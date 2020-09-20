Joplin Municipal Court
• Peter A. Cowles, 36, Sarcoxie, was fined $300 for failure to provide identification.
• Ashley E. Myers, 17, Commerce, Okla., was fined $147 for speeding.
• Tyler D. Huffman, 19, Webb City, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Antonio Harry, 31, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to yield and driving without a license.
• Ryan K. Johnson, 40, Joplin, was fined $484 for failure to provide financial responsibility, failure to display license plates and driving without license plates.
• Shawna M. Wagner, 30, Joplin, was fined $141 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Frankie N. Day, 59, Afton, Okla., was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jacob J. Rowden, 21, Joplin, was fined $256 for leaving the scene of an accident.
• Felicia M. Riley, 33, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Demetrius A. Braxton, 48, Joplin, was fined $256 for disturbing the peace.
• Maddelyn L. Pace, 20, Joplin, was fined $406 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Melinda L. Ramsey, 52, Joplin, was fined $287 for driving without a license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Roger L. Lewis Jr., 23, Muskogee, Okla., was fined $206 for possession of marijuana.
• Matthew L. Peveto, 27, Joplin, was fined $242 for failure to yield and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Devin N. Marbut, 17, Duenweg, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Benjamin T. Forney, 36, Joplin, was fined $356 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David L. Jones, 57, Webb City, was fined $231 for improper lane usage.
• Jeffrey A. Neal, 53, Carl Junction, was fined $181 for opening vehicle doors on side exposed to traffic.
• Jennifer Wolfe, 29, Joplin, was fined $317 for driving without a license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kourtney N. Engroff, 21, Columbus, Kan., was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Christopher L. Owen, 34, Joplin, was fined $942 for careless driving, failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Kindele L. Hendrix, 27, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Trenton C. Stephens, 27, Seneca, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• James M. Garoutte, 48, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Tommy L. Beckham, 61, Webb City, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Joseph E. Davenport, 65, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Cheryl D. Collins, 72, Arma, Kan., was fined $137 for crossing fire hose.
• Byron D. Caster, 29, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of marijuana.
• Ryan X. Johnson, 40, Joplin, was fined $156 for bonfires and outdoor rubbish fires.
• Allerga H. Thomas, 37, Noel, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Keesha R. Gray, 33, Joplin, was fined $300 for failure to provide identification.
• Carol W. Griffin, 61, Parsons, Kan., was fined $331 for larceny and resisting an officer.
• Payton A. Hollingsworth, 20, Webb City, was fined $331 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Paul G. Haney, 23, Joplin, was fined $401 for disturbing the peace and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Coltynn N. Olson, 22, Joplin, was fined $431 for failure to wear protective headgear for people riding motorcycle and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Lisa R. Heimann, 56, Joplin, was fined $250 for disturbing the peace.
• Lexi T. Long, 21, Battlefield, was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Phoenix A. Gilbert, 23, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Cory L. Wright, 31, Carthage, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Makala D. Marney, 28, Carterville, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kenneth W. Jones Sr., 49, Joplin, was fined $481 for domestic assault and possession of marijuana.
• Kordale S. Spurgeon, 22, Reeds, was fined $231 for receiving stolen property.
• George A. Sarson Jr., 42, Diamond, was fined $481 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jeanette D. Webley, 59, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Randy E. Potts, 56, Webb City, was fined $331 for resisting lawful detention and trespassing.
• Steven A. Hutchinson, 55, Joplin, was fined $231 for domestic assaults.
• Dakota J. Bailey, 26, Joplin, was fined $500 for failure to provide identification.
• Ricky A. Jones, 58, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Walter F. Clifton, 35, Joplin, was fined $331 for possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny.
• Kyra P. Hund, 20, Joplin, was fined $406 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Robert A. McDaniel, 34, Joplin, was fined $225 for failure to stop.
• Kelcyn J. Newton, 20, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Jacob R. Scribner, 32, Joplin, was fined $100 for resisting an officer.
• Jacob L. Noll, 24, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Joshua R. Bateman, 26, Joplin, was fined $281 for trespassing and larceny.
• Gary Perry, 62, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Starsky D. Love, 44, Joplin, was fined $131 for resisting an officer.
• David W. Logan, 42, Joplin, was fined $131 for assaults.
• Roseanne H. Saimon, 45, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Stacy L. Perrin, 40, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Melissa D. Vance, 37, Springfield, was fined $131 for resisting an officer.
• Keesha R. Gray, 33, Joplin, was fined $662 for failure to provide identification.
• Carl L. Blomenkamp, 45, Carthage, was fined $726 for driving with unlawful blood alcohol content.
• Anthoni A. Rivera, 20, Carthage, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Haley Terry, 30, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Simeon J. Dohmen, 22, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Christian Briceno, 25, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Cameron N. Mitchell, 18, Carthage, was fined $206 for possession of marijuana.
• Brenton E. Conley, 31, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Andrew J. Tate, 22, Carl Junction, was fined $300 for failure to provide identification.
• Makala D. Marney, 28, Carterville, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Rebecca S. Lazier, 43, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Micheal P. D'Angelo, 31, Joplin, was fined $1,216 for failure to provide identification, driving while intoxicated and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kaitlyn M. Stringer, 24, Ellsworth, Kan., was fined $362 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kyle E. McDonald, 23, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Walter P. Pritchard, 64, Seneca, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Christopher L. Morrissey, 21, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Jeanette D. Webley, 59, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jaycee T. Clark, 18, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Isaiah W. Love, 27, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Clarance W. Syder, 43, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Chad T. Pugh, 45, Carthage, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Jessica B. Banfield, 33, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Jammie J. Ketchum, 35, Neosho, was fined $331 for speeding.
• Dusty L. Littlefield, 24, Pineville, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Axel Martinez-Salas, 23, Springfield, was fined $556 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Heather N. Allen, 44, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Ricky G. McNally, 20, Stark City, was fined $406 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Samantha C. Redding, 31, Joplin, was fined $131 for urinating or defecating in a public place.
• Jonathan W. Griffey, 33, Joplin, was fined $731 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Ethan S. Freeman, 19, Oronogo, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Robert D. Jennings Jr., 33, Carthage, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Hanh H. Nguyen, 46, Bentonville, Ark., was fined $147 for speeding.
• Ethan W. Coleman, 31, Carl Junction, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Derik A. Grady, 33, Seneca, was fined $206 for speeding.
• Cody A. Hamilton, 28, Purcell, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jason K. Farris, 43, Galena, Kan., was fined $156 for resisting an officer.
• Eugene W. Donaldson, 74, Joplin, was fined $131 for trespassing.
• Cathy R. Sawyer, 62, Neosho, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Clifford D. Steele, 60, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Shannon Yerington, 20, Neosho, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Candida R. Hudson, 34, Joplin, was fined $131 for disturbing assemblies.
• Dagan J. Barker, 21, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Sheldon C. Robertson, 36, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
