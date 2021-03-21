Joplin Municipal Court
• Jed R. Fletcher, 35, Neosho, was fined $121 for failure to display license plates.
• Andrea S. Walker, 28, Joplin, was fined $146 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Matthew W. Wilson, 34, Joplin, was fined $156 for speeding.
• Heather L. Nuse, 42, Lamar, was fined $281 for failure to obey traffic control signals.
• Junior M. Gonzalez, 24, Joplin, was fined $363 for driving without a license and following too closely.
• Elizabeth Oliphant, 22, Joplin, was fined $163 for driving without a license.
• Jonathan W. Bobb, 39, Carthage, was fined $113 for failure to display license plates.
• Evan W. Spencer, 19, Joplin, was fined $456 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages, resisting an officer and possession of alcoholic beverages.
• April S. Holland, 29, Joplin, was fined $146 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Brandon S. Thomas, 37, Joplin, was fined $721 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to display license plates, failure to yield and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Frank R. Mendoza, 46, Joplin, was fined $106 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Margherita M. Connelly, 69, Webb City, was fined $163 for speeding.
• Trina Y. Montee, 56, Galena, Kan., was fined $213 for speeding in a school zone.
• Hillary R. Bokker, 39, Bentonville, Ark., was fined $238 for speeding in a school zone.
• Scotten J. Kenworthy, 18, Joplin, was fined $268 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Nicholas R. Whitten, 33, Joplin, was fined $113 for failure to display license plates.
• Garrett W. Pryor, 21, Council Bluffs, Iowa, was fined $313 for speeding in a school zone.
• Cynthia E. Huffman, 60, Joplin, was fined $188 for speeding.
• Rosalinda Rosales, 55, Monett, was fined $188 for speeding.
• Jeremy W. Charles, 41, Carl Junction, was fined $263 for speeding.
• Nery Castillo, 45, Joplin, was fined $163 for driving without a license.
• Elmer L. Byrd, 64, Webb City, was fined $153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Angel McGee, 26, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Buddy R. Long, 27, Reeds, was fined $153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• John M. Robinson, 33, Lamar, was fined $353 for following too closely and driving without license plates.
• Harley D. Macmorran, 23, Joplin, was fined $288 for failure to stop.
• Blake Jeffries, 23, Jasper, was fined $213 for speeding.
• Allen M. Busker, 25, Pineville, was fined $681 for vandalism and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Robert D. Griffith, 29, Joplin, was fined $231 for littering.
• Niema D. Neal, 23, Webb City, was fined $140 for speeding.
• Ariyan D. Robinson, 23, Joplin, was fined $726 for driving while intoxicated.
• Monika Headley, 18, Webb City, was fined $188 for disturbing the peace.
• Judy C. Drowns, 57, Joplin, was fined $138 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Bradley D. Powell, 23, Joplin, was fined $263 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Autumn R. Echelbarger, 18, Joplin, was fined $381 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Cynthia L. Brown, 63, Joplin, was fined $188 for disturbing the peace.
• Raymond Vetsch, 65, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Steven E. Dion, 54, Imperial, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ricky L. Banfield, 36, Joplin, was fined $300 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jessica J. Tucker, 29, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Craig N. Vanlue, 29, Diamond, was fined $481 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Philip R. Huddelston, 37, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $631 for failure to provide identification.
• Daniel L. Black, 23, Joplin, was fined $625 for failure to provide identification, disturbing the peace and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Amanda E. Torres, 33, Joplin, was fined $906 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• David Gomez-Alvarez, 40, Broken Arrow, Okla., was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Miranda D. Smith, 25, Carl Junction, was fined $196 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• James E. Woodrum, 58, Carthage, was fined $681 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sara B. Morales, 23, Carthage, was fined $956 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Nicole Allen, 25, Joplin, was fined $631 for disturbing the peace.
• Sally J. Depriest, 40, Oronogo, was fined $1,573 for failure to provide identification, trespassing and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Blake M. Wittenmyer, 33, Galena, Kan., was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• William L. Cook Jr., 28, Joplin, was fined $412 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Colton M. Whitworth, 24, Neosho, was fined $951 for driving while intoxicate and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Arquesha L. Harton, 36, Anamosa, Iowa, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Adrian E. Valentine, 29, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Tawny A. Paonessa, 32, Joplin, was fined $406 for trespassing and vandalism.
• Zachary T. Frazier, 16, Galena, Kan., was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Halie N. Lowery, 27, Carterville, was fined $288 for disturbing the peace.
• James B. Mullins, 60, Adamsville, Ala., was fined $713 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Terrell C. Oatts, 29, Quapaw, Okla., was fined $213 for careless driving.
• Lucas C. Dees, 30, Joplin, was fined $188 for disturbing the peace.
• Crystal D. Soole, 33, Joplin, was fined $153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Yuhui Qi, 31, Joplin, was fined $173 for speeding.
• Brian Orender, 48, Caney, Kan., was fined $188 for speeding.
• James K. Doubledee, 32, Joplin, was fined $113 for speeding.
• Shelby L. McMillen, 29, Joplin, was fined $153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Lori R. Crim, 56, Joplin, was fined $153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kayla M. Corcoran, 22, Joplin, was fined $153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jacob R. Oakes, 18, Joplin, was fined $188 for speeding.
• Rebecca D. Shields, 53, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.