Joplin Municipal Court
• Mark Rumetsch, 54, Joplin, was fined $262 for potentially dangerous dogs or other animals.
• Alyssa M. Gary, 27, Webb City, was fined $412 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael P. Wilson, 36, West Plains, was fined $406 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jessica A. Ashe, 39, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $231 for larceny.
• Nicholas A. Barrett, 25, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Wyatt R. Jones, 23, Neosho, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Morris H. Bowen, 51, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Giovanni Bredice, 49, Monett, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joseph E. Careaga, 50, Springfield, was fined $131 for violation of park rules and regulations.
• Kyleigh R. King, 17, Galena, Kan., was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Stephen L. Hubbard, 36, Neosho, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Avory R. Snow, 19, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to stop.
• Jerry L. Blake, 62, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Donnie L. Mathis, 34, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Megan L. Hartje, 23, Joplin, was fined $106 for driving without a license.
• Shannon L. Gotti, 47, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Eleanora K. Phillip, 46, Neosho, was fined $381 for driving without a license and failure to yield.
• Michael L. Moss, 39, Duenweg, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Gabriel A. West, 45, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jeffrey D. Hance, 50, Webb City, was fined $306 for larceny.
• Cody C. Spillman, 48, Neosho, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Daniel Martinez, 25, Commerce, Okla., was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Logan R. McCormick, 19, Joplin, was fined $406 for possession of alcoholic beverages by a minor and resisting an officer.
• Clifford M. Metcalf, 35, Joplin, was fined $381 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Chad J. Ellis, 25, Joplin, was fined $331 for resisting an officer, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kenneth W. Jones, 26, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Qyza R. Clark, 18, Joplin, was fined $412 for disturbing the peace.
• Robert P. Webb, 20, Anderson, was fined $231 for careless driving.
• Michael A. Jackson, 24, Goodman, was fined $856 for failure to display license plates, driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Clifford A. Howard, 29, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Jerry L. McKinzie Jr., 41, Joplin, was fined $100 for trespassing.
• Amanda D. Long, 29, Webb City, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jerry L. McKinzie Jr., 41, Joplin, was fined $131 for trespassing.
• Anthony J. Torrence, 28, Joplin, was fined $350 for possession of drug paraphernalia and vandalism.
• Rusty W. Rowden, 43, Joplin, was fined $231 for domestic assault.
• Kari L. Gray, 42, Neosho, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Thomas J. Duley, 41, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $381 for possession of marijuana, trespassing and resisting an officer.
• David L. Slone, 41, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Matthew B. Roach, 19, Joplin, was fined $281 for assaults.
• Pam R. Tennant, 48, Joplin, was fined $331 for larceny.
• Steven G. Prall, 29, Joplin, was fined $581 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amanda J. Bass, 39, Carthage, was fined $431 for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and careless driving.
• Daniel W. Epperson, 35, Stella, was fined $917 for failure to yield and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Willa J. Scritchfield, 90, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to obey traffic control signals.
• Dustin M. Schroyer, 39, Quapaw, Okla., was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Dennis J. Kleckner, 43, Neosho, was fined $306 for following too closely.
• Connie M. Wilkinson, 55, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Mathew Schleuning, 26, Neosho, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Cody W. Cherry, 26, Purdy, was fined $381 for larceny.
• Jeremy J. Angel, 26, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Abimael R. Pedraza, 26, Joplin, was fined $406 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
