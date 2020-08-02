Joplin Municipal Court
• Elijah M. Wright, 66, Joplin, was fined $242 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jeffery L. Pryor, 55, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without a license.
• Jessica L. Wood, 22, Joplin, was fined $257 for speeding and driving without license plates.
• Robert E. Fair, 33, Springdale, Ark., was fined $256 for vandalism.
• Andrew J.W. Fix, 24, Parsons, Kan., was fined $281 for failure to stop.
• Bryant Beehler, 19, Asbury, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Wanda E. Evans, 72, Chetopa, Kan., was fined $206 for failure to obey traffic control signals.
• Johnny R. Mitchell, 63, Diamond, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Sheridan D. Ruch, 23, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Michael W. Marchbanks, 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for domestic assault.
• Man V. Phan, 24, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Alexander M. Johnson, 25, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Preston J. Wolfe, 37, Joplin, was fined $541 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Michael P. Dorris, 42, Miami, Okla., was fined $637 for larceny.
• Patrick Foreman, 53, Joplin, was fined $331 for resisting lawful detention and misuse of the emergency telephone system.
• Adam L. Stamps, 41, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cody D. Romines, 29, Oronogo, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Richard G. Owens, 41, Joplin, was fined $331 for larceny.
• Stephen A. Grindle, 37, Joplin, was fined $256 for speeding.
• Jordan N. Perryman, 29, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Javelin L. Long, 34, Galena, Kan., was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Jerry T. Kyne, 46, Carterville, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Karynne M. Amberson, 38, Liberal, was fined $155 for driving without a license.
• Steven Martinez, 34, Webb City, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Patricia S. Hoover, 64, Webb City, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Sylvia L. Cutbirth, 21, Joplin, was fined $106 for dangerous dogs or other animals.
• Tyrone D. Ridge, 44, Joplin, was fined $362 for driving without a license.
• Gregorio A. Ybarra, 21, Joplin, was fined $406 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Becky J. Bolton, 50, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Boyd W. Marcum, 37, Joplin, was fined $681 for failure to provide identification, larceny, and trespassing.
• Shaun E. Bishop, 41, Joplin, was fined $381 for larceny and trespassing.
• Weston S. Harrison, 16, Duquesne, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Adriana D. Anspach, 29, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Sheri L. McGee, 57, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• William C. Clarke Jr., 38, Joplin, was fined $181 for vandalism.
• Derek A. Bills, 33, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Morgan L. Wilkins, 26, Parsons, Kan., was fined $228 for larceny.
• Michael C. Tosh, 32, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Matthew R. Baker, 20, Parsons, Kan., was fined $824 for larceny.
• Lisa R. Atkins, 55, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Phillip N. Packwood, 39, Nixa, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Desirae M. Anaya, 24, Seneca, was fined $462 for disturbing the peace.
• Brett M. Stevens, 24, Pryor, Okla., was fined $1,181 for vandalism and disturbing the peace.
• Melissa R. Alley, 40, Carl Junction, was fined $481 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Deaires T. Tate, 27, Joplin, was fined $456 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sally J. Lebehn, 34, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Larry W. Duggar, 30, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Clay M. Ludy, 26, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Travis K. Beck, 34, Joplin, was fined $731 for vandalism.
• Colby D. Etcheson-Gordon, 21, Webb City, was fined $275 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joseph D. Martinez, 23, Webb City, was fined $367 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and driving without license plates.
• Percilla A Warner, 28, Joplin, was fined $431 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Joshua A. Como, 30, Raytown, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Devon J. Maschger, 23, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Destiney J. Simler, 27, Sarcoxie, was fined $500 for failure to provide identification.
• Herson Sumapang, 62, Quapaw, Okla., was fined $225 for speeding.
• Zachariah J. Garner, 32, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Antonio V. Weldon, 36, Webb City, was fined $131 for resisting an officer.
• Lola D. Walkinshaw, 65, Leawood, was fined $181 for following too closely.
• Michael S. Walton, 28, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Samantha N. Miller, 28, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Diana M. Hansen, 57, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Billy G. Rowe, 63, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Shaysta C. Rodriguez, 30, Joplin, was fined $234 for disturbing the peace.
• Carly S. Sparks, 17, Joplin, was fined $256 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.