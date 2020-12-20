Joplin Municipal Court
• Heather M. Ward, 30, Joplin, was fined $181 for domestic assault.
• Elisha H. Benett, 22, Carterville, was fined $292 for driving without license plates.
• Joseph S. Sivalingam, 19, Joplin, was fined $225 for speeding.
• Garrick E. Faucett, 23, Joplin, was fined $381 for trespassing and vandalism.
• Jordan L. Davis, 39, Joplin, was fined $381 for resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dilan A. Sanchez-Diaz, 17, Joplin, was fined $531 for careless driving.
• Stephen E. Hughlett, 77, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Cheryl K. Lohr, 70, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Nick E. Pennington, 51, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Debra D. Hill, 59, Seneca, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Cheyanna L. Padilla, 28, Duquesne, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Bobby A. Yarbrough, 37, Joplin, was fined $238 for trespassing.
• Rebecca L. Ruckman, 35, Joplin, was fined $288 for larceny.
• Matthew D. Harvill, 32, Joplin, was fined $238 for larceny.
• Crashawna D. Perry, 32, Joplin, was fined $626 for resisting lawful detention, resisting an officer and trespassing.
• Mary J. Montez, 35, Joplin, was fined $238 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Mariano R. Jasso, 34, Joplin, was fined $238 for trespassing.
• Jada M. Hurd, 19, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving without a license.
• Shawn R. Cox, 33, Joplin, was fined $317 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.
• Jeremy C. Davis, 46, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Linda S. Bradley, 57, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Brett L. Dickerson, 59, Joplin, was fined $331 for bonfires and outdoor rubbish fires, and vandalism.
• Anthony T. Ellis, 33, Lamar, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Sonja M. Cisneroz, 35, Neck City, was fined $331 for larceny.
• Jami L. Wright, 35, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Elizabeth D. Herrin, 87, Joplin, was fined $263 for failure to yield.
• Michael P. Robinson, 42, Joplin, was fined $426 for driving without license plates and larceny.
• Scott D. Jarman, 52, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Jesse L. Riddle, 30, Joplin, was fined $531 for disturbing the peace.
• Manuel E. Davis Jr., 42, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Chelsey L. Pelkey, 26, Webb City, was fined $206 for driving while intoxicated.
• Jacob Z. L. Caraway, 23, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Paula G. Simpson, 33, Reeds, was fined $356 for driving without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Emily A. Clark, 41, Carl Junction, was fined $1,051 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and driving while intoxicated.
• Daniel J. Wimer II, 61, Loma Linda, was fined $142 for U-turns.
• Ryan J. Banks, 36, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Ericka R. Green, 29, Miami, Okla., was fined $281 for following too closely.
• Levi O. Vazquez, 23, Joplin, was fined $401 for driving while intoxicated and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ashley L. Stephens, 40, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Isaac C. York, 29, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Christopher M. Danley, 55, Joplin, was fined $956 for driving while intoxicated and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ryan J. Banks, 36, Joplin, was fined $388 for failure to provide identification.
• Scott D. Jarman, 52, Joplin, was fined $338 for failure to provide identification.
• Erin E. Hannan, 52, Joplin, was fined $338 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alfons L. Hill, 41, Kansas City, was fined $288 for larceny.
• Michael R. Elsten Jr., 34, Joplin, was fined $1,154 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Brandon A. Molloy, 39, Carthage, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• John T. Hartman, 41, Joplin, was fined $331 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Gregorio A. Ybarra, 22, Joplin, was fined $1,182 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and driving while intoxicated.
• Tristan A. Williams, 33, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kenneth W. Rotramel, 51, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Gabriela Lagunas, 19, Neosho, was fined $362 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Dawnylle D. Boutwell, 51, Cove, Ark., was fined $1,324 for failure to provide identification.
• Dana L. Taylor, 42, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Nathan T. Nevin, 38, Streator, Ill., was fined $531 for disturbing the peace.
• Jake W. Bolling, 32, Monkey Island, Okla., was fined $1,125 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Chelsea L. Plummer, 37, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ethan L. Siler, 22, Neosho, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Jeremy T. Clinage, 23, Carl Junction, was fined $406 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Mason Ovalle, 19, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Josie A. Bliss, 18, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Candice L. Shepherd, 39, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Bruno S. Herrera, 43, Detroit, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Mickey J. Johnson, 23, Carthage, was fined $500 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Carl A. Watson, 36, Joplin, was fined $581 for disturbing the peace.
• Khary J. Gaylord, 44, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Carla J. Howerton, 52, Carthage, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Darren W. Stevens, 48, Girard, Kan., was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Caleese M. Long, 19, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Laura Bennett, 48, Quapaw, Okla., was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Jose M. Chuc, 19, Carthage, was fined $206 for speeding in a school zone.
• Ashley N. Holstrom, 36, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Keith E. Taylor, 44, Joplin, was fined $419 for resisting an officer and trespassing.
• Caylen L. White, 17, Carterville, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Nathan R. Hoagland, 27, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Melody A. Lowery, 29, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
