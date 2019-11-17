Joplin Municipal Court
• Mackenzie L. Bowers, 21, Neosho, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Jonathan T. Pinkerton, 43, Joplin, was fined $342 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.
• Tammy L. Lavallee, 39, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Hailey N. Gates, 19, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Ramon O. Luna Jr., 30, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Felicia M. Riley, 32, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Gabriel J. Avila Montonera, 19, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Zoey Ball, 21, Scammon, Kan., was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Everett C. Anderson III, 51, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Britanie D. Watts, 20, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to yield.
• Johnny L. Bryant, 56, Seneca, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Clay A. Morgan, 40, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Madeleine C. Pinion, 21, Webb City, was fined $181 for speeding in a school zone.
• Trent A. Knowles, 27, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Clint A. Grimmett, 37, city unavailable, was fined $226 for failure to stop.
• Cassidy P. Bronson, 20, Chelsea, Okla., was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Lora M. Mullin, 72, Anderson, was fined $226 for failure to stop.
• Melissa D. Hedal, 51, Carthage, was fined $226 for speeding.
• Mack Morgan, 60, Carl Junction, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Katie M. Shields, 22, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Juwell D. Antrim, 67, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to yield.
• Steven C. Reeves, 32, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Nathan S. Triplett, 23, Oronogo, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Seth J. Summerlin, 29, city unavailable, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Whitney F. Baker, 27, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Glen R. England Jr., 37, Joplin, was fined $306 for resisting lawful detention and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Patrick J. O'Reilly, 37, Joplin, was fined $206 for trespassing.
• Stacy L. Perrin, 39, Joplin, was fined $106 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Darryl W. Thorp Jr., 30, Joplin, was fined $481 for receiving stolen property and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Jacob A. Blair, 26, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Kyle R. Wendt, 27, Joplin, was fined $231 for harassment.
• Jacquelyn M. Witt, 35, Webb City, was fined $381 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Rachel L. Grandinetti, 24, Buffalo, N.Y., was fined $156 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Monica S. Cuske, 39, Joplin, was fined $156 for failure to provide identification.
• Tiffany M. Gibson, 39, Joplin, was fined $181 for receiving stolen property.
• Brian N. Fish, 60, Joplin, was fined $131 for failure to stop.
• Kenneth A. Edge, 48, Galena, Kan., was fined $276 for failure to yield.
• James A. Webb 2nd, 20, Carl Junction, was fined $331 for domestic assault.
• Michael D. Keyser, 69, Galena, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to yield.
• Lamarcus D. Willis, 34, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Crystal M. Hailey, 42, Joplin, was fined $276 for failure to yield.
• William J. Cross, 31, Duquesne, was fined $156 for resisting an officer.
• Shaniah R. Bishop, 21, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jody L. Killough, 36, Jefferson City, was fined $156 for assaults.
• Jacob L. Harper, 25, Joplin, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• John E. Bernhardt, 64, Joplin, was fined $131 for trespassing.
• Jacob F. Meyer, 18, Carl Junction, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Katherine N. Hardee, 30, Galena, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Abbigail L. Cramer, 16, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Mary-Sarah J. Fecko, 22, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Lisa M. Yarbrough, 57, Neosho, was fined $191 for failure to stop.
• Peter D. Wright, 63, Duenweg, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Richard A. Turpin, 31, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Bryan L. Cox, 29, Webb City, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Brandon C. Reincke, 29, Odessa, Fla., was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Steven M. Taylor, 41, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Dustin J. Hargis, 20, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tiffany A. Boyer, 21, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Courtney L. Been, 23, Joplin, was fined $381 for disturbing the peace.
• Jacquelyn K. Page, 69, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Shelby L. Joseph, 23, Webb City, was fined $206 for failure to provide identification.
• Karissa R. Terry, 27, Joplin, was fined $273 for driving without license plates and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kayla L. Shoemaker, 19, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Zachary B House, 29, Joplin, was fined $406 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Billie R. Chavez, 41, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Zaqouri T. Archer, 30, Joplin, was fined $506 for failure to provide identification and following too closely.
• Edward D. Selman, 49, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Taryn W. Smith, 29, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Michael L. Dohmen, 17, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Billie J. Harper, 38, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Eric P. Hembree, 28, Joplin, was fined $182 for driving without a license.
• Jordan L. Pinyan, 21, city unavailable, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Chase F. McDowell, 24, Joplin, was fined $281 for failure to display license plates.
• Linda S. Kearnes, 55, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Terrie R. Jones, 50, Joplin, was fined $306 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and disturbing the peace.
• Kellen L. Autry, 34, Joplin, was fined $500 for failure to provide identification.
• Christopher M. Duman, 23, Joplin, was fined $456 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joseph L. Martin, 37, Carthage, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Stanton W. Dirks, 36, Walker, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Katlin N. Wood, 17, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• James K. Doubledee, 30, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ronald L. Rackers, 67, Diamond, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Mark W. Youngblood II, 38, Galena, Kan., was fined $147 for speeding.
• Kyle A. Babbitt, 33, Webb City, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
