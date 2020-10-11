Joplin Municipal Court
• Courtney D. Ares, 26, city unavailable, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Zechariah A. Patton, 30, Joplin, was fined $256 for possession of marijuana.
• Josee E. Karguth, 28, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jimmy R. Fenimore, 30, Sarcoxie, was fined $331 for larceny.
• Jonathan D. Vincent, 23, Joplin, was fined $181 for vandalism.
• Darren S. Atkins, 39, West Plains, was fined $231 for failure to obey traffic control signals.
• Linda S. Fenton, 75, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Jeremiah N. Sooter, 27, Joplin, was fined $102 for parking in prohibited places.
• Jacob A. Melgar, 24, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Charles W. Coburn, 23, Carl Junction, was fined $281 for speeding.
• Mason C. Clark, 20, Joplin, was fined $206 for careless driving.
• Shenista A. Drinnon, 58, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Lynette K. Adkins, 64, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Brad A. Granger, 43, Joplin, was fined $131 for wrong way on a one-way street.
• Kari M. Metcalf, 44, Seneca, was fined $231 for failure to obey traffic control signals.
• Ashley D. Stanley, 34, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Daniel T. Miller, 20, Joplin, was fined $255 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tammy J. Poor, 48, Joplin, was fined $456 for violation of park rules and regulations, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shandy L. Stinson, 34, Springfield, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Maddison L. Abshier-Perry, 19, Carthage, was fined $181 for possession of alcoholic beverages by a minor.
• Carla S. Destefano, 55, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving without a license.
• Brandi J. Nolen, 39, Webb City, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Melissa R. Denny, 39, Joplin, was fined $256 for speeding.
• Justin L. Stuckey, 38, Joplin, was fined $181 for tampering with vehicles.
• Cameron L. Pollard, 21, Jasper, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Marissa R. Crane, 33, Carl Junction, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Randal T. Wilcox, 54, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to yield and failure to stop.
• Bradley D. Ross, 36, Joplin, was fined $111 for failure to display license plates.
• Bryan D. Garcia, 47, Neosho, was fined $131 for failure to display license plates.
• Patrick N. Gilstrap, 18, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to yield.
• Courtney E. Kellogg, 24, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Keith W. Walker, 31, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving without a license.
• Ramin Zarrabi, 59, Webb City, was fined $231 for improper lane usage.
• Corbin C. Shultz, 18, Carl Junction, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Noah W. Workman, 23, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• James Washington, 28, Joplin, was fined $491 for improper lane usage and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Kimberly L. Tipton, 30, Joplin, was fined $323 for trespassing and failure to display license plates.
• William C. Thomas, 76, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• John A. Blackwell, 40, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Alfred G. Harrell, 53, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Brandon L. Schriner, 32, Joplin, was fined $381 for larceny and resisting an officer.
• Casey J. Bell, 30, Joplin, was fined $331 for trespassing.
• Daniel T. Craig III, 25, Pineville, was fined $531 for larceny and resisting lawful detention.
• Mary R. Porath, 78, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to yield.
• Mechell D. Proctor, 36, Webb City, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Cheyanna D. Miller, 18, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Johnnah C. Brown, 57, Gillespie, Ill., was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Jamie Gray, 29, Springfield, was fined $506 for trespassing, impersonating officers and resisting an officer.
• Thomas V. Salas, 66, Bolivar, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Steve E. Hosp, 31, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Tristan L. Forkner, 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer
• Joey V. Purvis, 29, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Tara M. Johnston, 44, Joplin, was fined $153 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• David W. Lothridge, 66, Joplin, was fined $500 for disturbing the peace.
• Leona Ware, 24, St. Louis, was fined $431 for disturbing the peace.
• Kirsten L. Eden, 23, Diamond, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jennifer D. Peak, 24, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Keri L. Bledsoe, 41, Duenweg, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sirenitee S. Weston, 18, Joplin, was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.
• Devin M. Runion, 19, Joplin, was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jonna D. Garren, 40, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Thomas E. Stewart, 58, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to use signals.
• Lamont M. Davis, 24, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Rebecca Rodrigues, 46, Joplin, was fined $231 for vandalism.
• James A. Webb, 55, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Joni L. Good, 51, Webb City, was fined $251 for speeding.
• Danielle A. Manning, 31, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Melissa B. Cooper, 39, Galena, Kan., was fined $242 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Darien K. Dial, 22, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $281 for failure to yield.
• Andrew R. Dobbs, 28, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Levi W. Ewen, 18, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $231 for speeding.
• Nicky T. McDowell, 19, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $207 for careless driving.
• Katelyn E. Buerge, 23, Carl Junction, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Shayla M. Bales, 25, Grove, Oklahoma, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Dustin U. Lawson, 40, Lamar, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Christopher W. Endicott, 34, Asbury, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jennifer D. Peak, 24, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Robert J. Vaden, 45, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
