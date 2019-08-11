Joplin Municipal Court
• Eugene J. Lavelle, 64, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop
• Katrina L. Gibbs, 28, Neosho, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Eric R. Hollon, 44, Chillicothe, was fined $252 for failure to use signals and improper lane usage.
• Linda S. Sweeten, 61, Joplin, was fined $276 for failure to yield.
• James D. Kessler, 34, Joplin, was fined $131 for bicycle riding on roadways.
• Jessica R. Busick, 44, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Curtis A. Shepherd, 47, Diamond, was fined $252 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without license plates.
• Joel N. Stebbins, 24, Joplin, was fined $431 for larceny.
• Lagene A. Byrd, 65, Tulsa, was fined $226 for failure to yield.
• Skylar L. Heidekker, 17, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Larry J. Hayes Jr., 24, Joplin, was fined $276 for failure to yield.
• Justin D. Wirick, 30, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Kevin R. Himes, 52, Joplin, was fined $226 for careless driving.
• David Gomez, 27, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving without a license.
• Evan G. Duckett, 19, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $226 for failure to yield.
• Michael E. Harris Jr., 40, Joplin, was fined $142 for lighting equipment.
• Zachary A. Holt, 40, Miami, Okla., was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jamie L. Matejcek, 39, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Noney M. Martin, 26, Louisiana, Mo., was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Kevin L. Hanten, 37, Joplin, was fined $156 for resisting an officer.
• Nicholas M. Marshall, 25, Joplin, was fined $459 for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Danielle N. Carpino, 34, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Billie J. Headley, 42, Seneca, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Joseph F. Noe, 58, Joplin, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Darran A. McCulloch, 20, Carthage, was fined $452 for failure to provide financial responsibility, driving without a license and failure to display license plates.
• Devin D. Brodnax, 30, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Paul E. Connors, 29, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Perry J. Trokey Jr., 45, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Eugene Hill, 55, Joplin, was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Nickolos W. Etcheson, 38, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Nayeli A. Mejia, 17, Joplin, was fined $292 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.
• Manuel F. Garza Sr., 56, Joplin, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Michael E. Howard, 46, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• John L. Weeter, 54, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Becky S. Pulliam, 30, Neosho, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• James E. Case III, 80, Pierce City, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Truptiben Patel, 32, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to yield.
• Arin M. Thomas, 18, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Geraldine Rogers, 79, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to yield.
• Steven W. Hatcliff, 54, Neosho, was fined $284 for failure to use signals and failure to yield.
• Ronald S. Davis III, 29, Webb City, was fined $226 for failure to yield.
• Michael L. Jobe, 39, Carthage, was fined $181 for domestic assault.
• Milton W. Rozzell, 62, Joplin, was fined $581 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Megan W. Biggs, 33, Joplin, was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Ashley N. Marcum, 28, Carl Junction, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Eugene K. Radcliff, 42, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Francis M. Lynch, 51, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Christopher A. Farris, 28, Joplin, was fined $150 for resisting an officer.
• Jennifer A. Wlazlinski, 40, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Maxwell L. Enochs, age unavailable, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Zachery J. Vogl, 32, Oronogo, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Stetson D. Watson, 25, Carl Junction, was fined $153 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Sarah J. Boman, 37, Broken Arrow, Okla., was fined $517 for driving without a license, failure to use signals, failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Chad L. Moore, 42, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.
• Amber D. Cross, 34, Joplin, was fined $1,112 for failure to provide identification.
• Joseph R. Rexroat, 41, Reeds, was fined $556 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Carlos A. Dealba, 18, Joplin, was fined $749 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment, disturbing the peace and failure to provide identification.
• Kathy M. Myers, 31, Joplin, was fined $801 for trespassing, failure to provide financial responsibility, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to display license plates.
• Moises D. Christiansen, 26, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jacob W. King, 26, Webb City, was fined $581 for disturbing the peace.
• Rylee J. Hartwell, 22, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Timothy P. Oneal, 42, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Aaron M. Benfield, 30, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Elijah B. Sartin, 29, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Hallie J. Weaver, 31, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Taylor J. Perry, 17, Webb City, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Anna S. Persson, 25, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Taylor L. Harris, 24, Joplin, was fined $531 for dogs running at large.
• Lonnie S. Tilton Jr., 42, Webb City, was fined $226 for improper lane usage.
• Whitney M. Howerton, 18, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to yield.
• Gary L. Dipley, 58, Joplin, was fined $181 or park rules and regulations.
• Joshua M. Lewis, 36, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Abigail Ramirez, 23, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Britany S. Long, 30, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kentrell M. Rogers, 20, Joplin, was fined $342 for driving without a license and failure to display license plates.
• Kiah D. Poulson, 21, Joplin, was fined $252 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Johnny R. McMinn, 69, Seneca, was fined $226 for failure to yield.
• Ricky L. House, 66, Galena, Kan., was fined $231 for speeding.
• John B. Wright, 62, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Joshewa L. Deaton, 45, Joplin, was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Brad E. Brackin, 52, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• James L. Fields, 58, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.
• Connie J. Bell, 71, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Deiondre R. Stewart, 24, Duenweg, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Austin L. Runyon, 25, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Robert R. Fox-Beck, 30, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Chris D. Crumbo, 43, Carl Junction, was fined $150 for failure to yield.
• Andrew N. Emerson, 26, Blue Springs, was fined $147 for speeding.
