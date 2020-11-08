Joplin Municipal Court
• Amanda M. Haviland, 31, Parsons, Kan., was fined $231 for larceny.
• Nicole J. Evans, 29, Miami, Okla., was fined $225 for speeding.
• Todd McCorkle, 53, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Ariana N. Atwood, 19, Carl Junction, was fined $601 for failure to provide financial responsibility, driving without license plates, driving without a license and failure to yield.
• Bo S. Zgonc, 30, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• David P. Walvoord, 34, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Charles L. Buckles, 75, Nevada, Mo., was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Dakota D. Brakebill, 29, Oronogo, was fined $156 for trespassing.
• Hannah K. England, 16, Carterville, was fined $891 for failure to provide financial responsibility and following too closely.
• Tracy E. Fuller, 65, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to obey traffic control signals.
• Crystal D. Woosley, 32, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Victoria L. Ernst, 68, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Victor J. Parker, 56, Joplin, was fined $556 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Antonio V. Weldon, 36, Joplin, was fined $331 for resisting an officer loitering on closed parking lots.
• Dagan J. Barker, 21, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Joshua E. Kinkade, 39, Neosho, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Janet M. Burton, 44, Joplin, was fined $106 for disturbing the peace.
• Autumn D. Dorris, 31, Joplin, was fined $356 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• William G. Summer, 56, Joplin, was fined $431 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• September A. McGuire, 55, Joplin, was fined $181 for failure to provide identification.
• Mason Dardenne, 20, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Sheanne N. Mazur, 25, Joplin, was fined $331 for resisting an officer and failure to provide identification.
• Evan N. Cowfer, 23, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to stop.
• Kaiden Ratliff, 18, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to stop.
• Bailey Sappington, 21, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Samantha J. Rea, 31, Joplin, was fined $575 for dangerous dogs or other animals.
• Marvin Ladore, 28, Joplin, was fined $341 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to yield.
• Sherry R. Majors, 57, Oronogo, was fined $181 for following too closely.
• Mason A. Snow, 18, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Jerry C. Crouch, 49, Monett, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jensen E. Vanderbol, 30, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Austin T. Mullins-Porter, 18, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Mark S. Clark, 46, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Janna M. Barker, 38, Joplin, was fined $231 for domestic assault.
• Dustin C. Rivers, 28, Longview, Texas, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Daniel D. Roberts, 46, Jasper, was fined $481 for vandalism.
• James L. Martin, 46, Joplin, was fined $284 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Cassie E. Roland, 39, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Mary G. Harbaugh, 47, Carl Junction, was fined $381 for vandalism.
• Alex G. Riggs, 33, Joplin, was fined $131 for trespassing.
• Westley S. Shaner, 20, Joplin, was fined $491 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Austin C. Webb, 25, Joplin, was fined $331 for assaults and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Theron N. Hutching, 50, Webb City, was fined $231 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Shane E. Fisher, 44, Joplin, was fined $331 for trespassing and resisting an officer.
• Brandon J. Tracy, 30, Neosho, was fined $181 for failure to display license plates.
• Chyenne M. Funke, 22, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• April R. Baum, 44, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Kiel T. Lemieux, 23, Joplin, was fined $434 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Larry D. Beesley, 79, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Jared A. Burkhart, 20, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Isabella B. Higgins, 22, Carl Junction, was fined $256 for speeding.
• Gina Norris, 35, Joplin, was fined $431 for larceny and trespassing.
• Shayla M. Seidletz, 21, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Michael B. Houk, 25, Joplin, was fined $367 for failure to provide financial responsibility and speeding.
• Julia B. Fraley, 51, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Tyson McLaughlin, 42, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Sabastian M. Stanek, 28, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Ronald A. Dunker, 50, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
