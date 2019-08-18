Joplin Municipal Court
• Ehren V. Bauersfeld, 49, Joplin, was fined $437 for larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Chelsea D. Fields-Millman, 27, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kari L. Gray, 41, Joplin, was fined $334 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Charles W. Jones, 48, Joplin, was fined $287 for possession of drug paraphernalia, and park rules and regulations.
• William S. Ashley Jr., 29, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Steven R. Martin, 35, Joplin, was fined $231 for pedestrian walking along roadways and public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Daniel S. Morris, 51, Joplin, was fined $362 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Heather R. Walker, 41, Joplin, was fined $156 for trespassing.
• Brittney M. Clark, 18, Joplin, was fined $242 for resisting an officer and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Timmy L. Wells, 52, Springfield, was fined $181 for possession of marijuana.
• Kirstie D. Sprester, 29, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Johnathon D. Glenn, 17, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Steven R. Martin, 35, Joplin, was fined $156 for trespassing.
• Corinne K. Cole, 49, Joplin, was fined $306 for possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.
• Steven R. Duncan, 33, Joplin, was fined $356 or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Dacian C.T. Brown, 26, Joplin, was fined $306 for larceny.
• Samantha M. McCrary, 25, Oronogo, was fined $200 for resisting an officer.
• Michael P. Donovan, 55, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kal M. Johnson, 46, Joplin, was fined $206 for trespassing.
• Marion Dry, 47, Pryor, Okla., was fined $306 for resisting an officer and trespassing.
• Prentiece Hackett, 54, Joplin, was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Rusty W. Rowden, 43, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Christopher S. Smith, 27, Duenweg, was fined $156 for resisting an officer.
• Heather M. Finley, 33, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Heather M. Cooper, 28, Joplin, was fined $551 for failure to provide financial responsibility, failure to stop and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Cornelius Q. Chatman, 35, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $441 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Kyler M. Finley, 24, Neosho, was fined $441 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Dakota L. Wald, 25, Joplin, was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.
• John W. Potter, 31, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Craig S. Boesing, 49, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Rodney M. Wilson, 52, Joplin, was fined $511 for failure to stop, driving without a license, and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Hannah L. Pierce, 18, Webb City, was fined $106 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Taylor R. Dickerson, 26, Carthage, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Johnathan M. Koziol, 21, Carthage, was fined $226 for careless driving.
• Christopher W. Lisle, 43, Joplin, was fined $391 for failure to stop and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Jerri L. Hitchcock, 34, Joplin, was fined $156 for failure to display license plates.
• Merion L. Kimmons, 58, Joplin, was fined $131 for pedestrians failure to yield.
• Manuel Garcia, 28, Joplin, was fined $676 for failure to yield, failure to provide financial responsibility, speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Kevin L. Hageness, 35, Carthage, was fined $276 for following too closely.
• Ronald S. Davis III, 29, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Lydia R. Habecker, 22, Stark City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Heidi D. Hart, 42, Springfield, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Marilyn S. Ruddick, 65, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to yield.
• Tori W. Yoakum, 27, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jerri L. Testerman, 27, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Debora K. Sims, 55, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Delores A. Michael, 78, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to stop.
• Randy A. Morgan, 21, Neosho, was fined $242 for improper windshields and windows, and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Britney L. Etter, 18, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Connor G. Manley, 18, Carthage, was fined $276 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Taylor A. Peters, 22, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Joseph A. Roberts, 31, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Dwayne V. Kunce, 50, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kristi L. James, 32, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Jacob R. Davis, 19, Joplin, was fined $181 for harassment.
• David L. Barber Jr., 25, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Selvin Perez Tevala, 24, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Brian D. Strickland, 59, Carthage, was fined $281 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Mechelle L. DeLeon, 47, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Donald A. Hollingshead Jr., 45, Webb City, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Judy K. Jordan, 49, Joplin, was fined $600 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Travis M. Kain, 35, Joplin, was fined $181 for failure to yield.
• Jacobb O. Lake, 35, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.
• Shemaiah, 35, Joplin, was fined $531 for disturbing the peace.
• Erik C. Bruton, 23, Loma Linda, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Matthew W. Griffin, 29, Joplin, was fined $252 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to stop.
• Ariel R. Lajaunie, 26, Joplin, was fined $306 for trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lezlye-Mae V. Hendricks, 23, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Christopher S. Smith, 27, Duenweg, was fined $881 for larceny, vandalism, resisting an officer, resisting lawful detention and trespassing.
• Angela C. Meeks, 42, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
