Joplin Municipal Court
• Becky J. Bolton, 49, Joplin, was fined $302 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Seth E. Carter, 19, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tucker M. Slankard, 24, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Michelle L. McKelvey, 45, Goodman, was fined $331 for leaving the scene of an accident.
• Ian S. Moore, 41, Diamond, was fined $402 for failure to display license plates, operation of dangerous vehicles and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Tiffany C. Culp, 42, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Bryan A. Galyen, 34, Joplin, was fined $156 for assaults.
• Dylan J. Prier, 25, Joplin, was fined $456 for driving without a license and failure to yield.
• Kethie Minter Jr., 47, Tyler, Texas, was fined $381 for careless driving.
• Charles R. Moore Jr., 79, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• John T. Stanley, 53, Joplin, was fined $481 for littering, trespassing and resisting an officer.
• Lode K. Slankard, 22, Joplin, was fined $431 for possession of marijuana and disturbing the peace.
• Bradley S. Williams, 48, Carthage, was fined $181 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Stephen D. Whited, 28, Carterville, was fined $200 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Bethani K. Wald, 25, Joplin, was fined $291 for larceny and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Tammy J. Poor, 48, Joplin, was fined $481 for vandalism, trespassing and larceny.
• Letisha Fontelroy, 44, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Katelyn M. Wood, 18, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Carrie D. Fillpot, 38, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Erin K. Smart, 40, Joplin, was fined $331 for larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher D. Hatchcock, 39, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Jamie L. Cook, 25, Joplin, was fined $281 for assaults and disturbing the peace.
• Cesar U. Hernandez, 31, Joplin, was fined $381 for possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.
• Marcus L. Wilkins Jr., 25, Joplin, was fined $281 for resisting lawful detention.
• Landon A. White, 31, Webb City, was fined $631 for resisting an officer.
• David B. Lopez, 40, Joplin, was fined $256 for resisting an officer.
• Matthew B. Roach, 19, Joplin, was fined $181 for assaults.
• Weldon E. Richard Jr., 32, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Blake S. Ogle, 34, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting lawful detention.
• Stephen D. Whited, 28, Carterville, was fined $131 for assaults.
• Destiny R. Gandy, 23, Webb City, was fined $375 for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• James N. Loomis, 30, Webb City, was fined $375 for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• John A. Butts, 39, Webb City, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Burshawn A. Page, 39, Joplin, was fined $726 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, receiving stolen property and resisting an officer.
• Wesley J. Nowell, 31, Larussell, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Jennifer K. Lloyd, 38, Joplin, was fined $912 for two counts of larceny and one of disturbing the peace.
• Natalie N. Goodhue, 19, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Shaun E. Moore, 32, Granby, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Charles L. Goodwin II, 45, Joplin, was fined $481 for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.
• Troy D. Ellis, 50, Joplin, was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jillian M. Walker, 25, Joplin, was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• James A. Bridgeman, 73, Joplin, was fined $406 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Stephen A. May II, 31, Joplin, was fined $481 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Bruce A. Russell II, 48, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Joel E. Peralata, 37, Joplin, was fined $406 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kimberly D. Green, 30, Neosho, was fined $506 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Matthew J. Stephens, 27, Carthage, was fined $711 for failure to provide identification.
• Dakota B. Edwards Fanning, 26, Seneca, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Timothy M. Ketchum, 35, Carl Junction, was fined $431 for disturbing the peace.
• Mark A. Kepert, 27, Neodesha, Kan., was fined $556 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Heidi J. Marbut, 39, Webb City, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Tiffany M. Brock, 29, Granby, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• David J. Baert, 59, Carl Junction, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Matthew D. Ogle, 23, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ticylee R. Browning, 44, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Austen R. Pogue, 23, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Cecilia M. Read, 25, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Caleb J. Roland, 35, Joplin, was fined $612 for larceny and resisting an officer and disturbing the peace.
• Jacob R. Vaughn, 30, Monett, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• David K. Russell, 69, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ty P. Wenner, 18, Webb City, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Steven D. Colson, 37, Joplin, was fined $406 for careless driving and harassment.
• Melinda S. Lewis, 34, Murphysboro, Ill., was fined $106 for prohibited conduct.
• Deandre D. Lewis, 27, Murphysboro, Ill., was fined $331 for possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.
• James T. Williams, 26, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Serena K. Powell, 34, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Kenneth B. Lovett, 80, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ciera L. Jackson, 32, Joplin, was fined $150 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jarred E. Campbell, 18, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Dakota B. Morales, 28, Diamond, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Coltin J. McDonald, 24, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Freddy N. Vasquez, 36, Branson, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Zaeh J. Martin, 20, Seneca, was fined $256 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jonathan Alexander, 21, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Haeli D. Harmon, 18, Diamond, was fined $258 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Anna R. Williams, 59, Springfield, was fined $142 for failure to yield.
