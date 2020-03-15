Joplin Municipal Court
• Ashlai N. Luellen, 30, Joplin, was fined $276 for assaults.
• Logan J. Busick, 18, Joplin, was fined $292 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.
• Ashley D. Stanley, 27, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Jonathan Gonzalez-Murillo, 23, Carthage, was fined $412 for failure to yield and violation of fire lanes.
• Tapanga N. Trickett, 24, Fairland, Okla., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• David W. Amerson, 40, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Carole A. Collins, 42, Webb City, was fined $473 for larceny and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jonathan M. Renteria, 19, Carthage, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Johnny L. Eulitt, 31, Joplin, was fined $306 for failure to yield.
• Craig J. Wylie, 34, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Raymund Badios, 20, Joplin, was fined $232 for driving without a license.
• Destiny C. Conrow, 19, Joplin, was fined $373 for failure to provide financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jodie L. Benfield, 50, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Chloe R. Konwinski, 21, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Richard R. Copher, 52, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kim L. Peyton, 62, Sheldon, was fined $306 for failure to stop.
• Tommy R. Cravens, 70, Joplin, was fined $256 for speeding in a school zone.
• Jason C. Cogbill, 44, Carl Junction, was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• Gabriella Melchor, 23, Joplin, was fined $252 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Laura Williams, 58, Grove, Okla., was fined $481 for assaults and vandalism.
• George E. Daring Jr., 50, Neosho, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Claude M. Lewis, 45, Joplin, was fined $606 for improper lane usage and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Margaret A. Masterson, 84, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Patrick R. Johnston, 73, Coffeyville, Kan., was fined $256 for failure to stop.
• Christine R. Schlesselman, 32, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• William J. Montalvo, 36, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to stop.
• Aaron J. Holmes, 17, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Tabitha L. Owens, 36, Joplin, was fined $381 for driving without a license and resisting an officer.
• Nathan C. Hurley, 22, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Jan M. Vance, 53, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Jana M. Brown, 64, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Estefani X. Herrarte, 19, Neosho, was fined $531 for speeding.
• Jimmye D. Fagan, 77, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Harold E. Ray, 55, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• David W Amerson, 40, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Eliu Chavarria, 51, Roswell, N.M., was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Gary S. Hedges, 59, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Samantha N. Forkner, 27, Joplin, was fined $356 for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Adaira Gardner, 23, Oklahoma City, Okla,, was fined $787 for vandalism, assaults, and disturbing the peace.
• Damyen T. Barnard, 40, Joplin, was fined $376 for driving with a suspended or revoked license..
• Amy M. Ketchum, 39, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Taylor P. Simmons, 24, Joplin, was fined $616 for failure to return rented property.
• Jammie J. Ketchum, 35, Neosho, was fined $256 for failure to provide identification.
• Stephen D. Land, 65, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Jennifer L. Whitehorse, 26, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Kyler L. Lagrassa, 20, Vinita, Okla., was fined $142 for obstructing traffic.
• Dianna D. Williams, 52, Joplin, was fined $106 for dogs running at large.
• David D. Baker, 46, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Lance W. Meehl, 48, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Shelley Smulders, 33, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Rebecca L. Rainey, 56, Joplin, was fined $187 for speeding.
• Dylan K. Hedge, 23, Joplin, was fined $367 for failure to stop and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Eric G. Hill, 42, Jasper, was fined $306 for failure to stop.
• Kavan R. Ply, 23, Neosho, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Candace E. Stephens, 38, Joplin, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Robert K. Palmer, 74, Joplin, was fined $126 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Autumn R. Echelbarger, 17, Joplin, was fined $306 for failure to yield.
• Micah L. Boudreaux, 30, Joplin, was fined $225 for speeding.
• Emely X. Mendoza, 24, Edmond, Okla., was fined $407 for speeding and driving without a license.
• William C. Cox, 71, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Bobbie C. Lefkowitz, 34, Joplin, was fined $692 for failure to provide financial responsibility and following too closely.
• Ivan D. Martinez, 16, Joplin, was fined $156 for failure to provide identification.
• Erich S. Shaner, 50, Joplin, was fined $512 for resisting an officer, resisting lawful detention and assaults.
• Terry L. Long, 35, Webb City, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Kyle J. Johnson, 29, Carterville, was fined $331 for animal abuse.
• Pamela E. Riser, 26, Seneca, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ron C. Hurst, 30, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Richard L. Scofield, 24, Oronogo, was fined $331 for larceny.
• Marady L. Tackett, 22, Chanute, Kan., was fined $156 for disturbing the peace.
• Jose O. Martinez, 35, Pittsburg, Texas, was fined $206 for failure to provide identification.
• Crystal D. Sherman, 56, Anderson, was fined $147 for speeding.
• John E. Bernhardt, 64, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to use signals.
• Amanda J. Kanakis, 41, Duquesne, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Dilyan A. Collins, 25, Joplin, was fined $381 for resisting lawful detention and tampering with vehicles.
• Carl V. Guinn, 45, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Jennifer L. Anderson, 35, Joplin, was fined $200 for assaults.
• Nathaniel G. Thompson, 50, Joplin, was fined $341 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Douglas C. Stevens, 61, Joplin, was fined $251 for prohibited conduct.
• John J. Lee, 31, Joplin, was fined $2,098 for failure to display license plates, failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Joseph E. Careaga, 50, Springfield, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Ashley M. Horstkamp, 35, Fairview, was fined $150 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Shelby G. Wammack, 28, Galena, Kan., was fined $252 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Jonathon B. Purvis, 22, Joplin, was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.
• Justina H. Kimbrough, 29, Webb City, was fined $406 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Shelly D. Kenjalo, 51, Webb City, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Edward A. Pippin Jr., 50, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to provide identification.
• Shanda A. Grosso, 30, Joplin, was fined $581 for disturbing the peace.
• Jennifer D. Peak, 23, Joplin, was fined $362 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Vanessa T. Murphy, 31, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Amanda R. Huffman, 31, Joplin, was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• William L. Cook Jr., 27, Joplin, was fined $543 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and possession of drug possession.
• Jesse E. Dunn, 34, Neosho, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Taryn W. Smith, 29, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Luther R. Streight, 45, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Austin P. Coggeshell, 19, Webb City, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Pamela J. Long, 19, Columbus, Kan., was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Michael Pettus, 20, Carl Junction, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Rebekah J. Yates, 32, Alba, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jared A. Sharkey, 20, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joshua R. Bogard, 35, Kansas City, was fined $531 for disturbing the peace.
• Norman R. Winiger III, 31, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Clancy R. Leakey, 37, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• William P. Ingram, 34, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sergio Hernandez, 57, Carthage, was fined $131 for failure to provide identification.
• Colton B. Winder, 18, Carthage, was fined $256 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• David M. Saint, 41, Carl Junction, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kevin D. Glisson, 57, Seneca, was fined $256 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Genaro Lucas Garcia, 54, Carthage, was fined $181 for driving without a license.
• Autumn V. Reed, 18, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Ruth B. Chamberlin, 29, Joplin, was fined $252 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Scotty J. Skaggs, 34, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jeffery W. Smith, 64, Quapaw, Okla., was fined $256 for failure to stop.
• Jeanette A. Jarvis, 73, Granby, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Yvonne E. Babb, 44, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to stop.
• Robert M. Anderson, 40, Joplin, was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.
• Amanda Lamae, 33, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to yield.
• Darrissa-Ilona M. Jansen, 22, Joplin, was fined $256 for speeding.
• Lance J. Holaday, 36, Kansas City, was fined $256 for improper lane usage.
• Aleshia S. Bell, 32, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jolene M. Fryer, 52, Joplin, was fined $252 for driving without license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Billie A. Jordan, 63, Joplin, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Terri L. Chambell, 64, Webb City, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Hannaha A. Breaux, 28, Granby, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Gary D. Otto, 65, Fayetteville, Ark., was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Chayton A. Catanzaso, 21, Clinton, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Ashley J. Barton, 36, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joseph O. Monterrosa, 29, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to yield.
