Joplin Municipal Court
• Zachariah L. Manning, 31, Carterville, was fined $226 for resisting an officer.
• William D. Evans, 36, Joplin, was fined $412 for possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.
• Milton W. Rozzell, 63, Joplin, was fined $381 for disturbing the peace and trespassing.
• Carlos R. Aponte, 32, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Robin M. Chastain, 38, Centerton, Ark., was fined $147 for speeding.
• Christy D. Sorden, 36, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.
• Conten T. Woods, 18, Joplin, was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Christophor E. Copher-Graves, 31, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• David A. Cuckovic, 25, Joplin, was fined $106 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Colton M. McDaniel, 22, Seneca, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tina M. Nichols, 51, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Johnathan D. Newson, 28, Miami, Okla., was fined $231 for improper lane usage.
• Kelsey P. Landis, 22, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Kyle W. Painter, 20, Webb City, was fined $231 for careless driving.
• Ronald S. Patterson, 45, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Patrick T. Smith, 31, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Benton L. Jenkins II, 54, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Crashawna D. Perry, 32, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Sean W. Attocknie, 28, Joplin, was fined $231 for unlawful use of weapons.
• Morgan Engle, 25, Tulsa, Okla., was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Chance C. Halseth, 43, Joplin, was fined $256 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• William D. Evans, 36, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Tiffany I. Whittington, 33, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Alexus N. Thompson, 22, Tulsa, Okla., was fined $381 for assaults and larceny.
• Adam J. Dalton, 41, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Kenneth J. Slankard, 20, Joplin, was fined $256 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Joshua S. Miller, 39, Joplin, was fined $431 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Aaron R. Powers, 43, Neosho, was fined $366 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Nicholas A. Neal, 16, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Alexander P. Hurrell, 23, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Hank W. Starr Jr., 21, Joplin, was fined $531 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher D. Adams, 37, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Daniel K. Trump, 64, Joplin, was fined $181 for failure to provide identification.
• Morgan Engle, 25, Tulsa, Okla., was fined $281 for larceny.
• Mikala J. Wright, 23, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Zachary L. England, 26, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of marijuana.
• Bethany M. Long, 26, Joplin, was fined $831 for failure to provide identification.
• Katrina M. Powers, 29, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Evan T. Moreland, 23, Diamond, was fined $299 for larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Humberto I. Deleon Santizo, 28, Joplin, was fined $531 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Christian L. Wheeler, 19, Webb City, was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Cody W. Goucher, 41, Carterville, was fined $206 for failure to provide identification.
• Roger R. Gates, 65, Anderson, was fined $481 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Steven B. Weersing, 25, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Daniel L. Kavanaugh, 37, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Fonda D. Hudson, 48, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Adam S. Arfin, 39, Joplin, was fined $331 for larceny.
• Johnnie F. Choate, 31, Branson, was fined $206 for failure to provide identification.
• John C. Simmons, 63, Joplin, was fined $500 for failure to provide identification.
• Joseph D. Martinez, 22, Webb City, was fined $356 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and driving without license plates.
• Jordan D. Love, 24, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• James R. Sharp, 50, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to provide identification.
• Lisa L. Bigley, 35, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Luis G. Plaza, 20, Webb City, was fined $406 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kenneth M. Sauter Jr., 42, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Carissa R. Woods, 26, Webb City, was fined $731 for resisting an officer and disturbing the peace.
• Madison A. Brandon, 18, Joplin, was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.
• Shawn A. Long, 47, Joplin, was fined $331 for domestic assault.
• Ronald A. Murphy, 74, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Benjamin A. Dunn, 48, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Denver L. Doran, 19, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Anna R. Mosbaugh, 81, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Alexandra M. Genser, 21, Joplin, was fined $881 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Darin J. Stratton, 40, Webb City, was fined $381 for disturbing the peace.
• Larry L. Thomas, 82, Joplin, was fined $1,041 for leaving the scene of an accident, failure to yield and careless driving.
• Johnny J. Glover, 26, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Christopher L.E. Nalley, 33, Carl Junction, was fined $456 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Chadwick T. Studyvin, 30, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Michael T. Southard, 44, Webb City, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Donald T. Melton, 24, Joplin, was fined $364 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
