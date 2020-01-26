Joplin Municipal Court
• Siid M. Mohamed, 24, Noel, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Desmond W. McNutt, 21, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Meggan D. Million, 43, Joplin, was fined $892 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to stop.
• Julia L. Riker, 52, Joplin, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Curtis D. Wilson, 37, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• William R. Tarr, 83, Carl Junction, was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• Carole A. Kingery, 22, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Cameron L. Pollard, 21, Jasper, was fined $252 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without license plates.
• Maison E. Davis, 24, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Justin W. Denefrio, 23, Joplin, was fined $306 for failure to stop.
• Amy L. Maina, 32, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Daniel T. Russell, 25, Neosho, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Jonathan P. Plummer, 38, Joplin, was fined $406 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tristan R. Dunning, 24, Aurora, was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• Heidi M. Srock, 49, Wichita Falls, Texas, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Cindy J. Smith, 39, Neosho, was fined $306 for failure to obey traffic control signals.
• Cody W. Varnado, 17, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Theresa D. Schrader, 61, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to yield.
• Morgan L. Bowman, 24, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of marijuana.
• Brenton W. Burleson, 28, Seneca, was fined $118 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Sarah S. McKinley, 29, Joplin, was fined $175 for careless driving.
• Karen L. Madison, 49, Joplin, was fined $160 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Joseph A. Wimbley Jr., 27, Joplin, was fined $206 for trespassing.
• Andraya L. Houts-Walkup, 28, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Josef A. Blunk, 19, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Scott E. Buck, 56, Joplin, was fined $156 for trespassing.
• Marcus D. Luster, 33, Webb City, was fined $725 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kole S. Deadmond, 20, Webb City, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Derek D. Tumbleson, 41, Joplin, was fined $181 for vandalism.
• Anthony D. Isley, 23, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• Mikaylin J. Turner, 21, Joplin, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Leslie D. Williams, 37, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Colton R. Cave, 23, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Amanda M. Cole, 42, North Miami, Okla., was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Jessica M. Mbaye, 42, Joplin, was fined $231 for driving without a license.
• Maxwell B. Scott, 20, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $142 for wrong way on a one-way street.
• Brianna L. Carneal, 27, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• James Q. Stanhope, 36, Joplin, was fined $278 for assaults and resisting an officer.
• Tiffany D. Arfin, 39, Joplin, was fined $200 for resisting an officer.
• Tyrell D. Smith, 28, Reeds, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Rebecca L. Barnett, 43, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Dale J. Spradlin, 45, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Dacian C. T. Brown, 26, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny
• Charles W. Eminger, 39, Joplin, was fined $131 for domestic assault.
• Virginia E. Ellis, 41, Joplin, was fined $612 for larceny.
• Vicky L. White, 61, Joplin, was fined $331 for larceny.
• Austin B. Conger, 33, Joplin, was fined $291 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Eric S. Martin, 41, Joplin, was fined $362 for park rules and regulations and trespassing.
• Levi D. Hicks, 30, Anderson, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Jessie A. Wood, 33, Joplin, was fined $331 for resisting lawful detention and failure to yield.
• Joseph E. Petrey, 23, Frankfort, Ky., was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Melanie D. Pearsall, 41, Joplin, was fined $131 for vandalism.
• Dale E. Howerton Jr., 37, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Robert Broussard, 28, Joplin, was fined $331 for larceny.
• Anthony J. Kell, 30, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Seth M. Peck, 31, Joplin, was fined $556 for trespassing, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jacob A. Blair, 26, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Seth R. Langford, 32, Joplin, was fined $200 for larceny.
• Thomas S. Pettigrew, 38, Joplin, was fined $556 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Zane P. Grimes, 21, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Michael D. Barbee, 60, Joplin, was fined $456 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide identification.
• Richard C. Cole, 37, Seneca, was fined $361 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Nader A. Alanki, 24, Joplin, was fined $384 for failure to provide financial responsibility and possession of marijuana.
• William T. Bailey, 51, Carl Junction, was fined $712 for failure to provide identification.
• Katherine N. Salgado, 30, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• David C. Riggs, 37, Webb City, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jeffrey S. Pugh, 22, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Alexis R. Lee, 23, Joplin, was fined $150 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joseph D. Myers, 23, Joplin, was fined $506 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and resisting an officer.
• Darren G. Shockley, 29, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Kayla N. Mohr, 32, Carthage, was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Dakota D. Wyrick, 23, Joplin, was fined $381 for disturbing the peace.
• Angala D. Hoy, 40, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tevaris J. Young, 19, Joplin, was fined $712 for failure to provide identification.
• James C. Williamson, 54, Joplin, was fined $231 for vandalism.
• Jade N. Harris, 25, Joplin, was fined $275 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Amber M. Krohn, 41, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Clark R. Patterson, 60, Webb City, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Jazmin N. Still, 16 Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Hannah R. Estes, 18, Aurora, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jari L. Grissom, 66, Joplin, was fined $256 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joan L. Orlando, 82, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Rico A. Hudson, 42, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Darian N. Wilson, 18, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
