Joplin Municipal Court
• Jason R. Cook, 42, Alba, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Joseph L. Bussey, 56, McPherson, Kan., was fined $156 for trespassing.
• Michael G. Wright Jr., 27, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jessie M. Poindexter, 33, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• McKenna A. Frazier, 24, Webb City, was fined $276 for following too closely.
• Emily N. Gipson, 34, Joplin, was fined $252 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jordan O. Collins, 25, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Zachary O. Wilder, 20, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Lynn A. Stark, 45, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to use signals.
• Cayden B. Garvin, 18, Joplin, was fined $131 for trespassing.
• Dylan L. Koff, 18, Joplin, was fined $406 for larceny and trespassing.
• Adam P. Smith, 45, Joplin, was fined $156 for trespassing.
• Kevin W. Lindsey, 44, Joplin, was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Robert W. Shaw, 64, Joplin, was fined $131 for resisting an officer.
• Austin T. Boyd, 23, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Travis C. Teal, 30, Joplin, was fined $633 for failure to provide financial responsibility, possession of marijuana and driving without a license.
• Angela L. Anderson, 51, Duquesne, was fined $131 for resisting an officer.
• Bryce A. Frickenschmidt, 32, Lamar, was fined $278 for larceny.
• Caleb A. Carr, 30, Carl Junction, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Brooke D. Devillier, 32, Carl Junction, was fined $131 for assaults.
• Lizabeth M. Nuzzo, 28, Joplin, was fined $231 for tampering with vehicles.
• Dacian C.T. Brown, 26, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Dakota G. Lofton, 24, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Terry R. Wigent, 60, Oronogo, was fined $381 for disturbing the peace.
• Brittany N. Sumagpang, 34, Neosho, was fined $150 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Larry D. Flowers, 36, Webb City, was fined $362 for larceny.
• Boychuck H. Kilafwa, 39, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joshua R. Rainey, 30, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Hannah C. Miller, 30, Carthage, was fined $450 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jasmyne D. Ramos-Williams, 24, Webb City, was fined $667 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ryan L. Starchman, 19, Joplin, was fined $500 for disturbing the peace.
• Dausen B. Tosh, 18, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Cayla D. Harpool, 29, Joplin, was fined $400 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Bevyn A. Link, 18, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Alisha A. Highley, 28, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Dixie E. Casey, 64, Bedford, Texas, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Michael L. Snodgrass, 64, Webb City, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Danae D. Randol, 28, Riverton, Kan., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Carlos A. Dealba, 18, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Douglas S. Gowens, 47, Galena, Kan., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• David L. Strange, 67, Springfield, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Octavio Rodriguez, 64, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Villalon Gonzalez, 38, Joplin, was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tracy D. Dunker, 47, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jacob A. Hilton, 21, Neosho, was fined $106 for resisting an officer.
• Hu Lian, 46, Springfield, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Muhammad S. Ali, 17, Joplin, was fined $331 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Hollie R. Hounschell, 34, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Aleecia M. Hardin, 23, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to stop.
• Marilyn K. Rogge, 64, Riverton, Kan., was fined $147 for speeding.
• Rebecca M. Phillips, 27, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• David L. Morris, 78, Granby, was fined $226 for failure to yield.
• Morgan L. Baker, 24, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Jaren D. Hinson, 21, Carterville, was fined $226 for failure to stop.
• Brittany N. Mauer, 28, Oronogo, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Alyssa R. Dieckhoff, 23, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Leeanne N. Doyle, 28, Joplin, was fined $156 for trespassing.
• Kal M. Johnson, 46, Joplin, was fined $156 for trespassing.
• Stacy L. Perrin, 39, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• John A. Seger, 55, Joplin, was fined $131 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Christopher S. Smith, 27, Duenweg, was fined $156 for trespassing.
