Joplin Municipal Court

• Ehren V. Bauersfeld, 49, Joplin, was fined $437 for larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Chelsea D. Fields-Millman, 27, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kari L. Gray, 41, Joplin, was fined $334 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Charles W. Jones, 48, Joplin, was fined $287 for possession of drug paraphernalia, and park rules and regulations.

• William S. Ashley Jr., 29, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.

• Steven R. Martin, 35, Joplin, was fined $231 for pedestrian walking along roadways and public consumption of alcoholic beverages.

• Daniel S. Morris, 51, Joplin, was fined $362 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Heather R. Walker, 41, Joplin, was fined $156 for trespassing.

• Brittney M. Clark, 18, Joplin, was fined $242 for resisting an officer and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Timmy L. Wells, 52, Springfield, was fined $181 for possession of marijuana.

• Kirstie D. Sprester, 29, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Johnathon D. Glenn, 17, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.

• Steven R. Martin, 35, Joplin, was fined $156 for trespassing.

• Corinne K. Cole, 49, Joplin, was fined $306 for possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

• Steven R. Duncan, 33, Joplin, was fined $356 or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

• Dacian C.T. Brown, 26, Joplin, was fined $306 for larceny.

• Samantha M. McCrary, 25, Oronogo, was fined $200 for resisting an officer.

• Michael P. Donovan, 55, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kal M. Johnson, 46, Joplin, was fined $206 for trespassing.

• Marion Dry, 47, Pryor, Okla., was fined $306 for resisting an officer and trespassing.

• Prentiece Hackett, 54, Joplin, was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.

• Rusty W. Rowden, 43, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.

• Christopher S. Smith, 27, Duenweg, was fined $156 for resisting an officer.

• Heather M. Finley, 33, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Heather M. Cooper, 28, Joplin, was fined $551 for failure to provide financial responsibility, failure to stop and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Cornelius Q. Chatman, 35, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $441 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Kyler M. Finley, 24, Neosho, was fined $441 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Dakota L. Wald, 25, Joplin, was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.

• John W. Potter, 31, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Craig S. Boesing, 49, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Rodney M. Wilson, 52, Joplin, was fined $511 for failure to stop, driving without a license, and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Hannah L. Pierce, 18, Webb City, was fined $106 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Taylor R. Dickerson, 26, Carthage, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Johnathan M. Koziol, 21, Carthage, was fined $226 for careless driving.

• Christopher W. Lisle, 43, Joplin, was fined $391 for failure to stop and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Jerri L. Hitchcock, 34, Joplin, was fined $156 for failure to display license plates.

• Merion L. Kimmons, 58, Joplin, was fined $131 for pedestrians failure to yield.

• Manuel Garcia, 28, Joplin, was fined $676 for failure to yield, failure to provide financial responsibility, speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Kevin L. Hageness, 35, Carthage, was fined $276 for following too closely.

• Ronald S. Davis III, 29, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Lydia R. Habecker, 22, Stark City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Heidi D. Hart, 42, Springfield, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Marilyn S. Ruddick, 65, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to yield.

• Tori W. Yoakum, 27, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Jerri L. Testerman, 27, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Debora K. Sims, 55, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $226 for following too closely.

• Delores A. Michael, 78, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to stop.

• Randy A. Morgan, 21, Neosho, was fined $242 for improper windshields and windows, and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Britney L. Etter, 18, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Connor G. Manley, 18, Carthage, was fined $276 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Taylor A. Peters, 22, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Joseph A. Roberts, 31, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.

• Dwayne V. Kunce, 50, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Kristi L. James, 32, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.

• Jacob R. Davis, 19, Joplin, was fined $181 for harassment.

• David L. Barber Jr., 25, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Selvin Perez Tevala, 24, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Brian D. Strickland, 59, Carthage, was fined $281 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Mechelle L. DeLeon, 47, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• Donald A. Hollingshead Jr., 45, Webb City, was fined $281 for larceny.

• Judy K. Jordan, 49, Joplin, was fined $600 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Travis M. Kain, 35, Joplin, was fined $181 for failure to yield.

• Jacobb O. Lake, 35, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.

• Shemaiah, 35, Joplin, was fined $531 for disturbing the peace.

• Erik C. Bruton, 23, Loma Linda, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Matthew W. Griffin, 29, Joplin, was fined $252 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to stop.

• Ariel R. Lajaunie, 26, Joplin, was fined $306 for trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Lezlye-Mae V. Hendricks, 23, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.

• Christopher S. Smith, 27, Duenweg, was fined $881 for larceny, vandalism, resisting an officer, resisting lawful detention and trespassing.

• Angela C. Meeks, 42, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.

