Joplin Municipal Court
• Kent B. Parcell, 49, Joplin, was fined $554 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Francesca L. Mathis, 37, Carl Junction, was fined $526 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and following too closely.
• Luther R. Streight, 45, Joplin, was fined $110 for failure to display license plates.
• Jefferson S. Bethards Jr., 22, Joplin, was fined $246 for vandalism.
• Domonic R. Turner, 40, Joplin, was fined $256 for larceny.
• Luke E. Allen, 20, Joplin, was fined $551 for failure to provide financial responsibility, failure to display license plates and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Lisa L. Stegient, 36, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Andrew W. Ideker, 26, Duquesne, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Brian N. Fish, 60, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to yield.
• Rex L. Mills, 74, Frontenac, Kan., was fined $181 for following too closely.
• Dawnie D. Beaver, 24, Neosho, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Lisa A. Moore, 35, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Talyn Kemper, 19, Oronogo, was fined $341 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Danae M. Walker, 26, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Larry L. Coon Jr., 39, Joplin, was fined $156 for resisting an officer.
• Joy K. Boggs, 61, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Megan A. Richins, 20, Carl Junction, was fined $110 for improper lane usage.
• David A. McBride, 37, Joplin, was fined $456 for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Eric A. Baughman, 38, Joplin, was fined $181 for receiving stolen property.
• Kelli D. Thompson, 45, Joplin, was fined $206 for resisting an officer.
• Tyler M. Taylor, 27, Joplin, was fined $281 for obtaining alcoholic beverages for a minor and public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Jackie Henderson, 20, Joplin, was fined $331 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages and possession of alcoholic beverages by a minor.
• Edward I. Turner, 36, Joplin, was fined $487 for trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jennifer A. Wlazlinski, 40, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification and resisting an officer.
• Tyler D. Walton, 28, Joplin, was fined $106 for riding bicycles on roadway.
• Jaushiua P. Holbert, 37, Joplin, was fined $211 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Juton L. Lockheart, 38, Fayetteville, Ark., was fined $100 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Luther R. Streight, 45, Joplin, was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Robert L. Spry, 49, Carthage, was fined $334 for failure to display license plates and driving without license plates.
• Brenda S. Hatfield, 52, Joplin, was fined $106 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Matthew C. Miller, 37, Joplin, was fined $156 for trespassing.
• Jacob A. McDonald, 22, Joplin, was fined $342 for possession of marijuana and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Christopher D. Pinkston, 28, Webb City, was fined $206 for speeding in a school zone.
• John M. Aldrighetti, 34, Joplin, was fined $225 for failure to provide identification.
• Connie S. Nance, 73, Joplin, was fined $281 for leaving the scene of an accident.
• Samantha J. Goddard, 21, Stark City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Valerie M. Keyser, 28, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jeffery A. Herman, 22, Neosho, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility
• Timothy J. Ezell, 45, Joplin, was fined $106 for violating park rules and regulations.
• Donna M. Patton, 47, Joplin, was fined $452 for driving without license plates, driving without a license and a seat belt violation.
• Connie Lee, 69, Cushing, Okla., was fined $142 for failure to move over for emergency vehicle.
• Aaron D. Evans, 45, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of certain weapons.
• Richard S. Taylor II, 30, Joplin, was fined $231 for assaults.
• John L. Weeter, 54, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Alejandro Santillan, 21, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Venus L. Spencer, 35, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Justin D. Brown, 33, Wyandotte, Okla., was fined $331 for larceny.
• Dustin L. Johnston, 30, Joplin, was fined $281 for failure to provide identification.
• Phillip J. Neese, 26, Carthage, was fined $150 for larceny.
• Martin P. Wheelen, 56, Galena, Kan., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Amanda K. Cramer, 39, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Gregory A. Hallstrom, 31, Joplin, was fined $226 for improper lane usage.
• Tijuna L. Ramos-Williams, 26, Webb City, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• John K. Judd, 52, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Rory J. Patterson, 21, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Matthew A. Wilson, 21, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Samantha D. Oxford, 28, Joplin, was fined $1,005 for driving without a license, failure to provide financial responsibility, trespassing, failure to stop and failure to display license plates.
• Mitchell D. Miranda, 26, Joplin, was fined $462 for failure to provide identification and disturbing the peace.
• Will W. Saylor, 61, Rogers, Texas, was fined $225 for prohibited parking.
• Lilly A.M. Masters, 17, Joplin, was fined $275 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Marcos E. Hernandez Perez, 47, Joplin, was fined $531 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• William L. Ong, 47, Webb City, was fined $397 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Matthew D. Ogle, 22, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sheri L. McGee, 56, Joplin, was fined $331 for larceny.
• Charles A. Cox, 33, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Justin P. Stockburger, 42, Joplin, was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Mabel J. Reno-Richardson, 67, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kristopher W. Parnell, 26, Anderson, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Nyle Z. Williams, 26, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Shannon M. Barr, 43, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Zachary I. Figueroa, 22, Joplin, was fined $276 for failure to yield.
• Savanna J. Hggins, 27, Sarasota, Fla., was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Christopher A. Fargo, 32, Joplin, was fined $256 for vandalism and trespassing.
• Daniel C. Midkiff, 27, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Gregory T. Wagner, 41, Carl Junction, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Amy N. Jessip, 32, Carl Junction, was fined $147 for speeding.
