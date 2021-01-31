Joplin Municipal Court
• Delsin O. Escobar, 19, Carthage, was fined $231 for speeding.
• Joseph D. Wilkerson, 29, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• James E. Gilbert, 74, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Candra D. Gaylord, 28, Carl Junction, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Priyanka T. Bhakta, 33, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Casey L. Malone, 38, Pryor, Okla., was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Dakota W. Reasoner, 26, Diamond, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Laura R. Owen, 40, Joplin, was fined $175 for failure to use signals.
• Tammy K. Ray, 47, Joplin, was fined $281 for failure to stop.
• Holly A. Hirsch, 43, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Victor H. M. Gutierrez, 34, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving without a license.
• Laura R. Owen, 40, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Theron Chaney, 74, Joplin, was fined $138 for dangerous dogs or other animals.
• Mikayla A. Farino, 17, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Hannah M. Turner, 24, Lonedell, was fined $575 for careless driving and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Brittney N. Atilano, 31, Siloam Springs, Kan., was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Billie R. Chavez, 42, Carthage, was fined $206 for failure to provide identification.
• Derek G. Lawrence, 55, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Isaiah J. Cadena, 29, Webb City, was fined $756 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and disturbing the peace.
• Ophelia P. Renick, 64, Carl Junction, was fined $300 for disturbing the peace.
• Russel L. Revel, 31, Joplin, was fined $281 for failure to provide identification.
• Madison L. Revel, 26, Joplin, was fined $281 for failure to provide identification.
• Audrey R. Efird, 42, Saginaw, was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.
• Truman J. Olivarez, 21, Joplin, was fined $500 for improper lighting equipment and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Candice D. Slimp, 37, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Mark L. Russell, 64, Joplin, was fined $481 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Rolon A. McAdams, 43, Joplin, was fined $475 for disturbing the peace and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Elizabeth A. Armstrong, 43, Duquesne, was fined $381 for trespassing.
• Taylor A. Chapman, 29, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jennifer Y. May, 47, Joplin, was fined $391 for driving without a license, failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jared M. Forker, 27, Webb City, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• James N. Billings, 72, Joplin, was fined $381 for assaults and trespassing.
• Jake M. Stanley, 18, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Mixtli Y. Martinez, 18, Carthage, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Amanda J. Gainuss, 31, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sherry A. Granger, 49, Neosho, was fined $1,106 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and driving while intoxicated.
• Ronnie L. Mullins, 67, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Grant J. Keenan, 57, Joplin, was fined $150 for trespassing.
• Derrick J. Thompson, 31, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Derek G. Lawrence, 55, Joplin, was fined $100 for domestic assault.
• Jenae R. Warren, 32, Joplin, was fined $356 for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Jonathon D. Hamm, 28, Joplin, was fined $1,968 for disturbing the peace, failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Shadow A. Dickerson, 31, Joplin, was fined $1,373 for failure to provide identification, disturbing the peace and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jon M. Meyer, 39, Joplin, was fined $491 for failure to provide identification and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Bailey T. Gardner, 23, Paola, Kan., was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and careless driving.
• Mariana Rodriguez, 29, Springfield, was fined $1,562 for failure to provide identification, driving while intoxicated and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Becky L. Hamm, 66, Joplin, was fined $481 for resisting an officer and resisting lawful detention.
• Roxie A. King, 57, Joplin, was fined $826 for driving while intoxicated.
• Christina M. Curtis, 34, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Patsy S. Bingman, 86, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Boyd L.A. Damet, 37, Joplin, was fined $712 for failure to provide identification.
• Nobbie Eddens, 38, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Steffan E. Hughes, 26, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Erich S. Shaner, 51, Joplin, was fined $862 for disturbing the peace and resisting an officer.
• Janet K. Wright, 61, Joplin, was fined $676 for driving while intoxicated.
• Joseph P. Johnson, 58, Joplin, was fined $606 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Mario E. Coquij, 46, Carthage, was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tony Sosa, 20, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Alexis B. Leonhart, 25, Nixa, was fined $181 for speeding.
• Molly E. Morgan, 32, Poplar Bluff, was fined $206 for failure to stop.
• Christopher G. Colosimo, 57, Minneapolis, Kan., was fined $206 for failure to yield.
• Marissa D. Vandiver, 23, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Teresa A. Crisp, 41, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Blake E. Johnston, 26, Joplin, was fined $291 for failure to display license plates.
