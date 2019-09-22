Joplin Municipal Court
• Nory A. Phillip, 24, Joplin, was fined $189 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Allen D. Peterson, 26, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Whitney D. Hixon, 22, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Cheryl L. Miller, 56, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Brock J. King, 28, Joplin, was fined $662 for larceny, driving with a suspended or revoked license and resisting lawful detention.
• Kevin C. Kneff, 32, Joplin, was fined $131 for riding bicycles on roadway.
• Stacy L. Hines, 48, Carl Junction, was fined $192 for driving without license plates.
• Kiel T. Lemieux, 22, Duquesne, was fined $252 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Spanky S. Williams, 38, Joplin, was fined $156 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ashley J. Hughes, 28, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to display license plates.
• Sara I. Yeahquo, 36, Vinita, Okla., was fined $226 for failure to yield.
• Charles T. Davidson III, 40, Joplin, was fined $331 for vandalism.
• John A. Shutters, 38, Joplin, was fined $281 for vandalism.
• Johnathan D. Eaton, 23, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to stop.
• Amanda R. Huffman, 31, Joplin, was fined $549 for following too closely, resisting lawful detention and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Johnny L. Poe Jr., 33, Joplin, was fined $537 for unlawful use of dangerous building or structure, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• William S. Ashley Jr., 29, Joplin, was fined $181 for domestic assault.
• Brittany L. Marroquin-Perez, 27, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Francis M. Lynch, 51, Joplin, was fined $381 for trespassing and domestic assault.
• Melissa L. Clark-Slimp, 34, Joplin, was fined $175 for excessive noise.
• Scott A. Farmer, 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for unlawful use of weapons.
• Grant J. Keenan, 56, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Timothy M. Henry, 31, Joplin, was fined $551 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Angela K. Baysinger, 44, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Todd A. Tash, 24, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Shannon M. Snyder, 19, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Hunter B. Walling, 19, Joplin, was fined $412 for possession of marijuana and possession of alcoholic beverages by a minor.
• Nickolous R. Grimes, 22, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Dalton M. Savage, 23, Joplin, was fined $554 for failure to display license plates, failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without license plates.
• Elijah J Ward, 22, Joplin, was fined $526 for leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely.
• Dawn M. Bicknell, 47, Joplin, was fined $342 for driving without a license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Brittany N. Rawlins, 27, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Natalie N. Goodhue, 19, Joplin, was fined $156 for excessive noise.
• Joshua D. Almanza, 35, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $275 for careless driving.
• Sergio Gomez, 28, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Kira D. Rogers, 18, Mound Valley, Kan., was fined $252 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Lacey K. Daniel, 28, Joplin, was fined $302 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Cody L. Johnson, 26, Broken Arrow, Okla., was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Johnathan C. Ross, 46, Neosho, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• McKenzie J. Burns, 19, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to yield.
• Hayley R. McVay, 22, Springfield, was fined $121 for driving without license plates.
• Curtis T. Green, 60, Joplin, was fined $131 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Wyatt A. Asher, 20, Boss, Mo., was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Candelaria C. Hernandez, 41, Carthage, was fined $362 for failure to provide identification.
• Nathan J. Atwood, 37, Joplin, was fined $181 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Hailey M. Crane, 17, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Brandy M. Bates, 39, Seneca, was fined $431 for resisting an officer and trespassing and larceny.
• Juan A. Renteria, 37, Joplin, was fined $131 for failure to provide identification.
• Cathy J. Burdick, 43, Joplin, was fined $331 for larceny.
• Joshewa L. Deaton, 45, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Carlton L. Wake, 41, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• James A. Woods, 42, Caney, Kan., was fined $875 for careless driving and failure to provide identification.
• Miranda M. Murphy, 23, Joplin, was fined $328 for disturbing the peace.
• Robert W. Kloeppel, 40, St. Louis, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.
• Zachary D. Westmoreland, 17, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Charles J. Iseli, 22, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Blake M. Wittenmyer, 31, Galena, Kan., was fined $593 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Branden B. Clark, 44, Joplin, was fined $406 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Parker T. Smith, 18, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Amber L. Gilpin, 45, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Hutchinson H. Baker, 65, Galena, Kan., was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Cody R. Redden, 32, Neosho, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Eugene W. Louden, 63, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Douglas G. Thornburg, 39, Webb City, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• William C. Scearce Jr., 53, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Brandon L. Baker, 37, Sarcoxie, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.
• Francisco M. Gonzalez, 27, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Rachel E. Sheets, 23, Golden City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tyree A. Selsor, 22, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ashley E. Jarrett, 34, Joplin, was fined $556 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Kimberly A. Cole, 54, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Patrick E. Rosenow, 22, Carl Junction, was fined $525 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and disturbing the peace.
• Alisha A. Jones, 44, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Dakota J. Hole, 21, Webb City, was fined $356 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jennifer L. Newman, 38, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Alexus N. Thompson, 22, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Ruben F. Gamez, 51, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.
• William J. Hall, 55, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Brandy K. Ritchie, 39, Avilla, was fined $181 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Brandon D. Wiseman, 41, Joplin, was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Nicholas A. Peacock, 28, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Athena M. Fewins, 39, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Matthew R. Branam, 21, Valley Falls, Kan., was fined $306 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Melissa D. Harralson, 44, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Garrett J. Gregory, 25, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kyle W. Kuehn, 29, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Donovan G. Stone, 24, Webb City, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Andrae L. Smith, 21, Carthage, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jacqulyn N. Rogers, 27, Neosho, was fined $331 for larceny.
• Shelly S. Webb, 44, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Patrick D. Roush, 31, Seneca, was fined $181 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Joe D. Walker, 44, Joplin, was fined $400 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joshua M. Maresh, 41, Joplin, was fined $550 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Miley A. Bush, 32, Goodwin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Angie D. Johnson, 28, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Jose J. Lopez, 25, Carl Junction, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Walter P. Pritchard, 63, Seneca, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Peter J. Jordan, 42, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Brittany B. Newman, 29, Joplin, was fined $706 for leaving the scene of an accident and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Mandi M. Gilstrap, 36, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Shahed A. Faruk, 35, Webb City, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Taylor R. Smith, 19, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kate P. Lopez-Mazariegos, 22, Reeds, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Dazamin R. Cunningham, 19, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Autumn P. Zimmerman, 34, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• William P. Bausinger, 21, Ellisville, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Valerie M. Eckhard, 49, Neosho, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Derek S. Smith, 24, Duquesne, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sharon G. Wilson, 81, Joplin, was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Debbie S. Smith, 50, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Brandy M. Stewart, 34, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Braeden R. Sanders, 18, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Warren E. Brown, 59, Lee's Summit, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Allison M. Smith, 32, Webb City, was fined $178 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• D'Angelo D. Poole, 22, Carthage, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Bobby J. Brigance, 36, Valley Park, was fined $147 for speeding.
