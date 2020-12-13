Joplin Municipal Court
• Edwin D. Wilson, 35, Joplin, was fined $992 for failure to provide financial responsibility, failure to display license plates and failure to yield.
• Tyler A. Ward, 31, Joplin, was fined $562 for failure to display license plates, larceny and failure to provide identification.
• Angela K. Baysinger, 45, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Skylar M. Howey, 19, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $231 for possession of alcoholic beverages by a minor.
• Stephanie L. Shockley, 42, Joplin, was fined $412 for trespassing and resisting an officer.
• Jack T. Wesley, 20, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Dusty R. Moody, 29, Welch, Okla., was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Amanda J. Frost, 39, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Maria G. Gomez, 49, Webb City, was fined $181 for speeding in a school zone.
• Amanda R. Knight, 41, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Patrick O. Morris, 18, Asbury, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Faith A. Villagres-Atjun, 31, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jeffery R. Haines, 38, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Jack T. Wesley, 20, Joplin, was fined $131 for vandalism.
• Frank C. Bradley, 30, Joplin, was fined $281 for following too closely.
• Casey N. Roberts, 21, Butler, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Aaron B. Catlin, 37, Joplin, was fined $242 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Luke E. Adams, 28, Carthage, was fined $617 for resisting an officer, driving without a license, failure to provide financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brian J. Edelhuber, 27, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Roseanne H. Saimon, 45, Joplin, was fined $131 for loitering on closed parking lots.
• Bobby A. Yarbrough, 37, Joplin, was fined $206 for assaults.
• Grant J. Keenan, 57, Joplin, was fined $156 for trespassing.
• Allison D. Atkins, 30, Parsons, Kan., was fined $331 for larceny.
• Logan A. Meeker, 21, Joplin, was fined $181 for domestic assault.
• Trey E. Friend, 21, Goodman, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Samuel J. Counts, 48, Joplin, was fined $316 for driving without license plates and failure to provide identification.
• Ashley R. Doerge, 36, Joplin, was fined $431 for failure to provide identification.
• Yulmi M. Arreaga, 28, Reeds, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Tabitha J. Boehm, 41, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Melissa C. Leonard, 29, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Dominick S. Reda Jr., 32, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Benjamin H. Cesarz, 36, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Christopher E. Agee, 39, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving without a license.
• Katelin N. Brisco, 26, Carl Junction, was fined $106 for driving without license plates.
• Teresa K. Smith-Finley, 62, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Abigail A. Steward, 23, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Mary A.V. Graves, 32, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Marcus E. Bailey, 36, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Margaret A. Kastendieck, 76, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Alexis R. L. Wilson, 29, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving without a license.
• Cory R. Phillips, 38, Joplin, was fined $456 for pedestrians walking along roadways, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tyler C. Bellairs, 20, Carthage, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Warren R. Sprague II, 35, Joplin, was fined $331 for larceny and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Tarci L. Monroe, 28, Joplin, was fined $131 for trespassing.
• Derek G. Lawrence, 55, Joplin, was fined $181 for bonfires and outdoor rubbish fires.
• Randy W. Lagrassa, 40, Joplin, was fined $462 for disturbing the peace and larceny.
• Robert K. Taylor, 34, Goodman, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Thomas D. Fitzgerald, 57, Riverton, Kan., was fined $142 for improper lane usage.
• Garyn L. Adams, 27, Joplin, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Michael D. Bullis, 33, Webb City, was fined $181 for resisting lawful detention.
• Alexus N. Ward, 21, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Toria L. Harbin, 36, Joplin, was fined $206 for resisting an officer.
• Sean S. Moore, 39, Mason City, Iowa, was fined $238 for resisting lawful detention.
• Lakiesha D. Howell, 20, Carthage, was fined $238 for resisting an officer.
• David L. Slone, 41, Joplin, was fined $138 for violating park rules and regulations.
• Robert A. Baldwin, 27, Port Charlotte, Fla., was fined $376 for purchase of alcoholic beverages for a minor and public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Kristina R. Nelson, 29, Joplin, was fined $431 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• April Crumm, 41, Aurora, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Cynthia A. Smith, 56, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• John E. Pulido Jr., 33, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Tasha M. Steele, 24, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Adam J. Burwick, 20, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Mike A. Gargus Jr., 19, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Stefan K. Klute, 30, Carl Junction, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Donna L. Ross, 59, Joplin, was fined $256 for speeding.
• Sandra E. Nulsen, 19, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Joshua I. Wilson, 19, Joplin, was fined $131 for vandalism.
• April A. Edwards, 38, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $891 for failure to yield and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Teresa C. Hebert, 62, Joplin, was fined $425 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and disturbing the peace.
• Nathan W. Edens, 26, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Cheyenne Smidt, 21, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Erika D. Torres, 28, Joplin, was fined $225 for speeding.
• Samantha E. Carlton, 20, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Breanna K. Kellogg, 20, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kellen W. Hoerning, 16, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to yield.
• Austin L. Karns, 30, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
