Joplin Municipal Court
• Amanda R. McCallister, 32, Neosho, was fined $1,026 for following too closely, failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Ryan K. Snodgrass, 32, Joplin, was fined $225 for careless driving.
• Matthew A. Manos, 40, Joplin, was fined $184 for disturbing the peace.
• Jonathan W. Staleys, 34, Joplin, was fined $491 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kennedy R. Hodson, 19, Anderson, was fined $256 for failure to stop.
• Craig A. Imbeau, 42, Republic, was fined $252 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without license plates.
• Cynthia V. Boydston, 43, Goodman, was fined $416 for failure to stop and failure to display license plates.
• Georgia E. Fagundes-Jones, 21, Fairland, Okla., was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• Chelsey J. O'Dell, 28, La Russell, was fined $256 for failure to stop.
• Jared A. Burkhart, 20, Joplin, was fined $306 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Juan Zuniga, 47, Commerce, Okla., was fined $181 for driving without a license.
• Aaron M. Wynn, 25, Joplin, was fined $381 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Joe D. Pugh, 62, Lamar, was fined $256 for failure to stop.
• Jordan O. North, 25, Joplin, was fined $292 for failure to stop and driving without a license.
• Chelsea D. Thompson, 18, Neosho, was fined $256 for careless driving.
• David L. Slone, 41, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joshewa L. Deaton, 45, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David L. Slone, 41, Joplin, was fined $150 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Ryan D. Ewing, 27, St. Louis, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lawrence M. Henderson, 22, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alexis R. Montanez, 22, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Heather R. Perrin, 47, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Laura S. Hollingshead, 46, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kathleen M. Thornburg, 45, Joplin, was fined $106 for failure to provide identification.
• Riley L. Schmidt, 22, Carthage, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Craig L. Kersey, 59, Jasper, was fined $100 for failure to display license plates.
• Anthony M. Trujillo, 19, Joplin, was fined $806 for failure to stop.
• Cole J. Richmond, 17, Saginaw, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Christopher J. Engle, 17, Joplin, was fined $150 for driving without a license.
• Stanley H. Coe, 54, Goodman, was fined $256 for improper lane usage.
• Sierra L. Baker, 22, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Bradley J. Clark, 61, Joplin, was fined $150 for larceny.
• Joseph L. Bowers, 53, Joplin, was fined $131 for trespassing.
• Nicholas A. Peacock, 29, Joplin, was fined $131 for motorcycle license.
• Matthew A. Haynes, 29, Galena, Kan., was fined $331 for assaults and possession of marijuana.
• Bradley J. Clark, 61, Joplin, was fined $ 681 for larceny.
• Michael S. Haver, 39, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Mitchell J. York, 38, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Andrew Mills, 34, Neosho, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Nathan R. Pendergrass, 34, Joplin, was fined $531 for larceny.
• James D. Weber, 38, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Karleigh L. Perkins, 35, Webb City, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Richard A. Turpin, 31, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Jason P. Hunt, 40, Asbury, was fined $381 for larceny.
• Logan N. Rogers, 19, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Cary L. Goff, 22, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting lawful detention.
• Clayton D. Burke, 21, city unavailable, was fined $844 for failure to provide financial responsibility, driving without a license and failure to display license plates.
• Matthew J. Osborn, 22, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Dalton A. Dyer, 24, Jasper, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• David W. Harms Jr., 37, Joplin, was fined $431 for disturbing the peace and failure to provide identification.
• Matthew A. Morris, 28, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Phoenix A. Dickerson, 29, Joplin, was fined $1,153 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without license plates.
• Desiree S. Grimes, 18, Oronogo, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kayla L. Bennett, 30, Noel, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Bethsabe O'Reilly, 33, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Linda S. Swofford, 61, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to stop.
• Christiano K. Leonardi, 23, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to yield.
• Samuel E. Owings, 20, Webb City, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Tanner E. James, 18, Joplin, was fined $225 for speeding in a school zone.
• Gregory M. Piotrowski, 33, Galena, Kan., was fined $137 for speeding.
• Emma J. Jobes, 17, Joplin, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Abbie G. Dunnam, 18, Quapaw, Okla., was fined $142 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jamie L. Downen, 57, Rogers, Ark., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jonathon L. Cook, 34, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Christopher A. Willis, 23, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Peggy J. Foster, 55, El Dorado Springs, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joshua D. Platner, 42, Oronogo, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Hector P. Vasquez, 47, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Annalynne G. Hand, 26, Seneca, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Danell J. Loar, 49, city unavailable, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
