin, was fined $356 for speeding in a school zone.

• Matthew M. Vaughan, 46, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.

• Shannon M. Frost, 50, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Richard V. Walker, 33, Neosho, was fined $231 for trespassing.

• Jacob A. Blair, 26, Joplin, was fined $381 for trespassing and resisting an officer.

• Darryl W. Thorp, 30, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.

• Dominick A. Iseli, 18, Joplin, was fined $225 for careless driving.

• Shelly R. Yeager, 46, Carterville, was fined $231 for trespassing.

• Jonathon L. Cook, 34, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.

• Leslie R. Henson, 28, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.

• Timmie W. Crandall, 41, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Joseph D. Crouch, 31, Duenweg, was fined $150 for resisting an officer.

• Gregory D. McMartin, 55, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Donny R. Cook, 25, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Patricia J. Smith, 61, Joplin, was fined $256 for possession of marijuana.

• Aaron L. King, 28, Joplin, was fined $181 for vandalism.

• Shannon L. Coulson, 48, Joplin, was fined $252 for driving without license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Branden S. Haverly, 37, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Joy N. Parkman, 53, Neosho, was fined $225 driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Bobby A. Yarbrough, 36, Joplin, was fined $231 for assaulting an officer.

• Philip E. Winkle, 58, Winnsboro, Texas, was fined $225 for failure to provide identification.

• Marjorie L. Rymko, 66, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace and trespassing.

• Jennifer L. Anderson, 35, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Kal M. Johnson, 47, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.

• Kyler S. Kemp, 20, Joplin, was fined $281 for possession of marijuana.

• Larry T. Wise, 20, Verona, was fined $150 for failure to provide identification.

• Prentiece Hackett, 55, Joplin, was fined $131 for trespassing.

• Nancy B. Crawford, 47, Duenweg, was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Aaron L. King, 28, Joplin, was fined $100 for resisting an officer.

• Stacy N. Cox, 35, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Phillip E. Miller, 30, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $226 for trespassing.

• Jonathan M. Sheafer, 24, Neosho, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.

• Dianne K. Carder, 55, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to provide identification.

• Michael P. Ball, 35, Neosho, was fined $456 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Corey A. Marshall, 31, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to provide identification.

• Kyle D. Dumas, 36, Joplin, was fined $110 for driving without license plates.

• Jared M. Maddox, 37, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.

• Chevy L. Groves, 29, Galena, Kan., was fined $906 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Dean L. Casey, 61, Joplin, was fined $606 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.

• James S. Nicholson, 53, Seneca, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.

• Amanda R. Ortega, 39, Bentonville, Ark., was fined $256 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Diane K. Carder, 55, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to provide identification.

• Michael A. Barnett Jr., 36, Joplin, was fined $281 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Chelsea C. Rowland, 25, Seneca, was fined $231 for failure to yield.

• Orien T. Cox, 25, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.

• Austin D. Wright, 28, Carl Junction, was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Benjamin G. Sammons, 20, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Addison M. Ipock, 19, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Jeremy L. Conway, 40, Alba, was fined $231 for following too closely.

• Breah M. Elmer, 21, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.

• Monica L. Short, 34, Joplin, was fined $156 for trespassing.

• Joshua T. Thomas, 35, Girard, Kan., was fined $231 for following too closely.

• Darrin R. Coles, 47, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Branden L. Pritchett, 39, Alba, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Nancy Wyckoff, 76, Altamont, Kan., was fined $231 for following too closely.

• Joshua B. Cochran, 25, Carthage, was fined $281 for following too closely.

• Delilah J. Price, 66, Pierce City, was fined $131 for driving without license plates.

• Larry G. Maynard, 17, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving without license plates.

• Kelly A. Otis, 18, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.

• Jeremy D Head, 36, Joplin, was fined $206 for trespassing.

• Barry S. Meyer, 50, Joplin, was fined $206 for trespassing.

• Samantha N. Nail, 24, Joplin, was fined $106 for failure to display license plates.

• Michael L. Kilgore, 37, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Gabriel J. Avila Montonera, 19, Joplin, was fined $225 for speeding.

• Samantha D. Becker, 22, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Dale Blankenship, 37, Marionville, was fined $137 for speeding in a school zone.

• Jeffrey T. Dampier, 48, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.

• Catherine A. Chenault, 32, Carl Junction, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Jaden B. Durling, 19, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• William R. Hively, 31, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.

• Rufus T. Powell, 59, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.

Tags

Recommended for you