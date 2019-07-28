Joplin Municipal Court
• Aaron L. Aldridge, 35, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Tara Kimmons, 27, Joplin, was fined $106 for failure to yield.
• Clarence L. Ackerson II, 50, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• William E. McKinzie Jr., 47, Carl Junction, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Erica M. Bright, 33, Sierra Vista, Ariz., was fined $281 for speeding.
• Kylee Tipton, 24, Joplin, was fined $181 for excessive noise.
• Silas P. Namelo, 59, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $252 for failure to stop and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Mindi D. Hitt, 40, Joplin, was fined $197 for speeding.
• Jeremy D. Malone, 33, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Cheyenne N. Nicholson, 20, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to yield.
• Alan R. Smith, 48, Neosho, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Lauren M. Moore, 23, Neosho, was fined $226 for failure to yield.
• Joseph R. Whitlock, 35, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Demetrius A. Braxton, 46, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Kevin Bailey, 47, Joplin, was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Christopher J. Galbreath, 45, Joplin, was fined $156 for loitering on closed parking lots.
• James W. Clark, 62, Joplin, was fined $281 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Nathan A. Sauer, 36, Joplin, was fined $106 for trespassing.
• Leeanne N. Doyle, 28, Joplin, was fined $156 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Juanita K. Lane, 39, Galena, Kan., was fined $331 for resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Butch D. Murray, 46, Joplin, was fined $231 for receiving stolen property.
• Gerhard F.V. Honkimp, 23, Raytown, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Datson S. Thomas, 27, Joplin, was fined $256 for larceny.
• Brad J. Henderson, 37, Neosho, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Gail C. Wheatley, 40, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Ryan J. Tucker, 31, Carl Junction, was fined $231 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Monica S. Cuske, 39, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to yield.
• Jenica N. Gregory, 36, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Megan C. Gilfillan, 30, Joplin, was fined $156 for resisting an officer.
• Christopher C. Cote, 36, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Geoffrie R. Allen, 23, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Bobbi West, 37, Joplin, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Amber M. Marston, 34, Joplin, was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.
• Kaci C. Short, 21, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Bobby L. George, 20, Joplin, was fined $252 for driving without license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Stacy N. Cox, 34, Oronogo, was fined $597 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to provide financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cody J. McDonald, 21, Rogers, Ark., was fined $886 for failure to stop and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Joseph W. McNally, 35, Joplin, was fined $252 for driving without license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Heather M. Ward, 29, Joplin, was fined $306 for potentially dangerous dogs or other animals.
• Melissa D. England, 31, Joplin, was fined $131 for riding on roadway.
• Thomas J. Cook, 23, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shelly L. Williams, 48, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Scotty L. Smith, 36, Galena, Kan., was fined $281 for larceny.
• Tabitha R. Wilson, 35, Frontenac, Kan., was fined $281 for larceny.
• Lydia M. Wolfe, 22, Joplin, was fined $226 for following to closely.
• Everett J. Victery, 43, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Trisha C. Stewart, 30, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Blake A. Chapman, 16, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Aaron J. Farmer, 25, Neosho, was fined $356 for driving without a license and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Doleta D. Collins, 39, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to display license plates.
• Aaron M. Moran, 20, Carl Junction, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Doleta D. Collins, 39, Joplin, was fined $252 for failure to display license plates and failure to use signals.
• Sarah L. Wilson, 46, Joplin, was fined $531 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Caleb L. Hinz, 25, Neosho, was fined $100 for careless driving.
• Christian D. Anderson, 44, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Theodore G. Lane III, 18, Galena, Kan., was fined $100 for resisting an officer.
• Cory L. Wright, 30, Carthage, was fined $200 for vandalism.
• Bree A. Oharo, 36, Joplin, was fined $444 for improper lane usage, driving without license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Bridget S. Dees, 38, Webb City, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Issac G. Downum, 24, Anderson, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Misty D. Kelso, 31, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Amber D. Jones, 32, Joplin, was fined $331 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• John H. Mertens, 61, Joplin, was fined $150 for resisting an officer.
• Shannon K. Forkner, 44, Joplin, was fined $150 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jack C. Watkins II, 36, Joplin, was fined $166 for larceny.
• Joelle H. Stansberry, 29, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Brittany R. Johnson, 20, city unavailable, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Tasha L. Hill, 34, Joplin, was fined $156 for resisting an officer.
• Albert Resendes Jr., 48, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Kaitlyn A. Ratliff, 26, Webb City, was fined $500 for disturbing the peace.
• Heather L. Flewellen, 34, Joplin, was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jessie M. Poindexter, 32, Joplin, was fined $712 for larceny and disturbing the peace.
• Martin C. Miller, 62, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Tyjuan J. Manuel, 25, Joplin, was fined $843 for disturbing the peace and failure to provide identification.
• Paul G. Haney, 22, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Alexander J. Dixon, 19, Neosho, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Armando A. Mendez, 27, Joplin, was fined $281 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Saralinn S. Taylor, 27, Joplin, was fined $331 for littering.
• Rex L. McNiel, 53, Joplin, was fined $302 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Bryon A. Hansen, 37, Joplin, was fined $337 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Alyssa M. Park, 27, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Paige M. Genier, 23, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ethan L. Terry, 20, Marshfield, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Hannah M. Dobbs, 31, Neosho, was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Mary A. Prisch, 67, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Michael A. Arevalos, 35, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kelsey M. Stirewalt, 32, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Robert C. Booker, 20, Joplin, was fined $348 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Phillip C. Swift, 23, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Rory J. Patterson, 21, Joplin, was fined $562 for failure to provide identification, disturbing the peace and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kevin D. Parker, 48, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sherrie K. Knight-Dilka, 58, Diamond, was fined $911 for driving while intoxicated, and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Autumn P. Zimmerman, 34, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Travis M. Renfro, 35, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Calab A. Dye, 30, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to use signals.
• Grant S. Jones, 18, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Rex M. Gebelin, 56, Lockwood, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.
• Wayne A. Brinley, 63, Springfield, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ryne C. Mascher, 17, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sara A. Roy, 31, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Terrie J. Dresh, 64, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Angel L. Howard, 26, Joplin, was fine d$226 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Amber D. Arnold, 19, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Eugene L. Flener, 55, city unavailable, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.
• Sean M. O'Dell, 23, Carthage, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Michael G. Opfer, 52, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Seth E. Carter, 18, Galena, Kan., was fined $793 for resisting lawful detention, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Richard A. Turpin, 31, Joplin, was fined $231 for park rules and regulations.
• Daniel Oliverio, 65, Carthage, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Edward I. Turner, 36, Duquesne, was fined $306 for disturbing the peace and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Francis M. Lynch, 51, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Abra D. McKinsey, 37, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jordan J. Hamilton, 25, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
