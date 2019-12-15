Joplin Municipal Court
• Jadon D. Henderson, 19, Carroll, Iowa, was fined $207 for careless driving.
• Ashlee Henady, 23, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Craig C. Braun, 28, Joplin, was fined $281 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Shadow A. Dickerson, 29, Joplin, was fined $381 for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Steven C. Gordon, 54, Joplin, was fined $284 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Chloe L. Stith, 33, Joplin, was fined $341 for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop.
• Matthew L. McGinnis, 38, Joplin, was fined $6814 for careless driving, public consumption of alcoholic beverages and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Becky B. Stringer, 25, Carthage, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Austin C. Webb, 24, Joplin, was fined $510 for driving without a license, failure to provide financial responsibility and leaving the scene of an accident.
• David M. Watson, 26, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Barbara E. Nay, 52, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Erin K. Smart, 39, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Dustin W. Clifton, 28, Carterville, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Peyton D. Kinslow, 27, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Christopher G. Heslin, 27, Duquesne, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Natasha B. Brown, 34, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• James E. Moran, 52, Joplin, was fined $131 for windshield and windows.
• Naomi M. Groce, 30, Joplin, was fined $242 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without license plates.
• Gus W. Jansen, 51, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jessica M. Peters, 34, Joplin, was fined $206 for speeding in a school zone.
• Judith L. Esther, 37, Joplin, was fined $281 for leaving the scene of an accident.
• Carl J. Stewart, 64, Granby, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Larry J. Jack Jr., 37, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Tonie D. Cavener, 52, Joplin, was fined $281 for careless driving.
• Micky Wendolin, 24, Duquesne, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Holly A. Hirsch, 42, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Felisha A. Drake, 24, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Robert M. Laird, 85, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Tiffany Fleeton, age unavailable, Joplin, was fined $102 for prohibited parking.
• Jennifer L. Anderson, 35, Joplin, was fined $156 for trespassing.
• Steven E. Pearish II, 31, Joplin, was fined $128 for larceny.
• Angela M. Durall, 40, Joplin, was fined $437 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Sabrina T. Henderson, 31, Joplin, was fined $281 for following too closely.
• Dominic J. Downum, 27, Joplin, was fined $441 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Angela C. Beard, 20, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• James A. Wilson Jr., 40, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Eliser George, 46, Carthage, was fined $231 for speeding in a school zone.
• Shawna B. Reed, 38, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to stop.
• Lisa A. Obrien, 51, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Andrew C. Martin, 22, Neck City, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Tracy R. Evans, 38, Oronogo, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Joanne Henry, 34, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jeffrey Mills, 51, Arma, Kan., was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Ariel J. Netherton, 21, Columbus, Kan., was fined $281 for possession of marijuana.
• Cory N. Jourdan, 37, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Shandra Miller, 40, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Charles R. Brinkhoff, 84, Golden City, was fined $142 for failure to obey traffic control signals.
• Justin B. Applegate, 20, Nevada, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Francina M. Cox, 47, Joplin, was fined $381 for following too closely and failure to display license plates.
• Doleta D. Collins, 40, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• William C. Frazier, 63, Joplin, was fined $131 for failure to yield.
• Aaron L. King, 28, Joplin, was fined $206 for bonfires and outdoor rubbish fires.
• Elacia M. Collins-Engle, 37, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Valerie A. Adams, 55, Scammon, Kan., was fined $278 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Patrick E. Rosenow, 22, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kelsey M. Sifferman, 28, Neosho, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ariana N. Atwood, 18, Joplin, was fined $643 for larceny, failure to display license plates, failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.
• Jarrod S. Duggan, 43, Joplin, was fined $181 for assaults.
• Matthew L. McGinnis, 38, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Tayler D. Howard, 17, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Melissa R. Steppe, 25, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Aaron L. Roland, 27, Joplin, was fined $206 for resisting an officer.
• Alexander J. Bachert, 25, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Andrew M. Truster, 27, Eldon, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Don E. Brown Jr., 56, Joplin, was fined $206 for trespassing.
• Kyle E. White, 22, Joplin, was fined $406 for resisting an officer and failure to provide identification.
• Tiffany D. Walker, 34, Joplin, was fined $325 for resisting lawful detention.
• William D. Johnson III, 44, Joplin, was fined $1,143 for failure to provide identification.
• Cahlil A. Porter, 24, Joplin, was fined $362 for disturbing the peace and failure to provide identification.
• Nicholas A. Barrett, 24, Carthage, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew W. Cox, 35, Joplin, was fined $812 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Maribel Mireles, 21, Joplin, was fined $837 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Brandon M. Jones, 40, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Manuel Ifamilik, 35, Joplin, was fined $300 for failure to provide identification.
• Darry W. Taylor, 58, Joplin, was fined $150 for failure to provide identification.
• Marcus W. Taylor, 22, Joplin, was fined $525 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Benjamin D. Vernon, 42, Joplin, was fined $531 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Kenneth A. Edge, 48, Galena, Kan., was fined $637 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and disturbing the peace.
• Joselynn M. Tackett, 24, Joplin, was fined $181 for failure to provide identification.
• Brandon J. Carter, 27, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Carolyn S. Williams, 59, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Sage A. Jones, 19, Joplin, was fined $225 for failure to provide identification.
• Dakota V. Spillman, 27, Carl Junction, was fined $581 for disturbing the peace.
• Kevin L. Davis, 43, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to provide identification.
• Mark A. Johnson, 47, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Angel N. Martin, 41, Galena, Kan., was fined $491 for failure to provide identification and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Joseph M. Wright, 31, Joplin, was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jared M. Kuhns, 31, Joplin, was fined $431 for disturbing the peace.
• Brandon M. Jones, 40, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Scott L. McClintic, 42, city unavailable, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Corbin A. Caldwell, 44, Loma Linda, was fined $812 for assaults, domestic assault, resisting lawful detention and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Felycia M. Carey, 39, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Lacey D. Carneal, 29, Diamond, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Tucker C. Sossamon, 25, Webb City, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Brooke E. Williams, 25, Carthage, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Cecilia E. Davidson, 27, Webb City, was fined $606 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Travis A. Brazas, 30, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Matthew T. Bruton, 36, Carl Junction, was fined $501 for failure to provide financial responsibility, driving without license plates and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Brandon J. Carter, 27, Joplin, was fined $693 for trespassing.
• Gabriel C. Murdock, 21, Joplin, was fined $626 for driving while intoxicated and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Nathan M. Jones, 22, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Windy L. Mahler, 36, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Austin S. Titus, 19, Joplin, was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Erin D. Commons, 38, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kaitlyn N. Collins, 21, Joplin, was fined $331 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to use passenger restraint system for children under 4 years old.
• Angela M. Williams, 46, Columbus, Kan., was fined $231 for improper lane usage.
• Preston J. Wolfe, 37, Joplin, was fined $231 for driving without a license.
• Abigail H. Euller, 25, Joplin, was fined $131 for park rules and regulations.
• Seth Curnutte, 42, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Stephanie L. Lansing, 34, Carthage, was fined $581 for disturbing the peace.
• Crystal M. Whitely, 39, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Courtney H. Bray, 43, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Melissa S. Lansaw, 31, Joplin, was fined $225 for speeding.
• Donald M. Studebaker Jr., 30, Joplin, was fined $252 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• McKenzie P. Kile, 19, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Hannah L. Warren, 21, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Etcheson A. Wright, 61, Neosho, was fined $281 for improper lane usage.
• Amanda J. Lawrence, 31, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jacob A. Melgar, 23, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Amanda J. Mereghetti, 32, Independence, was fined $139 for driving without license plates.
• Travis L. Golden, 30, Scammon, Kan., was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Tyler J. Bridgewater, 17, Carl Junction, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Randy G. Price, 63, Neosho, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Angelica M. Sumners, 23, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
