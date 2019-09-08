Joplin Municipal Court

• Brenda S. Gallman, 65, Grove, Okla., was fined $328 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Christopher Walker, 22, Pineville, was fined $228 for larceny.

• Phillip J. Sherrick, 51, city unavailable, was fined $231 for larceny.

• Melanie D. Pearsall, 41, Joplin, was fined $156 for loitering on closed parking lots.

• Michael E. Cornman, 20, Springfield, was fined $426 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• John K. Conney, 49, Joplin, was fined $156 for trespassing.

• Bobby J. Bentle, 46, Joplin, was fined $106 for prohibited acts.

• Tammy L. Winters, 48, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.

• Michael D. Harp, 58, Diamond, was fined $206 for following too closely.

• Stacey L. Williams, 44, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Richard A. Hartsuiker, 77, Joplin, was fined $206 for following too closely.

• Ashley D. Morgan, 37, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Donald B. Hulsen, 42, Wright City, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• David A. Orahood, 61, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Michelle R. Durbin, 52, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Terry L. Kime, 51, Carthage, was fined $206 for failure to yield.

• Shequale Q. Parker, 28, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving without a license.

• Jana L. Thompson, 74, Miami, Okla., was fined $206 for following too closely.

• Joshua T. Smith, 35, Joplin, was fined $256 for careless driving.

• April L. Tate, 42, Carterville, was fined $156 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ralph E. Robinson Sr., 45, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Melissa K. Nelson, 48, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.

• Austin M. Powell, 17, Joplin, was fined $206 for careless driving.

• Charlotte A. Rush, 67, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to yield.

• Dakota W. Watkins, 21, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.

• Hector M. Lopez Jr., 45, Joplin, was fined $342 for driving without a license and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Rikki J. Maute-Dardenne, 32, Joplin, was fined $150 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.

• Bradley A. Roberts, 29, Joplin, was fined $331 for larceny and vandalism.

• Travis D. Brasel, 30, Joplin, was fined $156 for resisting an officer.

• Richard E. Banks III, 36, Joplin, was fined $281 for domestic assault.

• Shelly R. Yeager, 46, Carterville, was fined $306 for trespassing and public consumption of alcoholic beverages.

• Christopher M. Sams, 34, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Joseph A. Martin, 34, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Pamela S. Hartshorn, 57, Miami, Okla., was fined $206 for trespassing.

• Phillip J. Sherrick, 51, city unavailable, was fined $156 for resisting an officer.

• Jeril A. Thomas, 28, Joplin, was fined $228 for trespassing and resisting an officer.

• Toria L. Harbin, 35, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.

• Patrick Wilson, 20, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Trevor P. Tackett, 21, Galena, Kan., was fined $886 for failure to stop and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Nora E. Nance, 36, Joplin, was fined $392 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Sierra R. Fickle, 22, Joplin, was fined $292 for driving without license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• David L. Brisco, 55, Diamond, was fined $137 for speeding.

• Justine L. Moran, 22, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Joshua F. Hendrix, 33, Springfield, was fined $200 for larceny.

• Belin I. Jackson, 17, Joplin, was fined $456 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Matthew L. Henderson, 34, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Angelo White, 42, Joplin, was fined $441 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Bobby G. Elliott, 34, Carterville, was fined $242 for driving without a license and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Glenda S. Mason, 56, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.

• Christopher J. Sanders, 42, Joplin, was fined $131 for unlawful use of weapons.

• Valerie S. Rue, 45, Ruidoso, N.M., was fined $250 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Erin E. Hannan, 50, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Samantha C. Redding, 30, Joplin, was fined $206 for disturbing the peace.

• Bobby D. Finney, 37, West Plains, was fined $131 for resisting an officer.

• Julie K. Turner, 45, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $326 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Brett M. England, 27, Joplin, was fined $181 for park rules and regulations.

• Matthew D. Ogle, 22, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• Reannan L. Endicott, 42, Joplin, was fined $269 for speeding and failure to display license plates.

• Jennifer K. Brown, 51, Northmoor, was fined $181 for larceny.

• Loretta G. Worthy Williams, 45, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.

• Leslie L. Williams-Holesapple, 60, Joplin, was fined $106 for violation of park rules and regulations.

• Ian J. Tepe, 29, Duquesne, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Jaylynn S. Hood, 22, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• Zachary B. Walker, 43, Seneca, was fined $291 for failure to provide financial responsibility and trespassing.

• Andrew P. Cole, 36, Neosho, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Joel M. Gibson, 29, city unavailable, was fined $226 for following too closely.

• Preston L. Harr, 19, Joplin, was fined $887 for failure to stop and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Jerry L. Simonin, 28, Neosho, was fined $226 for failure to yield.

• Angelo G. Nieves, 28, Joplin, was fined $641 for careless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Daniel G. Ramos, 54, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.

• Frances D. Horton, 68, Diamond, was fined $226 for failure to yield.

• Danyale N. Wilson, 34, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• Marilyn Busker, 45, Neosho, was fined $206 for resisting an officer.

• Tammy I. Higgins, 55, Carl Junction, was fined $147 for speeding.

• Sharron K. Kane, 76, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to yield.

• Geneva M. Patat, 31, Webb City, was fined $131 for littering.

• Shawn C. Clayton, 34, Joplin, was fined $406 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Leslie L. Williams, 60, Joplin, was fined $156 for trespassing.

• Jeremy B. Blevins, 29, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Austin B. Conger, 32, Joplin, was fined $281 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• James D. Rickey, 47, Joplin, was fined $131 for resisting an officer.

• Noah R. Meyer, 18, Gladstone, was fined $281 for assaults.

• Gloria Thomas, 37, Joplin, was fined $156 for trespassing.

• Megan A. Butler, 22, Neosho, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

Tags