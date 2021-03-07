Joplin Municipal Court
• Alicia R. Wilson, 32, Neosho, was fined $146 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Gail C. Wheatley, 41, Joplin, was fined $377 for failure to provide financial responsibility and larceny.
• Renee L. Box, 29, Joplin, was fined $156 for pedestrians walking along roadways.
• Laquita R. Cobb, 49, Joplin, was fined $!81 for failure to display license plates.
• Elizabeth A. Burleson, 27, Joplin, was fined $146 for failure to display license plates.
• Atlessa C. Brown, 31, Joplin, was fined $156 for resisting an officer.
• Baraniko W. Tabuaka, 20, Carthage, was fined $146 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Ashley A. Edmondson, 27, Joplin, was fined $896 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to yield.
• Richard J. Nedwed, 41, Joplin, was fined $146 for failure to display license plates.
• Alethiea I. Moore, 36, Joplin, was fined $256 for speeding.
• Nathan S. Caton, 24, Webb City, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.
• William J. Clark III, 48, Joplin, was fined $181 for misuse of the emergency telephone system.
• Aaron E. Lindsey, 48, Joplin, was fined $131 for failure to display license plates.
• Gage B. Turner, 18, Nevada, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Linda R. Leeper, 66, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Neaman L. Clark IV, 27, Joplin, was fined $346 for failure to stop and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ashley E. Dunham, 32, Carthage, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Tristan A. Baker, 24, Joplin, was fined $292 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jeffrey W. Clark, 19, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of alcoholic beverages by a minor.
• Bonnie J. Barnes, 40, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Jamal A. Abdul-Muhyee, 37, Joplin, was fined $275 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Michele L. George, 56, Joplin, was fined $446 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to display license plates.
• Katie L. Lovejoy, 32, Joplin, was fined $146 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Nicholas R. Kosik, 23, Lowell, Ark., was fined $200 for speeding.
• Terry E. Triplett, 59, Joplin, was fined $106 for driving without license plates.
• Michael A. Olmstead, 49, Joplin, was fined $181 for speeding in a school zone.
• Perry J. Trokey Jr., 47, Joplin, was fined $281 for improper lane usage.
• Isabella D. Baird, 19, Carthage, was fined $231 for failure to use signals.
• Dulce D. Marroquin, 16, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Brandon J. McLean, 33, Joplin, was fined $106 for possession and use of laser pointer.
• Cory D. Dodson, 33, Joplin, was fined $146 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Paxton R. Hankins, 28, Joplin, was fined $146 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Theresa Shipman, 68, Columbus, Kan., was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Kenneth S. Smith, 46, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joseph M. Johnson, 26, Joplin, was fined $126 for failure to display license plates.
• Carly S. Locke, 21, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $256 for speeding in a school zone.
• Mya R. Wealot, 18, Carl Junction, was fined $231 for speeding in a school zone.
• Manuel P. Peskar, 20, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Anthony Arencibia Rivera, 33, Omaha, Neb., was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Hadden T. Wyatt, 20, Talala, Okla., was fined $146 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Raymond S. Burdick, 60, Joplin, was fined $318 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jennifer L. Brown, 43, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Andrew D. Erwin, 32, Aurora, was fined $646 for failure to display license plates, failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Matthew R. Woodworth, 46, Joplin, was fined $131 for harassment.
• Lonnie A. Bicknell, 34, Diamond, was fined $706 for driving while intoxicated.
• Michael E. Martin, 55, Joplin, was fined $131 for sexual misconduct.
• James D. Chavez, 27, Carthage, was fined $446 for larceny.
• Rita G. Schroeder, 59, Springfield, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Bradley M. Bratton, 33, Siloam Springs, Arkansas, was fined $328 for failure to provide identification.
• William C. Copeland, 40, Racine, was fined $431 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Jordan D. Wicklund, 21, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jillian L. Radcliff, 21, Joplin, was fined $456 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and improper lighting equipment.
• Bobby E. Heath, 32, Noble, Okla., was fined $531 for disturbing the peace.
• Hunter C. Green, 24, Joplin, was fined $381 for resisting lawful detention and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Mykayla E. Martin, 26, Joplin, was fined $706 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Piper A. Lane, 20, Joplin, was fined $146 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Eric S. Manning, 29, Quapaw, Okla., was fined $146 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• James P. Valle, 58, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ivan S. Sanchez, 29, St. Louis, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Zaeleen I. Cruz, 25, Joplin, was fined $146 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jeremy L. Miller, 48, Parsons, Kan., was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Charles A. Devaughn Jr., 40, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving without license plates.
• Paul R. Edwards, 71, Webb City, was fined $225 for speeding in a school zone.
• Lloyd E. Barnard, 41, Quapaw, Okla., was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Margaret M. Schell, 61, Joplin, was fined $231 for speeding.
• Pamela D. Porter, 56, Joplin, was fined $121 for driving without license plates.
• Cecilia R. Barron-Hernandez, 17, Joplin, was fined $231 for careless driving.
• Bobbie R. Cope, 45, Joplin, was fined $146 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jordon A. Rogers, 21, Webb City, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Pamala A. Shafer, 46, Joplin, was fined $196 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Evan D. Mitchell, 21, Joplin, was fined $225 for speeding in a school zone.
• Robert P. Rauch Jr., 50, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
