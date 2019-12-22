Joplin Municipal Court
• Mandy S. Malla, 39, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $181 for failure to yield.
• Matthew J. Stephens, 27, Carthage, was fined $331 for larceny.
• Cody D. Romines, 28, Oronogo, was fined $862 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Warren R. Sprague, 34, Neosho, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Zachary A. Hippler, 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Angela M. Durall, 41, Joplin, was fined $110 for driving without license plates.
• Donavyn J. Stratton, 20, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• David L. Davis, 34, Diamond, was fined $281 for failure to stop.
• George R. Brown, 72, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Dorothy M. Nicolas, 58, Joplin, was fined $231 for improper lane usage.
• David B. Hoosier, 50, Joplin, was fined $281 for failure to stop.
• Elizabeth A. Hedge, 74, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Tawnee R. Tabor, 22, Carl Junction, was fined $281 for failure to stop.
• Alyssa L. Kerby, 18, Ozark, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Darius D. Shelton, 25, Raytown, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Ryan L. Harper, 34, Joplin, was fined $181 for speeding in a school zone.
• Rebecca L. Yorke, 17, Diamond, was fined $279 for speeding and failure to display license plates.
• Dakota V. Spillman, 28, Carl Junction, was fined $302 for failure to stop and driving without license plates.
• Lacy Rice, age unavailable, Joplin, was fined $102 for prohibited parking.
• Dustin Goodin, age unavailable, Fairview, was fined $102 for prohibited parking.
• James Key, 56, Joplin, was fined $102 for prohibited parking.
• Joy Smith, 39, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Megan W. Biggs, 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting lawful detention.
• Travis J. Nivens, 34, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting lawful detention.
• Elizabeth B. Williamson, 18, Joplin, was fined $206 for resisting an officer.
• Hannah E. Motsinger, 23, Springdale, Ark., was fined $147 for speeding.
• Christina M. Curtis, 33, Joplin, was fined $552 for failure to stop and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Samantha N. Forkner, 27, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Aeddan L. Wheeler, 26, Carthage, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Johnny W. Swanner, 53, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• David E. Estes, 68, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Ryan A. Young, 31, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Bobby Gardenhire, 35, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Tony B. Thompson Jr., 39, Duenweg, was fined $181 for driving without a license.
• James A. Woodman, 31, Joplin, was fined $231 for speeding.
• Danny L. Turner Jr., 41, Joplin, was fined $142 for following too closely.
• Christy D. Taylor, 43, Joplin fined $331 for larceny.
• Brandon A. Molloy, 38, Carthage, was fined $281 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Ty M. Harvey, 20, Joplin, was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.
• Heather A. Henson, 44, Carl Junction, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jerry L. McKinzie Jr., 40, Joplin, was fined $256 for larceny.
• Garrett E. Slankard, 22, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Erin W. Mansour, 41, Joplin, was fined $181 for domestic assault.
• James M. Morris, 45, Joplin, was fined $281 for driving while intoxicated.
• Melanie J. Blackburn, 30, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $281 for larceny.
• Laila N. Douglas, 24, Joplin, was fined $300 for assaults and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Terrence P. Boaz, 51, Joplin, was fined $160 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Julie A. Miller, 32, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Matthew R. Kimmel, 38, Webb City, was fined $681 for resisting an officer and leaving the scene of an accident.
• Jeffrey W. Clark, 17, Joplin, was fined $100 for trespassing.
• Jordan L. Davis, 38, Joplin, was fined $231 for vandalism.
• Matthew B. Porter, 35, Joplin, was fined $1,056 for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving a vehicle with defective equipment, failure to provide identification and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Vonsuere D. Thompson, 52, Joplin, was fined $381 for resisting lawful detention and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeffrey W. Clark, 17, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• James M. Steward, 32, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• John T. Marble, 44, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting lawful detention.
• Richard R. Copher, 51, Joplin, was fined $331 for resisting an officer and disturbing the peace.
• Ryan D. Ewing, 26, Joplin, was fined $331 for assaulting an officer and resisting an officer.
• James M. Morris, 45, Joplin, was fined $150 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cesar U. Hernandez, 31, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting lawful detention.
• Randy W. Lagrassa, 39, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Seth W. Vaile, 25, Carl Junction, was fined $100 for resisting an officer.
• Kenneth C. Snider Jr., 34, Joplin, was fined $156 for resisting lawful detention.
• Megan L. Eldridge, 29, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Broderick J. Chaligoj II, 40, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Megan L. Eldridge, 29, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Daniel R. Destefano, 56, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• William A. Mendez, 21, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Douglas C. Derrick, 43, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Nader A. Alanki, 24, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Shawn M. McCarty, 38, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Robert A. Dodson, 31, Joplin, was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Marissa A. Atteberry, 35, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Willy S. Reed, 43, Joplin, was fined $681 for disturbing the peace.
• Lela S. Hicks, 22, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Christopher D. Finklea, 41, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Steven D. Peggram, 29, Galena, Kan., was fined $531 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Cecilia E. Davidson, 27, Webb City, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Kaleb R. Busse, 20, Webb City, was fined $487 for loitering on closed parking lots and failure to provide identification.
• Christian L. Wheeler, 18, Webb City, was fined $662 for failure to provide identification.
• Layken A. Drake, 19, Van Buren, Ark., was fined $281 for larceny.
• Christopher J. Manita, 50, Jay, Okla., was fined $131 for failure to provide identification.
• Courtney M. Mullins, 23, Joplin, was fined $240 for failure to provide financial responsibility, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Garyn J. Colson, 44, Joplin, was fined $481 for failure to provide identification, and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Mason L. Smith, 22, Carterville, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Johnny W. Goodwin, 43, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Melissa R. Pennock, 38, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Shane A. McGillvray, 42, Joplin, was fined $181 for animal abuse.
• Keeton C. Gilpin, 16, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sureree N. Legore, 24, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Brent M. Davis, 22, Oronogo, was fined $637 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and disturbing the peace.
• Dylan B. Dubs, 21, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Stephanie D. Bittick, 40, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Johnny W. Goodwin, 43, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Miranda L. Peacock, 24, Joplin, was fined $425 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Mikalah E. Williams, 26, Neosho, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Jimmie W. Langley, 66, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• David R. Renick, 35, Seneca, was fined $650 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Dealen R. True, 23, Joplin, was fined $381 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Darren I. Kyler, 54, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Mason A. Hymer, 17, Asbury, was fined $531 for failure to provide identification.
• Newton B. Christman, 85, Wichita, Kan., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Bruce L. Vanover II, 33, Joplin, was fined $150 for trespassing.
• Teresa A. Arnold, 57, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Nayelli L. Ortiz, 26, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Alexis I. Maturino, 20, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joseph L. Dees, 31, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Kristi A. Smith, 50, Seneca, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Brandon R. Gage, 34, Joplin, was fined $406 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Amanda Muniz, 32, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Thomas D. Flynn, 61, Port Charlotte, Fla., was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Marina J. Lloyd, 22, Webb City, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Peter W. Bickford, 72, Goodman, was fined $147 for speeding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.