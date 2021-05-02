Joplin Municipal Court
• Kevin D. Allen, 48, Joplin, was fined $188 for trespassing.
• Joseph D. Hubler, 23, Webb City, was fined $153 for driving without license plates.
• Dalton Cox, 21, Joplin, was fined $153 for following too closely.
• Frankie E. Forgey Jr., 53, Joplin, was fined $188 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jacob J. Rowden, 22, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tasha L. Barber, 34, Joplin, was fined $203 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Joshua J. Gauerke, 42, Joplin, was fined $188 for trespassing.
• Lois A. Hagemeier, 34, Joplin, was fined $153 for failure to display license plates.
• Hailey M. Callihan, 21, Carl Junction, was fined $503 for failure to provide financial responsibility and following too closely.
• Brandon A. Pliler, 31, Joplin, was fined $153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Curtis K.K. Counts, 40, Joplin, was fined $500 for disturbing the peace.
• Kerri L. Davis, 54, Joplin, was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Robert M. McCorcle, 30, Joplin, was fined $626 for failure to provide identification.
• Devinn A. Weldy, 26, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jesus J. Ugalde, 33, Joplin, was fined $288 for disturbing the peace.
• Austin J. Metzger, 23, Joplin, was fined $356 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Rylee C. Ervin, 22, Joplin, was fined $500 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Timmy E. Tolson, 48, Joplin, was fined $550 for failure to provide identification.
• James R. Kimbrough, 71, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joshua E. Houchin, 39, Joplin, was fined $213 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Rhiann K.K. Shepherd, 26, Galena, Kan., was fined $275 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Luis G. Plaza, 21, Webb City, was fined $438 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Maggie M. Messner, 19, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Demetrius A. Braxton, 48, Joplin, was fined $288 for assaults and larceny.
• Marc A. Morrill, 59, Joplin, was fined $531 for disturbing the peace.
• Trevor S. Hayes, 29, Carthage, was fined $738 for vandalism.
• Michael A. Fleischman, 35, Lamar, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Travis M. Renfro, 37, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Dallas B. Correll, 40, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Juan Rodriguez-Sanchez, 34, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Dillion T. Mark, 22, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Anthony M. Dooley, 18, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Casandra D. Williams, 23, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Johnny L. Boyd, 36, Sarcoxie, was fined $488 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tonya M. Hancock, 42, Crane, was fined $363 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Gail C. Wheatley, 42, Joplin, was fined $200 for trespassing.
• Montana J. Jordan, 23, Joplin, was fined $1,064 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Allen E. Goulding, 41, Joplin, was fined $338 for disturbing the peace.
• Ruben Galve-Rivera, 37, Joplin, was fined $263 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Bryan A. Welker, 37, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Brad Evilsizer, 51, Olathe, Kan., was fined $184 for disturbing the peace.
• Byron A. Love, 21, Oronogo, was fined $213 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Maggie D. Anderson, 36, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
