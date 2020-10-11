Joplin Municipal Court

• Courtney D. Ares, 26, city unavailable, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Zechariah A. Patton, 30, Joplin, was fined $256 for possession of marijuana.

• Josee E. Karguth, 28, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jimmy R. Fenimore, 30, Sarcoxie, was fined $331 for larceny.

• Jonathan D. Vincent, 23, Joplin, was fined $181 for vandalism.

• Darren S. Atkins, 39, West Plains, was fined $231 for failure to obey traffic control signals.

• Linda S. Fenton, 75, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.

• Jeremiah N. Sooter, 27, Joplin, was fined $102 for parking in prohibited places.

• Jacob A. Melgar, 24, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.

• Charles W. Coburn, 23, Carl Junction, was fined $281 for speeding.

• Mason C. Clark, 20, Joplin, was fined $206 for careless driving.

• Shenista A. Drinnon, 58, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Lynette K. Adkins, 64, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.

• Brad A. Granger, 43, Joplin, was fined $131 for wrong way on a one-way street.

• Kari M. Metcalf, 44, Seneca, was fined $231 for failure to obey traffic control signals.

• Ashley D. Stanley, 34, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Daniel T. Miller, 20, Joplin, was fined $255 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Tammy J. Poor, 48, Joplin, was fined $456 for violation of park rules and regulations, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Shandy L. Stinson, 34, Springfield, was fined $281 for larceny.

• Maddison L. Abshier-Perry, 19, Carthage, was fined $181 for possession of alcoholic beverages by a minor.

• Carla S. Destefano, 55, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving without a license.

• Brandi J. Nolen, 39, Webb City, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Melissa R. Denny, 39, Joplin, was fined $256 for speeding.

• Justin L. Stuckey, 38, Joplin, was fined $181 for tampering with vehicles.

• Cameron L. Pollard, 21, Jasper, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• Marissa R. Crane, 33, Carl Junction, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Randal T. Wilcox, 54, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to yield and failure to stop.

• Bradley D. Ross, 36, Joplin, was fined $111 for failure to display license plates.

• Bryan D. Garcia, 47, Neosho, was fined $131 for failure to display license plates.

• Patrick N. Gilstrap, 18, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to yield.

• Courtney E. Kellogg, 24, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.

• Keith W. Walker, 31, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving without a license.

• Ramin Zarrabi, 59, Webb City, was fined $231 for improper lane usage.

• Corbin C. Shultz, 18, Carl Junction, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Noah W. Workman, 23, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.

• James Washington, 28, Joplin, was fined $491 for improper lane usage and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Kimberly L. Tipton, 30, Joplin, was fined $323 for trespassing and failure to display license plates.

• William C. Thomas, 76, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.

• John A. Blackwell, 40, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.

• Alfred G. Harrell, 53, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.

• Brandon L. Schriner, 32, Joplin, was fined $381 for larceny and resisting an officer.

• Casey J. Bell, 30, Joplin, was fined $331 for trespassing.

• Daniel T. Craig III, 25, Pineville, was fined $531 for larceny and resisting lawful detention.

• Mary R. Porath, 78, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to yield.

• Mechell D. Proctor, 36, Webb City, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.

• Cheyanna D. Miller, 18, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Johnnah C. Brown, 57, Gillespie, Ill., was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Jamie Gray, 29, Springfield, was fined $506 for trespassing, impersonating officers and resisting an officer.

• Thomas V. Salas, 66, Bolivar, was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Steve E. Hosp, 31, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.

• Tristan L. Forkner, 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer

• Joey V. Purvis, 29, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.

• Tara M. Johnston, 44, Joplin, was fined $153 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• David W. Lothridge, 66, Joplin, was fined $500 for disturbing the peace.

• Leona Ware, 24, St. Louis, was fined $431 for disturbing the peace.

• Kirsten L. Eden, 23, Diamond, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Jennifer D. Peak, 24, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.

• Keri L. Bledsoe, 41, Duenweg, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Sirenitee S. Weston, 18, Joplin, was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.

• Devin M. Runion, 19, Joplin, was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Jonna D. Garren, 40, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Thomas E. Stewart, 58, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to use signals.

• Lamont M. Davis, 24, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Rebecca Rodrigues, 46, Joplin, was fined $231 for vandalism.

• James A. Webb, 55, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Joni L. Good, 51, Webb City, was fined $251 for speeding.

• Danielle A. Manning, 31, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.

• Melissa B. Cooper, 39, Galena, Kan., was fined $242 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.

• Darien K. Dial, 22, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $281 for failure to yield.

• Andrew R. Dobbs, 28, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Levi W. Ewen, 18, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $231 for speeding.

• Nicky T. McDowell, 19, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $207 for careless driving.

• Katelyn E. Buerge, 23, Carl Junction, was fined $231 for failure to stop.

• Shayla M. Bales, 25, Grove, Oklahoma, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Dustin U. Lawson, 40, Lamar, was fined $231 for following too closely.

• Christopher W. Endicott, 34, Asbury, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Jennifer D. Peak, 24, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• Robert J. Vaden, 45, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tags