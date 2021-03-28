Joplin Municipal Court
• Jeanne M. Moore, 42, Joplin, was fined $238 for trespassing.
• Misti A. Nash, 37, Neosho, was fined $288 for disturbing the peace.
• Kiah D. Poulson, 22, Joplin, was fined $261 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Julie N. Vandorn, 35, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Shao H.F. Carroll, 50, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Reena A. Campbell, 39, Joplin, was fined $303 for driving without license plates and speeding.
• Erick L. Kendall, 37, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Zuri Z. Buchanan Jr., 25, Joplin, was fined $238 for speeding in a school zone.
• Derek A. King, 40, Webb City, was fined $238 for driving without license plates and driving without a license.
• Christina E. Dhar, 28, Joplin, was fined $238 for following too closely.
• Adrian A. Moreno, 41, Joplin, was fined $238 for failure to yield.
• Kourtney M. Armstong, 25, Anderson, was fined $213 for driving without a license.
• Jack A. Smith, 32, Joplin, was fined $113 for failure to display license plates.
• Ariana E. Coleman, 27, Joplin, was fined $238 for improper lane usage.
• Becky L. Stump, 51, Neosho, was fined $113 for failure to display license plates.
• Margaret A. Winans, 53, Webb City, was fined $213 for following too closely.
• Wesley Blair, 37, Webb City, was fined $163 for driving without a license.
• D’Angelo R. Walkes, 23, Joplin, was fined $153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Mitchell B. Blair, 21, Joplin, was fined $113 for vehicles creating excessive noise.
• Emilee M. Wright, 25, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Jennifer L. Whitehorse, 27, Joplin, was fined $281 for impersonating officers.
• Gene Poll, 27, Joplin, was fined $146 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Hugh E. McDonald, 57, Joplin, was fined $531 for disturbing the peace.
• Sabrina L. Harris, 39, Neosho, was fined $278 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.
• Doran S. Hill, 20, Joplin, was fined $268 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without license plates.
• Chelsie M. Sidenstricker, 36, Joplin, was fined $153 for driving without license plates.
• Stacy A. Rogers, 57, Joplin, was fined $213 for speeding.
• Nichole M. Derrick, 37, Joplin, was fined $213 for failure to yield.
• David M. Coleman, 51, Mindenmines, was fined $288 for careless driving.
• Larry J. Pechawer, 71, Joplin, was fined $238 for failure to yield.
• Braeden R. Sanders, 20, Joplin, was fined $138 for speeding.
• Rocky M. Walker, 17, Joplin, was fined $288 for failure to stop.
• Dallas W. Marshall, 24, Arma, Kan., was fined $153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Andrea E. Chase, 38, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joseph J. Czahor III, 39, Carthage, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Mindy M. Butterfield, 24, Joplin, was fined $837 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Diane Crahan, 38, Joplin, was fined $231 for domestic assault.
• Zachary G. Barnett, 20, Joplin, was fined $662 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Rusty L. Miller, 47, Joplin, was fined $674 for possession of drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace and excessive noise.
• Perry R. Ramsey, 20, Joplin, was fined $706 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Vincent M. Burwick, 30, Joplin, was fined $896 for following too closely and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Harley F. Bockoven, 32, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Gavin W. Kelley, 20, Neosho, was fined $375 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Heather A. Hardy, 33, Joplin, was fined $296 failure to provide financial responsibility and resisting an officer.
• Larry J. Hayes Jr., 26, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Cayla D. Harpool, 30, Joplin, was fined $338 for failure to provide identification.
• Gary S. Hedges, 60, Joplin, was fined $338 for sexual misconduct.
• Joshua C. Durbin, 31, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Levi W. Koff, 39, Joplin, was fined $475 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and disturbing the peace.
• Heather R. Walker, 43, Webb City, was fined $288 for larceny.
• Carl E. Radigan, 55, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Sean M. Hembrough, 42, Webb City, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Timothy E. Timothy, 25, Joplin, was fined $450 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• William A. Reece Jr., 39, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Autumn L. Crane, 26, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Alicia N. Morgan, 23, Kenton, Ohio, was fined $481 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Austin L. Rainey, 39, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kaleb R. Morgan, 23, Kenton, Ohio, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Lian E. Auckerman, 20, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Keenan J. Barnard, 21, Carthage, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Shawn M. Zumwalt, 31, Joplin, was fined $756 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Johnathon T. Hedge, 25, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Eric W. Shrode, 45, Carl Junction, was fined $188 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dana M. Henson, 45, city unavailable, was fined $153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Sheldon C. Robertson, 37, Joplin, was fined $188 for speeding in a school zone.
• Sarah M. Fontana, 43, Springfield, was fined $153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Sung S. Park, 31, Joplin, was fined $153 for failure to yield.
• Francisco Aguilar II, 36, Carl Junction, was fined $153 for failure to display license plates.
• Matthew S. Enlow, 30, Joplin, was fined $153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kristopher A. James, 26, Joplin, was fined $138 for speeding.
• Hayden G. Williams, 18, Joplin, was fined $138 for speeding.
• Viridiana L. Soto, 19, Noel, was fined $278 for driving without a license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Michael A. Holloway, 18, Joplin, was fined $238 for failure to yield.
• Lisa R. Beale, 47, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
