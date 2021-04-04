Joplin Municipal Court
• Blake R. Landis, 21, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• David Garcia, 34, Joplin, was fined $113 for improper lighting equipment.
• Nicholas J. Travlos, 22, Joplin, was fined $391 for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Quinten E. Spivey, 24, Columbia, Ill., was fined $481 for disturbing the peace.
• Jerry E. David, 55, Joplin, was fined $288 for disturbing the peace.
• Maxwell B. Scott, 21, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $413 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• John C. Gage, 32, Joplin, was fined $388 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Makayla L. England, 22, Joplin, was fined $306 for improper lane usage and driving without a license.
• Alicia N. Thurston, 29, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tucker L. Shember, 20, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Shawn R. Close, 44, Joplin, was fined $288 for disturbing the peace.
• Ruth E. Atkinson, 47, Alba, was fined $153 for failure to display license plates.
• David D. Nash, 41, Peculiar, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Justin D. Sanders, 39, Taneyville, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Breonna S. Muldoon, 23, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Andy W. Beasley, 34, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joseph R. Bennett, 23, Webb City, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Vidal Gonzalez, 61, Houston, Texas, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• O’Neal W. Cutler, 21, Sarcoxie, was fined $431 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kyah J. Moore, 17, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Mary L. Wattelet, 82, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• April C. Thomure, 43, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Blanca Gonzalez Perez, 40, Joplin, was fined $806 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Dakota G. Cossairt, 27, Joplin, was fined $113 for failure to display license plates.
• Trayquan T. Peavler, 18, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Julie J. Wilton, 56, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jared Beckett, 19, Joplin, was fined $213 for larceny.
• Benjamin T. Brown, 25, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Benjamin M. Watkins II, 18, Joplin, was fined $213 for failure to yield.
• Carl B. Long, 28, Joplin, was fined $388 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Carl L. Walker, 55, Galena, Kan., was fined $207 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jeremiah K. Johnson, 26, Joplin, was fined $238 for following too closely.
• D’Anna J. Bunn, 21, Carthage, was fined $153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Devin J. Duncan, 19, Joplin, was fined $153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Oly W. Lawrence, 92, Fort Scott, Kan., was fined $238 for following too closely.
• Zachary Woolever, 41, Independence, was fined $484 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Jodi D. Cook, 35, Carthage, was fined $863 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Aaron M. Billet, 29, Red Lion, Pa., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Matthew S. Francisco, 54, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Connor L. Kelley, 27, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Cegon N. Shoeleh, 29, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kevin M. Miller, 32, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Maria Rodriguez, 27, Joplin, was fined $225 for failure to provide identification.
• Chelsea L. Plummer, 37, Webb City, was fined $181 for assaults.
• Aundrea D. Osborn, 27, Seneca, was fined $178 for speeding.
• James A. Proebstel, 65, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Levi J. Reynolds, 21, Joplin, was fined $146 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Brittney M. Frederick, 26, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Maria D. Arellano, 39, Joplin, was fined $313 for driving without a license and failure to stop.
• John C. Woods, 23, Webb City, was fined $613 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Natasha C. Ellis, 42, Tulsa, Okla., was fined $275 for failure to display license plates.
• Luis E. Rubio Aguilar, 28, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Miguel Alvarado, 17, Joplin, was fined $213 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Christopher S. Foster, 32, Joplin, was fined $388 for failure to provide identification.
• Shasta J. Parker, 39, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $165 for speeding.
• Gail Sequichie, 65, Miami, Okla., was fined $149 for failure to stop.
• Amanda L. Maxton, 28, Galena, Kan., was fined $538 for larceny.
• Amy L. Roberson, 49, Joplin, was fined $153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Amy M. Rainey, 43, Joplin, was fined $153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Linda M. Jones, 61, Joplin, was fined $138 for prohibited conduct.
• Cody L. Wells, 42, city unavailable, was fined $149 for driving without license plates.
• Eric J. Bowie, 38, Spencer, Okla., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ryan W. Bellamy, 23, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Thanh K. Nguyen, 53, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Bradley A. Roberts, 30, Joplin, was fined $156 for possession of marijuana.
• Michelle Mackey, 44, Joplin, was fined $370 for resisting an officer and loitering on closed parking lots.
• Josiah T. Noran, 21, Joplin, was fined $263 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Linda S. Kelly, 62, Joplin, was fined $263 for careless driving.
• Margaret A. Fahndrich, 55, Joplin, was fined $154 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Angela M. Rambo, 41, Joplin, was fined $199 for following too closely.
• Joshua D. Benham, 26, Joplin, was fined $154 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
