Joplin Municipal Court
• Kevin W. Buff, 30, Claremore, Okla., was fined $1,031 for vandalism and disturbing the peace.
• Joshua R. Sherrill, 40, Carthage, was fined $1,031 for vandalism and disturbing the peace.
• Bryan J. Cates, 40, Claremore, Okla., was fined $1,031 for vandalism and disturbing the peace.
• Dalton G. Rosebrough, 26, Pryor, Okla., was fined $1,031 for vandalism and disturbing the peace.
• Hannah L. Pierce, 19, Webb City, was fined $206 for following too closely.
• Diann L. Starne, 55, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving without a license.
• Roxan J. Beske, 31, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $206 for failure to yield.
• Amanda G. Perez, 37, Moore, Okla., was fined $181 for speeding.
• Richard A. Funkhouser, 48, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving without a license.
• Ashlyn N. Mora, 24, Webb City, was fined $206 for failure to stop.
• Angela Acebo, 34, Waurika, Okla., was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Dylan E. Piper, 18, Joplin, was fined $281 for speeding.
• Levi G. Seamster, 18, El Dorado Springs, was fined $206 for larceny.
• Shauna R. Desouza, 37, Duquesne, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Madison J. Peavler, 26, Goodman, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Leona Derrick, 72, Carthage, was fined $206 for failure to obey traffic control signals.
• Julie A. Egermeier, 43, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Maria Ramos-Hernandez, 31, Grove, Okla,, was fined $356 for failure to yield and driving without a license.
• Manya E. Tolmachoff, 41, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Asenath J. Arzet, 17, Joplin, was fined $206 for improper lane usage.
• Kenneth M. Sauter Jr., 42, Joplin, was fined $731 for vandalism.
• Heather A. Monstwillow, 35, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Danny L. Couch II, 38, Joplin, was fined $481 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Maquel T. Harbin Beaver, 23, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Lisa Lieberknecht, 41, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• James E. Weible, 55, Joplin, was fined $231 for nuisances prohibited.
• Richard E. Collins, 44, Joplin, was fined $856 for failure to stop and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Brandon M. King, 20, Carl Junction, was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Michael L. Bounds, 47, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jacob E.I. Rogers, 27, Moncks Corner, S.C., was fined $281 for speeding.
• Kaevon E. Khadivi, 36, Joplin, was fined $131 for failure to display license plates.
• Lucretia N. Fields, 48, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Bethany J. Quinn, 50, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Brittany N. Sauceda, 30, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Mark A. Lemmons, 46, Joplin, was fined $131 for zoning ordinances.
• Troy A. Crosswhite, 48, Joplin, was fined $181 for failure to comply with nuisance notice.
• Everett L. Geis, 68, Grove, Okla., was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Dale E. Moore Jr., 41, Joplin, was fined $231 for potentially dangerous dogs or other animals.
• Michael C. Alexander, 35, Joplin, was fined $554 for failure to provide financial responsibility, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lisa M. Stevens, 39, Oronogo, was fined $906 for failure to provide financial responsibility and following too closely.
• Jayson M. Brockitt, 24, Joplin, was fined $531 for animal abuse.
• Cletis R. Roland, 43, Joplin, was fined $181 for zoning ordinances.
• Paula L. McClintock, 67, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to comply with nuisance notices.
• Lauren N. Staggs, 21, Webb City, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Jody W. Edwards, 43, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christie V. Westmoreland, 38, Joplin, was fined $367 for failure to provide financial responsibility and improper lane usage.
• Rodney M. Wilson, 53, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure provide identification.
• Julia A. Bealer, 74, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kodi J. Cole, 34, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Crashawna D. Perry, 32, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Cody C. Beyer, 21, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Hank W. Starr Jr., 21, Joplin, was fined $281 for failure to provide identification and assaulting an officer.
• Arnie L. Torrence II, 31, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Joseph P. Johnson, 57, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Jerry P. Crow III, 20, Joplin, was fined $462 for driving without a license, unlawful use of weapons and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sherrie K. Knight-Dilka, 59, Diamond, was fined $1,066 for driving while intoxicated and failure to provide identification.
• Dicksner Alex, 31, Neosho, was fined $300 for failure to provide identification.
• Seth R. Langford, 33, Joplin, was fined $242 for failure to provide identification and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Dylan W. Bowlsby, 21, Carthage, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Rodney M. Wilson, 53, Joplin, was fined $556 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Benjamin D. Vernon, 43, Joplin, was fined $612 for disturbing the peace and failure to provide identification.
• Nathaniel W. Dame, 42, Carthage, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Brian W. Dixon, 42, Miami, Okla., was fined $726 for driving while intoxicated and failure to provide identification.
• Isaias B. Avila-Martinez, 22, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Brandon S. Thomas, 37, Joplin, was fined $491 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to provide identification.
• David L. Irvin, 55, Joplin, was fined $275 for speeding.
• Charles D. Harvey, 47, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Allen J. Hooker Jr., 66, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Dustin T. Sterling, 45, Joplin, was fined $725 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Roxi L. Roach-Mills, 40, Carl Junction, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Kyla A. Keeter, 22, Bella Vista, Ark., was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Barbara J. Williams, 40, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Ruth E. Myers, 92, Webb City, was fined $181 for failure to yield.
• Brandon S. Thomas, 37, Joplin, was fined $142 for violating requirement for vehicles to be driven on right half of roadway.
• Jerry L. Routledge, 79, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Lee E. Nelson, 58, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Christopher D. Robertson, 48, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Paul D. Mayfield, 32, Joplin, was fined $106 for operating a motorcycle without a motorcycle license.
• Clyde Ward Jr., 49, Oronogo, was fined $256 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Cory A. Evans, 19, Carl Junction, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Larry A. Dipley, 59, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Jeffery A. Seward, 49, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting lawful detention.
• Joshua T. Seal, 34, Columbus, Kan., was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Juddson K. Furry, 20, Carl Junction, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Shelby M. Beaver, 21, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Margaret T. Creech, 21, Carl Junction, was fined $147 for speeding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.