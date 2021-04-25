Joplin Municipal Court
• Michael E. Robinette, 59, Joplin, was fined $138 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Dustin K. Poindexter, 22, Watts, Okla., was fined $538 for trespassing, assaults and resisting lawful detention.
• Andrea L. Cozby, 43, Joplin, was fined $153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Cassidy L. Shelton, 22, Joplin, was fined $138 for lane use on multilane roadways.
• Jeremy A. Sampson, 31, Joplin, was fined $253 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Antonia Harry, 59, Joplin, was fined $547 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Cathy J. Burdick, 45, Joplin, was fined $431 for driving with suspended or revoked license.
• Jeremy W. Potter, 34, Neosho, was fined $436 for driving without a license, failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to yield.
• Eldridge G. Smith, 40, Palm Coast, Fla., was fined $649 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Hector M. Lopez Jr., 47, Joplin, was fined $553 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Benjamin Nduwimana, 33, Phoenix, Ariz., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Zoe G. Seitz, 19, Webb City, was fined $288 for larceny.
• Fredric A. Long, 37, Joplin, was fined $438 for disturbing the peace.
• Breshia R. Grosso, 29, Joplin, was fined $200 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tristen P. Yates, 23, Carthage, was fined $663 for driving while intoxicated.
• Joseph D. Pryor, 29, Joplin, was fined $338 for larceny.
• Crystal D. Manley, 27, Carthage, was fined $500 for following too closely.
• Westley S. Shaner, 20, Joplin, was fined $516 for disturbing the peace and failure to provide identification.
• Jennifer L. Edwards, 40, Carthage, was fined $1,072 for larceny, trespassing and driving while intoxicated.
• Tasha L. Puckett, 29, Joplin, was fined $188 for disturbing the peace.
• Jordan C. Stephens, 19, Joplin, was fined $375 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Marjetta J. Robinson, 72, Kansas City, was fined $153 for failure to display license plates.
• Mindy M. Butterfield, 24, Joplin, was fined $363 for speeding.
• Judith M. Petty, 80, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Raven M. Brewer, 18, Galena, Kan., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kristi K. Davis, 41, Columbus, Kan., was fined $153 for failure to yield.
