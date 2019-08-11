Joplin Municipal Court

• Eugene J. Lavelle, 64, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop

• Katrina L. Gibbs, 28, Neosho, was fined $142 for failure to stop.

• Eric R. Hollon, 44, Chillicothe, was fined $252 for failure to use signals and improper lane usage.

• Linda S. Sweeten, 61, Joplin, was fined $276 for failure to yield.

• James D. Kessler, 34, Joplin, was fined $131 for bicycle riding on roadways.

• Jessica R. Busick, 44, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Curtis A. Shepherd, 47, Diamond, was fined $252 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without license plates.

• Joel N. Stebbins, 24, Joplin, was fined $431 for larceny.

• Lagene A. Byrd, 65, Tulsa, was fined $226 for failure to yield.

• Skylar L. Heidekker, 17, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Larry J. Hayes Jr., 24, Joplin, was fined $276 for failure to yield.

• Justin D. Wirick, 30, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.

• Kevin R. Himes, 52, Joplin, was fined $226 for careless driving.

• David Gomez, 27, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving without a license.

• Evan G. Duckett, 19, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $226 for failure to yield.

• Michael E. Harris Jr., 40, Joplin, was fined $142 for lighting equipment.

• Zachary A. Holt, 40, Miami, Okla., was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Jamie L. Matejcek, 39, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• Noney M. Martin, 26, Louisiana, Mo., was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• Kevin L. Hanten, 37, Joplin, was fined $156 for resisting an officer.

• Nicholas M. Marshall, 25, Joplin, was fined $459 for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

• Danielle N. Carpino, 34, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.

• Billie J. Headley, 42, Seneca, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Joseph F. Noe, 58, Joplin, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Darran A. McCulloch, 20, Carthage, was fined $452 for failure to provide financial responsibility, driving without a license and failure to display license plates.

• Devin D. Brodnax, 30, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.

• Paul E. Connors, 29, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.

• Perry J. Trokey Jr., 45, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Eugene Hill, 55, Joplin, was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.

• Nickolos W. Etcheson, 38, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Nayeli A. Mejia, 17, Joplin, was fined $292 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.

• Manuel F. Garza Sr., 56, Joplin, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Michael E. Howard, 46, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• John L. Weeter, 54, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• Becky S. Pulliam, 30, Neosho, was fined $226 for following too closely.

• James E. Case III, 80, Pierce City, was fined $226 for following too closely.

• Truptiben Patel, 32, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to yield.

• Arin M. Thomas, 18, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.

• Geraldine Rogers, 79, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to yield.

• Steven W. Hatcliff, 54, Neosho, was fined $284 for failure to use signals and failure to yield.

• Ronald S. Davis III, 29, Webb City, was fined $226 for failure to yield.

• Michael L. Jobe, 39, Carthage, was fined $181 for domestic assault.

• Milton W. Rozzell, 62, Joplin, was fined $581 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Megan W. Biggs, 33, Joplin, was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.

• Ashley N. Marcum, 28, Carl Junction, was fined $231 for trespassing.

• Eugene K. Radcliff, 42, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.

• Francis M. Lynch, 51, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Christopher A. Farris, 28, Joplin, was fined $150 for resisting an officer.

• Jennifer A. Wlazlinski, 40, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.

• Maxwell L. Enochs, age unavailable, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.

• Zachery J. Vogl, 32, Oronogo, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.

• Stetson D. Watson, 25, Carl Junction, was fined $153 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Sarah J. Boman, 37, Broken Arrow, Okla., was fined $517 for driving without a license, failure to use signals, failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Chad L. Moore, 42, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.

• Amber D. Cross, 34, Joplin, was fined $1,112 for failure to provide identification.

• Joseph R. Rexroat, 41, Reeds, was fined $556 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Carlos A. Dealba, 18, Joplin, was fined $749 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment, disturbing the peace and failure to provide identification.

• Kathy M. Myers, 31, Joplin, was fined $801 for trespassing, failure to provide financial responsibility, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to display license plates.

• Moises D. Christiansen, 26, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Jacob W. King, 26, Webb City, was fined $581 for disturbing the peace.

• Rylee J. Hartwell, 22, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Timothy P. Oneal, 42, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Aaron M. Benfield, 30, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Elijah B. Sartin, 29, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Hallie J. Weaver, 31, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Taylor J. Perry, 17, Webb City, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Anna S. Persson, 25, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Taylor L. Harris, 24, Joplin, was fined $531 for dogs running at large.

• Lonnie S. Tilton Jr., 42, Webb City, was fined $226 for improper lane usage.

• Whitney M. Howerton, 18, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to yield.

• Gary L. Dipley, 58, Joplin, was fined $181 or park rules and regulations.

• Joshua M. Lewis, 36, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Abigail Ramirez, 23, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Britany S. Long, 30, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Kentrell M. Rogers, 20, Joplin, was fined $342 for driving without a license and failure to display license plates.

• Kiah D. Poulson, 21, Joplin, was fined $252 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.

• Johnny R. McMinn, 69, Seneca, was fined $226 for failure to yield.

• Ricky L. House, 66, Galena, Kan., was fined $231 for speeding.

• John B. Wright, 62, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.

• Joshewa L. Deaton, 45, Joplin, was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.

• Brad E. Brackin, 52, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• James L. Fields, 58, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.

• Connie J. Bell, 71, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Deiondre R. Stewart, 24, Duenweg, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Austin L. Runyon, 25, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• Robert R. Fox-Beck, 30, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.

• Chris D. Crumbo, 43, Carl Junction, was fined $150 for failure to yield.

• Andrew N. Emerson, 26, Blue Springs, was fined $147 for speeding.

