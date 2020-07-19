Joplin Municipal Court
• Jacob D. Hale, 30, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Toshia L. Breedlove, 31, Joplin, was fined $406 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Summer P. Tate, 23, Joplin, was fined $381 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Aaron A. Garcia, 43, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Gregory D. Bell, 44, Joplin, was fined $331 for possession of drug paraphernalia and littering on closed parking lots.
• Troy Lehmann, 55, Greenbrier, Ark., was fined $231 for larceny.
• Stephen W. Adams, 66, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Shawn M. Tucker, 29, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Nick B. Patton Jr., 33, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of marijuana.
• Hakeem H. Bailey, 39, Joplin, was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.
• Lindsey D. Showalter, 22, Carl Junction, was fined $106 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Amy S. Hill, 45, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Taylor P. Simmons, 25, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to stop or yield.
• John E. Piatt, 57, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Monica R. McGuire, 54, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Lilly D. Richardson, 19, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting officer.
• Kevin M. Miller, 23, Galena, Kan., was fined $131 for trespassing.
• Richard L. Anderson II, 37, Galena, Kan., was fined $225 for careless driving.
• Stephanie L. Redmon, 57, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Eugene W. Donaldson, 74, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kenneth M. Sauter Jr., 42, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Kellie A. Stretesky, 34, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving without a license.
• David W. Keeter, 23, Joplin, was fined $127 for speeding.
• Kendall R. Moore, 28, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kristofer L. Grant, 19, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Tyler K. Andrews, 22, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Ryan J. Kleinigger, 40, Ballwin, was fined $156 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jeremy H. Pickens, 39, Buffalo, was fined $288 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jordan M. Riley, 28, Reeds, was fined $230 for disturbing the peace.
• Tiffany A. Boyer, 22, Joplin, was fined $531 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Charles W. Eminger, 39, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the pace.
• Denise A. Waack, 66, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Carrie R. Hopkins, 48, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to provide identification.
• Kaleb N. Halverson, 33, Joplin, was fined $381 resisting an officer and possession of marijuana.
• Tyson C. Adams, 39, Joplin, was fined $531 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Helen A. Hammond, 48, Joplin, was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tanner L. Paradeis, 24, Joplin, was fined $531 for driving while intoxicated.
• Kabril K. Burgess, 18, Joplin, was fined $225 for careless driving.
• Diedra R. Booe, 40, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Michael A. Neal, 23, Carl Junction, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Robert W. Ezell, 29, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tucker O. Baker, 29, Joplin, was fined $281 for failure to provide identification.
• Ky Burgess, 31, Minneapolis, Minn., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Robert J. Lawson, 42, Neosho, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Jacob R. Scribner, 32, Joplin, was fined $100 for unlawful use of weapons.
• Paul D. Williams, 56, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jennifer A. Wlazlinski, 41, Joplin, was fined $431 for trespassing and disturbing the peace.
• Alecia R. Ratliff, 31, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Terry L. Thompson, 60, Carthage, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• William R. Amodeo, 17, city unavailable, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Michelle E. Groate, 51, Webb City, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Dakota J. Malone, 31, Joplin, was fined $481 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kaleb N. Halverson, 33, Joplin, was fined $125 for resisting an officer.
• Matthew D. Klem, 55, Inlet, N.Y., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Raymond A. Carrion, 18, Duquesne, was fined $431 for disturbing the peace.
• Jacob A. McGinnis, 35, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joshua S. Sneed, 22, Carthage, was fined $531 for failure to provide identification.
• Elacia M. Engle, 38, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Lee A. Friel, 49, Joplin, was fined $231 for domestic assault.
• James L. Boyer, 36, Joplin, was fined $150 for resisting lawful detention.
• Stanley R. Watkins, 19, Webb City, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Jacob R. Scribner, 32, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• James C. Hembree III, 30, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Shannon K. Forkner, 45, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Mack W. Barton, 25, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace and resisting lawful detention.
• Nakota K. Ortner, 32, Joplin, was fined $512 for disturbing the peace and larceny.
• Marcus W. Taylor, 22, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide identification.
• Wendy A. Barkfelt, 40, Neosho, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Caleb A. Olds, 31, Joplin, was fined $662 for failure to provide identification.
• Jami L. Pendergast, 41, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Kaleb R. Busse, 21, Webb City, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Lisa R. Heimann, 56, Joplin, was fined $931 for driving while intoxicated and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Evander D. Jones, 29, Joplin, was fined $1,037 for failure to provide identification and driving while intoxicated.
• Kenda L. Townsend, 56, Joplin, was fined $381 for larceny.
• Javyn K. Marn, 22, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Billy G. Tandy, 64, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joey V. Purvis, 29, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Khalil J. Funkhouser, 20, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Lawrence G. Ladd, 40, Seneca, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Garrett L. Breedlove, 22, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Peyton D. Kinslow, 28, Seneca, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• John M. Hickson, 25, Joplin, was fined $925 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Garland H. Jackson, 48, Carthage, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Derek J. Dillon, 26, Joplin, was fined $150 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Marqus D. Combs, 33, Crestline, Kan., was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Rebecca Osburn, 30, Pea Ridge, Ark., was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Talashia N. Powell, 17, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Garrett N. Land, 18, city unavailable, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Laura D. Havely, 62, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Marcia Bailey, 82, Galena, Kan., was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Michael A. Belluomini, 40, Berwyn, Ill., was fined $147 for speeding.
• Michael R. Bokonich, 54, Joplin, was fined $281 for resisting lawful detention and pedestrians walking along roadways.
• Shelbi M. Gottula, 29, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
