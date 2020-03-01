Joplin Municipal Court
• Rosalyn A. Jourdan, 18, Joplin, was fined $284 for failure to stop and failure to yield.
• Darryl W. Thorp Jr., 30, Joplin, was fined $231 for dogs running at large and potentially dangerous dogs or other animals.
• Heidi N. Skelton, 25, Webb City, was fined $683 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Lashaundra D. Jackson, 29, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Lloyd J. Baughman, 32, Alba, was fined $367 for speeding in a school zone and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Maggie G. Johnson, 20, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Michael B. McKnight, 29, Webb City, was fined $792 for failure to stop and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kelsey M. Andro, 22, Webb City, was fined $150 for speeding.
• Jacob R. Moreland, 21, Joplin, was fined $131 for excessive noise.
• Tonya L. Mainus, 40, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Lydia C. Larimore, 20, Seneca, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Darren W. Stevens, 48, Girard, Kan., was fined $281 for speeding.
• Dalton D. Pease, 26, Goodman, was fined $225 for speeding in a school zone.
• Taylor J. Ostrum, 19, Joplin, was fined $231 for careless driving.
• Johnathan F. Waddell, 29, Joplin, was fined $181 for permit required for use of emergency signals.
• Christopher M. Tucker, 31, Joplin, was fined $106 for possession and use of fireworks.
• Nancy J. Karst, 77, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Kody L. McCoy, 21, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of certain weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Edward R. Betts Jr., 70, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Derek L. Reeves, 39, Noel, was fined $231 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Mikal A. Young, 22, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Tasha L. Puckett, 28, Joplin, was fined $391 for loitering on closed parking lots, resisting an officer and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Christopher J. Philliber, 42, Joplin, was fined $646 for failure to provide financial responsibility, failure to display license plates and driving without license plates.
• Pam R. Tennant, 48, Neosho, was fined $156 for failure to provide identification.
• Skylar G. Wyrick, 19, Carthage, was fined $192 for driving without a license.
• Zachary T. Vanloon, 24, Duquesne, was fined $142 for failure to obey traffic signals.
• Ronald J. Deloney, 25, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting lawful detention.
• Thane W. Wagoner, 19, Sarcoxie, was fined $331 for assaulting an officer and larceny.
• Michael A. Britton, 65, Willard, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Colten J. Hawkins, 26, Joplin, was fined $1,166 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to provide identification.
• Deandre L. Johnson, 25, Joplin, was fined $492 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to provide identification.
• Makayla M. Quattlebaum, 20, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Stafford W. Griffin Jr., 31, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Robert A. Dodson, 31, Joplin, was fined $581 for disturbing the peace.
• Eduardo N. Lopez, 23, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Elizabeth A. Stewart, 29, Bentonville, Ark., was fined $531 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jose M. Martinez, 32, Neosho, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Rocky A. Cunningham, 56, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Dawnylle D. Boutwell, 51, Portage, Indiana, was fined $862 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Chelsea L. Maness, 18, Joplin, was fined $275 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Wallace D. Buchanan, 63, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Kurt Gaastrock, 49, Fayetteville, Ark., was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Holly R. Hallesy, 37, Joplin, was fined $602 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Matthew W. Cox, 35, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Taylor E. Bailey, 30, Oronogo, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Misty M. Lewis, 43, Carl Junction, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Edward D. Jones, 39, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Michael J. Pace Jr., 51, Grove, Okla., was fined $142 for failure to yield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.