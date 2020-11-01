JOPLIN MUNICIPAL COURT
• Adam C. Evans, 36, Carthage, was fined $284 for failure to display license plates and failure to obey traffic control signals.
• Shane W. Conlee, 28, Joplin, was fined $541 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Cherri M. Haerr, 57, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Danielle R. Banks, 26, Carterville, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Randall E. Rustin, 64, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Danny A. Davis, 69, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• William J. Thomas, 72, Carthage, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• David L. Nicholas, 75, Altamont, Kan., was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Sureree N. Legore, 25, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Jonathan L. Jackson, 20, Neosho, was fined $206 for careless driving.
• Jeane C. Suskey, 21, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving without a license.
• Peggy L. Largen, 55, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Grace L. Knudsen, 19, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• John C. Woods, 23, Joplin, was fined $242 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.
• Audi Z. Perez, 28, Joplin, was fined $431 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Marjorie P. Armon, 33, Carterville, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• John C. Woods, 23, Joplin, was fined $541 for driving with suspended or revoked license, and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Christopher S. Ferguson, 36, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting lawful detention.
• Stacy L. Perrin, 40, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting officer.
• Matthew T. Bruton, 37, Joplin, was fined $281 for resisting an officer.
• Zachary H. Goff, 36, Joplin, was fined $431 for driving without a license and failure to stop.
• Demitrius Woehlke, 22, Seneca, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Tamika M. Rogers, 17, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of marijuana.
• Tomi L. McFarland, 43, Afton, Okla., was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Brian M. Kerns Jr., 19, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Mitch R. James, 32, Gobles, Mich., was fined $225 for proximity to curb regulation.
• Taunya R. Perry, 31, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Danielle R. Ayon, 17, Webb City, was fined $131 for resisting an officer.
• Harold D. Calvin, 59, Mindenmines, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Angela R. Mitchell, 34, Seneca, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Dustin G. Tomlinson, 25, Anderson, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Aaron D. Lein, 41, Bartlesville, Okla., was fined $142 for failure to provide identification.
• Harley D. Schmohe, 39, Columbus, Kan., was fined $281 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Benjamin J. Carlson, 36, Joplin, was fined $381 for resisting lawful detention.
• Alan D. Cozby, 41, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Lisa M. Hatfield, 50, Joplin, was fined $281 for following too closely.
• Dawn Doyle, 47, Joplin, was fined $300 for resisting lawful detention and public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Brittany M. Hilton, 31, Joplin, was fined $531 for domestic assault, resisting an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James L. Gunhus, 61, Elkins, Ark., was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Christopher S. Smith, 28, Duenweg, was fined $481 for resisting an officer and larceny.
• Cole J. Richmond, 18, Saginaw, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Adam J. Dalton, 42, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Cody A. Stalder, 34, Joplin, was fined $131 for trespassing.
• Sean W. Wilkins, 54, Joplin, was fined $281 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Joseph R. Blinzler, 43, Joplin, was fined $231 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Roger D. Bridendolph, 50, Commerce, Okla., was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Eternity H. Poe, 20, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Ariel K. Colvard, 26, city unavailable, was fined $956 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Omar Arreola, 25, Joplin, was fined $956 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tailor M. Holden, 20, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alexus N. Thompson, 23, Tulsa, Okla., was fined $256 for possession of marijuana.
• Rosa L. Bolyard, 39, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving without a license.
• Zachary D. Cox, 26, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Lauren S. Jacobson, 22, Reeds, was fined $281 for following too closely.
• Kirsta R. Brown, 39, Joplin, was fined $131 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Madison N. Hulett, 27, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Jeremy L. Parker, 32, Carl Junction, was fined $281 for larceny.
• April D. Woodward, 45, Seneca, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Jo Anna K. Taylor, 26, Monett, was fined $281 for failure to yield.
• Krista R. Brown, 39, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Dagan J. Barker, 21, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Grant J. Keenan, 57, Joplin, was fined $156 for failure to provide identification.
• Cesar C. Estrada, 38, Pryor, Okla., was fined $377 for driving without a license.
• Daniel B. Brestal, 57, Thompson, was fined $662 for failure to provide identification.
• Brett M. Bowman-Bassett, 21, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Rebecca L. Forest, 60, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Philip E. Trask, 53, Imperial, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sophie R. Atkinson, 21, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Kayla Ramsey, 35, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
