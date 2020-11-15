Joplin Municipal Court
• Cheyenne N. Belden, 31, Joplin, was fined $1,031 for larceny.
• Benjamin E. Bartlett, 20, Joplin, was fined $473 for speeding, failure to provide financial responsibility and possession of alcoholic beverages by a minor.
• Tebrie N. Henderson, 18, Joplin, was fined $487 for resisting an officer, possession of marijuana and possession of alcoholic beverages by a minor.
• Justine E. Manning, 28, Carl Junction, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Jennifer L. Obrey, 50, Springfield, was fined $206 for failure to yield.
• Dawn M. Wolford, 41, Joplin, was fined $431 for trespassing and larceny.
• Brayden C. Stewart, 17, Riverton, Kan., was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Kaden Gilpin, 19, Joplin, was fined $181 for vandalism.
• Iragi Muniali, 41, Houston, Texas, was fined $281 for speeding.
• Desiree Coates, 37, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Noah B. Adcock, 18, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• David E. Moore, 39, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Kimberly J. Fry, 60, Joplin, was fined $891 for failure to provide financial responsibility and careless driving.
• Jeremiah L. Zimmerman, 17, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving without a license.
• Shelly R. Yeager, 47, Carterville, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Kameron D. McCain, 18, Joplin, was fined $256 for speeding.
• Justice M. Plackard, 17, Sheridan, Ark., was fined $281 for speeding.
• Christian A. Garrison, 19, Reeds, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Emmanuel J. Graves, 71, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Russell D. Smith, 22, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to obey traffic control signals.
• Stephen D. Wade, 63, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Samantha K. Scantlin, 22, Shelbina, was fined $289 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and speeding.
• Jacob D. Fetter, 24, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Jordan A. Fuimaono, 22, Wyandotte, Okla., was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Terrence W. Brown, 26, Joplin, was fined $631 for resisting an officer, assaults and larceny.
• Katie S. Knotts, 36, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Konnor R. Davenport, 16, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Mason W. Kleinsorge, 23, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Hope M. Maynard, 28, Joplin, was fined $431 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Sarah I. Payne, 34, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Garry D. Kiecker II, 36, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Andrew B. Anderson, 40, Aurora, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Jalen M. Chandler, 23, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Michale D. Bullis, 33, Webb City, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Shaela M. Smith, 29, Diamond, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kaci C. Short, 22, Joplin, was fined $181 for speeding.
• Sarah J. Hunter, 41, Carthage, was fined $142 for failure to yield.
• Devin L. D. Thomas, 25, Mannford, Okla., was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Patrick E. Wagner, 59, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Benjamin J. Covington, 18, Joplin, was fined $256 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Krystina E. Hole, 22, Joplin, was fined $281 for speeding and driving without license plates.
• Michael P. Russo, 29, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Kristopher D. Dishman, 48, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Clay A. Bottomley, 21, Joplin, was fined $181 for speeding.
• Tiffany S. Sullivan, 22, Farmington, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Benjamin J. Covington, 18, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jacob E. Blansett Jr., 20, Joplin, was fined $816 for speeding, driving without a license and driving without license plates.
• Patrick H. Mahurien, 52, Joplin, was fined $267 for driving without a license and driving without license plates.
• Unity K. Chapman, 24, Joplin, was fined $106 for failure to display license plates.
• Gage A. Belcher, 27, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to obey traffic signals.
• Dagan J. Barker, 21, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Joshua D. Schell, 30, Joplin, was fined $181 for assaults.
• Morson Samuel, 31, Neosho, was fined $256 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jalen M. Chandler, 23, Joplin, was fined $200 for resisting an officer.
• Joshua D. Schell, 30, Joplin, was fined $100 for trespassing.
• Kevin D. Smith, 54, Reeds, was fined $341 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Douglas G. Bell, 48, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kimberly A. Gasparrni, 51, Rogersville, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Edgar G. Guevara, 25, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
